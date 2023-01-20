Read full article on original website
Gemini Data and Neo4j Announce Partnership to Deliver the World’s First No-Code Platform for Graph Data
The partnership allows companies to rapidly expand the use of powerful graph technology throughout the enterprise. Gemini Data, provider of the leading no-code graph data platform, and Neo4j®, the world’s leading graph data platform, today announced a partnership that will simplify and accelerate the graph data journey. With Neo4j and Gemini Explore™, companies can rapidly expand the use of powerful graph technology throughout the enterprise to quickly discover unseen business opportunities.
Traction Complete Secures Growth Financing After Recent Spin-Out From Salesforce-Acquired Consulting Firm Traction on Demand
Traction Complete, the leader in revenue operations apps native to Salesforce, announced the closing of its first substantial funding. Following the spin-out from Salesforce-acquired Traction on Demand, the company has secured $5 million in growth financing led by Vancouver’s Pender Ventures and San-Francisco-based Thomvest Ventures. “Our revenue operations solutions...
ScaleFluidly’s Unified Quoting Platform Gives Companies the Power to Scale
ScaleFluidly, Inc. announced the launch of the unified quoting platform QuoteCX, a flagship product designed to empower small and mid-sized businesses to focus on customer experience by streamlining and automating the quoting process. “Just a 5-10 percent increase in revenue can change lives for small business owners and employees,” says...
automotiveMastermind Introduces Enhancements to its Automated Sales & Marketing Platform to Help Dealers Sell Smarter & Connect with Customers
Updates give dealers a comprehensive view of their local market and enable Meta advertising. automotiveMastermind (aM), part of S&P Global Mobility and the leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships, has announced enhancements to its flagship automated sales and marketing platform, Mastermind, that will offer greater market insight, visibility into lease buyouts and new digital advertising options to improve how dealers connect and communicate with current and prospective customers.
Customers Improve Productivity and Reduce Risk with New Oracle Primavera Cloud Capabilities
Comprehensive portfolio planning and scheduling solution averages 132% year-over-year growth since 2017. Engineering and construction organizations continue to turn to Oracle Primavera Cloud. Since 2017, Oracle has seen a 132% year-over-year average growth rate in customers using the solution to connect office and field teams, synchronize schedules and resources, and improve project outcomes. Companies taking advantage of Primavera Cloud’s planning, scheduling, resource and risk management capabilities include Bashundhara Group, DMCI Homes, McCarthy, and TNB Genco.
SoundCommerce Completes SOC II Type 2 Certification
Retail Data Platform Provider Achieves Data Operations Milestone. SoundCommerce, the leading retail data and analytics cloud platform, announced that it has successfully completed the formal audit process for Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification. Successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit further validates SoundCommerce’s focus on data security and compliance and demonstrates a significant data operations milestone for the company.
Ionia Partners with Bits of Stock to Power Next Generation of Loyalty Programs
Ionia’s robust payments & loyalty toolkit will now include Stock Rewards powered by the Bits of Stock Growth Rewards API. Ionia, Inc., a leading payments and rewards platform, and Bits of Stock, the platform that powers Stock Rewards & loyalty programs, have announced a partnership to give Ionia clients even more ways to deepen relationships with their customers.
enosix Joins the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program
Enosix releases a MuleSoft certified connector to simplify real-time, bi-directional integration to SAP ECC and S/4HANA ERP platforms; helping companies to deliver intelligent customer experiences, faster. enosix, the leading technology provider of real-time, prebuilt SAP data integration, today announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program and has contributed...
Pactera EDGE Announces Strategic Rebrand as Centific
New Brand Represents the Company’s Human-Centric Approach to Digital Solutions and the Rigor Characterized in its Execution. Pactera EDGE, a world-class digital solutions provider for the data-driven, intelligent enterprise, announced that it has rebranded as Centific. The rebranding, which includes a new name, logo, and visual identity system, takes effect immediately.
Calero-MDSL Rebrands to Reflect Simple Clarity of Product: Calero
Calero-MDSL, a leader in the high-growth Technology Expense Management (TEM) software space announced a rebranding today. This unveiling includes the simplification of its name to Calero, and the renaming of its platform to Calero.com, accompanied by a new logo and refreshed visual identity. “As we looked at our roadmap to...
