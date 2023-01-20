Read full article on original website
Police ID veteran Miami-Dade officer, man he shot and killed
MIAMI -- Cell phone video captured outside of the Publix in Oasis Plaza Saturday night shows the final moments of 44-year-old Alexander Arrington's life.In the video, Arrington is seen shooting a car multiple times.Police say that's what led to him being confronted by a security guard and eventually Homestead Police.The situation escalated and an off-duty, 30-year veteran, Miami Dade Police Officer identified as Francisco Moreno, intervened."This officer is sitting with his family, he's in the car waiting while his family is in there shopping, and he hears gunfire and it just goes back... you never know where it's going to...
niceville.com
Florida career offender gets 10 years for intent to distribute fentanyl
FLORIDA – Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl has landed a convicted Broward County drug dealer back in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. Cast Lucas, 36, of Deerfield Beach, Fla., has been sentenced to 10 years in prison as...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Broward Police search for man who stole $12000 worth of wigs from beauty store
Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives seek the public’s help locating a subject who robbed a beauty store taking approximately $12000 worth of wigs and other merchandise. According to reports BSO detectives responded to a robbery call at a beauty store near the 700 block of East Oakland...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Catalytic Converter Theft Involves Gunfire
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with the residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime events through January 16. A 56-year-old female was the victim of Fraud – All Other on SW 65th St, reported on 01/12/2023. The total estimated loss was $31,245—fraud by claims of being in an intimate relationship to gain trust and launder money.
WSVN-TV
Man in custody, deputy hospitalized after reported carjacking, BSO-involved crash at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken to the hospital following a reported carjacking and crash at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that ended with a man in handcuffs. Authorities said the chaotic chain of events started after reports of a man stealing...
NBC Miami
Murder Charge for Miami Man Shot by Officer After Stabbing, Running Over Woman: Police
A man who was shot by a Miami-Dade Police officer after he fatally stabbed and ran over a woman earlier this month is now facing a murder charge, officials said. Axel Ordonez-Diaz, 47, is charged with one count of second-degree murder with a weapon and two counts of attempted murder in the Jan. 5 incident, according to an arrest report.
WATCH: Man steals $1.2K in wigs, pepper sprays workers at Florida store
A man was seen stealing several wigs and pepper spraying employees at a Florida beauty store on surveillance video released by the Broward Sheriff's Office.
Man shot, killed by veteran off-duty Miami-Dade officer in Homestead
MIAMI -- A veteran off-duty officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department shot and killed a man Saturday evening during a run in with the man at a strip shopping center in Homestead, authorities said.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which occurred around 6 p.m. in the Oasis Plaza, located at NE 8th Street, according to officials.It was not immediately clear if the officer, who has been on the force for 30 yeas, will be placed on administrative duty while the FDLE investigation occurs.Investigators said the man, whose identity was pending, was in the parking lot and...
"Pillowcase Rape" suspect takes stand in own defense
MIAMI - The alleged "Pillowcase Rapist" took the stand in his own defense Monday in a Miami-Dade court. Robert Koehler is facing charges stemming from a woman's rape in the early 80's. "Let's just get this out of the way, did you rape (woman's name)," asked the prosecutor. "No," he replied. "Did you kidnap her?" asked the prosecutor. "No." "Did you burglarize her apartment?" "No." Authorities believe Koehler, 62, might have committed as many as 45 rapes, using a pillowcase or other fabrics to cover the face of his victims. On Friday, jurors heard from the prosecutor that Koehler's DNA was linked to the crimes. Last summer, the Broward sheriff's Cold Case Unit identified and charged Koehler for multiple sex assault cases from the 80s. He'll be brought to Broward once the Miami-Dade cases are decided.
westorlandonews.com
South Florida Doctor Sentenced to Prison for Unlawfully Dispensing Narcotics
Dr. Ronald Lubetsky was sentenced recently to five years in prison by U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks for unlawfully dispensing narcotics, specifically oxycodone and morphine. Lubetsky was convicted at trial in November on seven counts of unlawfully dispensing narcotics. Trial evidence showed that law enforcement learned of Lubetsky’s operation...
Click10.com
Vandal suffers electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A neighborhood was relying on a generator on Monday morning after a man suffers burns after suffering an electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The vandal was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday after the incident near the intersection of Northeast 15...
Click10.com
Broward father charged for allegedly striking teen girl who was fighting his daughter
SUNRISE, Fla. – A South Florida father is facing charges after jumping into a brawl between two teens. Police say Jerry Mareus brought his daughter to a Sunrise bus stop on Tuesday, specifically for her to fight another teen. It took a turn when the 30-year-old allegedly started swinging...
DUI driver sentenced to prison in deaths of 4 faces families in court
MIAMI - A drunk driver who killed 4 good samaritans trying to help a crashed motorcyclist has taken a plea deal, and for the first time since it happened, he apologized to the victims' families."Through all this process I have not been able to say that I regret deeply what happened and that I will never be able to replace that pain but the only thing that I can say is that I am sorry, very very sorry, and I will never ever forget those person that are not here with us... I am sorry," Lionel Orrego said through an...
Off-duty Florida officer kills gunman in videotaped shooting outside a Publix
An off-duty police officer fatally shot a gunman during a confrontation outside a South Florida supermarket Saturday night in an encounter captured on video.
WSVN-TV
Man sentenced to 10 years in connection to 2018 DUI crash on I-95 that killed 4
MIAMI (WSVN) - After nearly five years, a man who struck and killed four people with his white van on Interstate 95 has accepted a plea deal. Standing in a Miami courtroom on Friday morning, Lionel Orrego apologized to the families of the victims in the August 2018 crash. “I’m...
WSVN-TV
Man dies after police-involved shooting in parking lot of Homestead Publix
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died following an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of a Publix supermarket in Homestead, police said. Cellphone video captured an active police presence at the Oasis Plaza Shopping Center, located along the 2900 block of Northeast Eighth Street, Saturday night. Miami-Dade Police,...
WSVN-TV
Homeowner has message for thief who took American flag in Little Havana
MIAMI (WSVN) - A homeowner can’t believe someone would take his American flag, and he has a message for the thief. Should the crook choose to return, it’s posted for everyone to see. A new American flag is now flying proudly outside of Aldo Ducci’s home in Little...
Broward sheriff's deputy hurt during overnight crash
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy was hurt early Saturday when she lost control of her police cruiser while en route to a distress call and crashed, authorities said.The deputy, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to a statement by the sheriff's office.Officials said the crash occurred near NW 3rd Avenue and W. Sample Road around 2:30 a.m. in Pompano Beach.According to investigators, the deputy was responding to a call when she lost control of the vehicle and crashes.No other injuries were reported.
2 sought after Broward mail carrier robbed of universal postal key, officials say
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Law enforcement is searching for two suspects who robbed a mail carrier and took a universal key that can be used to open several mailboxes on a postal route. A reward of up to $50,000 was being offered by the U.S. Postal Service for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the two suspects.The carrier, who was not identified, was not hurt during the incident, which occurred around 11:30 a.m. at Sherman Circle South and Bernard Boulevard just west of University Drive. Investigators said the suspects did not show a weapon during the robbery, and the pair drove...
Man arrested for allegedly killing co-worker with sledgehammer
Police have arrested a man who allegedly killed his co-worker with a sledgehammer at their South Florida workplace.
