Homestead, FL

CBS Miami

Police ID veteran Miami-Dade officer, man he shot and killed

MIAMI -- Cell phone video captured outside of the Publix in Oasis Plaza Saturday night shows the final moments of 44-year-old Alexander Arrington's life.In the video, Arrington is seen shooting a car multiple times.Police say that's what led to him being confronted by a security guard and eventually Homestead Police.The situation escalated and an off-duty, 30-year veteran, Miami Dade Police Officer identified as Francisco Moreno, intervened."This officer is sitting with his family, he's in the car waiting while his family is in there shopping, and he hears gunfire and it just goes back... you never know where it's going to...
HOMESTEAD, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Catalytic Converter Theft Involves Gunfire

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with the residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime events through January 16. A 56-year-old female was the victim of Fraud – All Other on SW 65th St, reported on 01/12/2023. The total estimated loss was $31,245—fraud by claims of being in an intimate relationship to gain trust and launder money.
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Man shot, killed by veteran off-duty Miami-Dade officer in Homestead

MIAMI -- A veteran off-duty officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department shot and killed a man Saturday evening during a run in with the man at a strip shopping center in Homestead, authorities said.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which occurred around 6 p.m. in the Oasis Plaza, located at NE 8th Street, according to officials.It was not immediately clear if the officer, who has been on the force for 30 yeas, will be placed on administrative duty while the FDLE investigation occurs.Investigators said the man, whose identity was pending, was in the parking lot and...
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

"Pillowcase Rape" suspect takes stand in own defense

MIAMI - The alleged "Pillowcase Rapist" took the stand in his own defense Monday in a Miami-Dade court. Robert Koehler is facing charges stemming from a woman's rape in the early 80's. "Let's just get this out of the way, did you rape (woman's name)," asked the prosecutor. "No," he replied. "Did you kidnap her?" asked the prosecutor. "No." "Did you burglarize her apartment?" "No." Authorities believe Koehler, 62, might have committed as many as 45 rapes, using a pillowcase or other fabrics to cover the face of his victims. On Friday, jurors heard from the prosecutor that Koehler's DNA was linked to the crimes. Last summer, the Broward sheriff's Cold Case Unit identified and charged Koehler for multiple sex assault cases from the 80s. He'll be brought to Broward once the Miami-Dade cases are decided.   
MIAMI, FL
westorlandonews.com

South Florida Doctor Sentenced to Prison for Unlawfully Dispensing Narcotics

Dr. Ronald Lubetsky was sentenced recently to five years in prison by U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks for unlawfully dispensing narcotics, specifically oxycodone and morphine. Lubetsky was convicted at trial in November on seven counts of unlawfully dispensing narcotics. Trial evidence showed that law enforcement learned of Lubetsky’s operation...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Vandal suffers electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A neighborhood was relying on a generator on Monday morning after a man suffers burns after suffering an electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The vandal was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday after the incident near the intersection of Northeast 15...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

DUI driver sentenced to prison in deaths of 4 faces families in court

MIAMI - A drunk driver who killed 4 good samaritans trying to help a crashed motorcyclist has taken a plea deal, and for the first time since it happened, he apologized to the victims' families."Through all this process I have not been able to say that I regret deeply what happened and that I will never be able to replace that pain but the only thing that I can say is that I am sorry, very very sorry, and I will never ever forget those person that are not here with us... I am sorry," Lionel Orrego said through an...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man dies after police-involved shooting in parking lot of Homestead Publix

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died following an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of a Publix supermarket in Homestead, police said. Cellphone video captured an active police presence at the Oasis Plaza Shopping Center, located along the 2900 block of Northeast Eighth Street, Saturday night. Miami-Dade Police,...
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

Broward sheriff's deputy hurt during overnight crash

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy was hurt early Saturday when she lost control of her police cruiser while en route to a distress call and crashed, authorities said.The deputy, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to a statement by the sheriff's office.Officials said the crash occurred near NW 3rd Avenue and W. Sample Road around 2:30 a.m. in Pompano Beach.According to investigators, the deputy was responding to a call when she lost control of the vehicle and crashes.No other injuries were reported.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

2 sought after Broward mail carrier robbed of universal postal key, officials say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Law enforcement is searching for two suspects who robbed a mail carrier and took a universal key that can be used to open several mailboxes on a postal route. A reward of up to $50,000 was being offered by the U.S. Postal Service for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the two suspects.The carrier, who was not identified, was not hurt during the incident, which occurred around 11:30 a.m. at Sherman Circle South and Bernard Boulevard just west of University Drive. Investigators said the suspects did not show a weapon during the robbery, and the pair drove...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