Very Rebrands to Reflect Their Partner-First Process
Very, an IoT technology firm led by a team of expert problem solvers, announced a rebrand that reflects their partner-first approach to delivering powerful IoT solutions. The new brand now represents the unforgettable customer and employee experience the company has always offered. The Very team meets complex problems with bold...
Paddle Recognised Among Notable SAAS Recurring Billing Solutions for Digital Business Professionals
Paddle is one of 42 notable vendors included in “The SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions Landscape, Q1 2023” report. Paddle, the payments infrastructure provider for B2B SaaS companies, has been listed by Forrester as one of 42 notable SaaS recurring billing vendors. According to the Forrester report, The SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions Landscape, Q1 2023, SaaS recurring billing solutions can help businesses better manage their billing models and deliver insights into recurring customers and revenue.
Pacific Data Integrators awarded Informatica’s “Channel Partner of the Year Award” for 2022.
Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, announced that Pacific Data Integrators has been awarded Channel Partner for the Year 2022. Pacific Data Integrators was nominated for two categories at Informatica’s annual Channels Awards – Global Channel Partner of the Year and Global Business 360 Channel Partner of the Year! It is with enormous pleasure we share the news that Pacific Data Integrators have been bestowed the Global Channel Partner award.
CrowdStrike Appoints Johanna Flower to Board of Directors
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, announced the appointment of Johanna Flower to the company’s board of directors. A renowned cybersecurity, go-to-market and modern governance expert, Ms. Flower currently sits on the boards of cloud leaders like Freshworks (Nasdaq: FRSH)...
Oomnitza Recognized by Leading Analyst Firm in Inaugural Digital Platform Conductor Market Guide
Oomnitza’s business process automation helps CIO and IT Leaders improve technology management and service delivery efficiency while reducing manual task volume. Oomnitza, the leading provider of Enterprise Technology Management (ETM) solutions, announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor within the inaugural Gartner Market Guide for Digital Platform Conductor Tools.
Konect.ai and TotalCX Announce Strategic Partnership and NADA Show Presence
Konect.ai, the leading AI-powered SMS platform for automotive dealerships, and TotalCX (formerly InteractiveTel), a leading provider of AI-driven customer experience management solutions, are excited to announce a strategic partnership and presence at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) show in Dallas on January 27-29, 2023. The partnership is a holistic...
Hero Digital Acquires Omnichannel Commerce, a Leader in Salesforce Commerce
Industry leader Rich Lyons also joins Hero Digital as an advisor to the expanded commerce capabilities. Hero Digital, a leading customer experience transformation company, today announced its acquisition of Omnichannel Commerce, a digital consultancy focused on delivering cross-cloud solutions in e-commerce, order, and subscription management for fast-growth and enterprise brands.
Quorum Announces new GM SAVI Integration
Integration of the vehicle’s onboard information to Quorum’s DMS and PowerLane solutions. Quorum Information Technologies Inc., a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) rely on for their operations, is pleased to announce the integration between General Motors (GM) USA’s Service Advisor Vehicle Interface System (SAVI) and both Quorum’s Dealership Management System (“DMS”) and it’s PowerLane software solution, a mobile service lane solution that provides customers with a touchless, transparent service experience.
Forrester Introduces Partner Ecosystem Marketing Service To Help B2B Organizations Design, Develop, And Optimize Their Partner Ecosystems
Forrester introduced Forrester Decisions for Partner Ecosystem Marketing, the next generation of its Forrester Decisions for Channel Marketing service. The enhanced service is designed to help marketing leaders modernize their existing partner programs as partner ecosystems further evolve and expand. Forrester data shows that in 2022, nearly half of B2B channel and ecosystem leaders expected annual growth in the number of partners they engaged with. This year, the formation of partner ecosystems will continue to rise and extend beyond transactional or resell motions. These partner ecosystems will also include non-transacting partners that play a vital role in actualizing value across the entire customer lifecycle.
CDK Global Introduces Enhanced Dealer Workflow Experience at NADA Show 2023
CDK Global Inc., a leading automotive retail software provider, will launch their new portfolio of enhanced dealer workflows at the 2023 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Dallas on Thursday, Jan. 26. CDK will feature new and enhanced solutions in Digital Sales, CRM, F&I, Fixed Operations and DMS for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and industry partners across North America.
