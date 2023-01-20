Read full article on original website
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
Tory MP’s bill aims to stop the powerful using the law to stifle public debate
Ministers are being urged to back a private member’s bill designed to penalise wealthy public figures who exploit the court system for “legalised intimidation” of investigative journalists, campaigners and watchdogs. The bill, put forward by Conservative MP Bob Seely on Tuesday, is intended to put pressure on...
'Racism makes it harder for me to find a place to rent'
Zara was due to move in three days' time when she received a message from her new landlord. "Your picture was fake," he said in an email. He said her photo showed "blonde hair and white skin". "Actually you are Indian, with black hair and brown skin," he wrote. Zara...
Rapist guilty of attacking women before gender change
A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women in attacks carried out before she changed gender. Isla Bryson committed the crimes in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham. The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 31-year-old has now started the...
Haiti profile - Media
Radio is Haiti's key news medium. The country has more than 400 radio and TV stations, but only half operate legally. Haiti's national radio and TV broadcaster RTNH is the primary state media outlet. Privately-owned media are heavily influenced by the interests of their owners, and tend to censor themselves.
Sutton Coldfield mum 'let down' by battle for disabled son's savings
A mum whose son has been locked out of his savings account because of his disability says the system lets down families. Ramandeep Kaur, from Sutton Coldfield, set up a trust fund for her 15-year-old son, Harry, who has Down's syndrome. She said the account had £7,000 which he was...
Newcastle: St Mary's Cathedral lockdown gathering claims to be reviewed
An "unscheduled" safeguarding audit and review has been launched in the Catholic church following claims of lockdown gatherings in Newcastle. The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency will carry out the review into the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. The BBC understands it involves claims from a whistleblower that men were regularly...
Brazil airlifts starving Yanomami tribal people from jungle
Brazil has airlifted 16 starving Yanomami tribal people to receive urgent treatment, after the government declared a medical emergency. The indigenous people live in a reserve in Brazil's northern state of Roraima. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has accused his predecessor, far-right Jair Bolsonaro, of committing genocide against the...
Hazrat Wali: Teenager found guilty of killing Afghan refugee
A teenager who fatally stabbed an 18-year-old Afghan refugee in a south-west London park has been found guilty of manslaughter. Hazrat Wali was attacked in Craneford Way Playing Fields, Twickenham, on 12 October 2021. The Old Bailey heard he was stabbed following a row about a girl. The 17-year-old defendant,...
Bournemouth e-scooter row: Man guilty of 'peacemaker' murder
A man has been found guilty of murdering a stranger trying to act as a "peacemaker" in an argument over an e-scooter. Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai admitted stabbing Tom Roberts, 21, in Bournemouth in March 2022, but denied intending to cause him serious harm. After its verdict, the jury was told the...
Experts criticise PCCs' call to re-classify cannabis
Calls from Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) in west England to re-classify cannabis as a Class A drug have been criticised by experts. Mark Shelford, PCC for Avon and Somerset, wants to crack down on people using the so-called recreational drugs. But his own force uses other measures, prosecuting few...
First woman pastor in Holy Land ordained
In many parts of the Christian world, female church leaders are no longer unusual. But until now, the Holy Land - where events in the Bible are set - had not seen a local woman ordained. On Sunday, a Palestinian from Jerusalem, Sally Azar, became its first woman pastor at...
