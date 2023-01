For a number of years, the Dodgers have had a “Designated Closer.” Most recently, it was Kenley Jansen, followed by Craig Kimbrel. A while before that, it was Game Over Gagne… and others. Many Dodgers fans wanted the Dodgers to sign a closer this Winter. Of course, the usual names came up: Liam Hendriks of the White Sox and David Bednar of the Pirates. I am going to suggest that Fantasy Baseball skews your thinking process. CBS Fantasy recently released its list of the Top 20 relief pitchers for 2023 (mostly closers). Here it is:

