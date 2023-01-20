Read full article on original website
Alpine IQ Announces New Integration with Alleaves, a top-of-the-line ERP platform
Alpine IQ, the leading data and marketing solutions provider for retailers and brands, announced an integration with Alleaves, a transparent seed-to-sale tracking, and ERP platform. This two-way integration creates a frictionless experience for retailers and their customers at the point of sale. “We are proud to partner and integrate with...
J.D. Power Launches Online Ordering for the New-Vehicle Sales Channel
Early Adopter Princeton Audi Finds Success Online and In Store. J.D. Power, a global leader in data analytics and customer intelligence, announced its first entrée in Modern Retailing as a Service (MRaaS) with the launch of J.D. Power Online Ordering, a product designed to reduce the friction of completing a new-vehicle transaction online. The new sales software helps automotive manufacturers, dealers, lenders, marketplaces and digital-retailing websites with the entire online sales process.
ScaleFluidly’s Unified Quoting Platform Gives Companies the Power to Scale
ScaleFluidly, Inc. announced the launch of the unified quoting platform QuoteCX, a flagship product designed to empower small and mid-sized businesses to focus on customer experience by streamlining and automating the quoting process. “Just a 5-10 percent increase in revenue can change lives for small business owners and employees,” says...
Wizeline Announces New Retail and Consumer Focus to Elevate Brands with Future-Fit Digital Solutions
Vertical focus offers leading brands a set of proven digital solutions for navigating today’s challenging retail landscape. Wizeline, a global technology services provider that builds high-quality digital products and platforms, announced the launch of its Retail and Consumer industry offerings aimed to help leading brands increase revenue, reduce costs and gain a greater competitive advantage in the face of economic headwinds. This new offering expands the company’s expertise within the retail and consumer industry by utilizing specific solutions, such as merchandising and marketing automation, personalization and omnichannel integration, that power brand differentiation.
Digital Transformation Essential for Enterprises in Germany
Companies looking for the right technology partners to drive their digital enablement and ESG initiatives forward, ISG Provider Lens report says. Enterprises in Germany now see digital transformation as a necessary element of their business plans, and they are increasingly using providers of digital enablement services to enhance their competitive position, according to a new research report published by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
Vartana Unveils All-in-One B2B Enterprise Sales Closing and Financing Platform to Change the Way Tech Companies Sell Software and Hardware
Company announces Series A round of financing led by Mayfield, 600% YoY growth and major customer wins. Vartana unveiled its new sales closing and technology financing platform to provide sales teams with a range of new products that eliminate sales closing friction and provide access to upfront cash flow for B2B buyers and sellers. The company also announced a $12M Series A round of financing led by Mayfield, with strategic investment from Xerox Ventures and continued investment from Flex Capital and Audacious Ventures. This comes just a year after the company emerged from stealth with $7 million in seed equity funding and $50 million in committed credit from the i80 Group. With this round, Patrick Salyer, Partner at Mayfield will join Vartana’s Board of Directors.
Very Rebrands to Reflect Their Partner-First Process
Very, an IoT technology firm led by a team of expert problem solvers, announced a rebrand that reflects their partner-first approach to delivering powerful IoT solutions. The new brand now represents the unforgettable customer and employee experience the company has always offered. The Very team meets complex problems with bold...
Dealer Pay Launches New Modern Enhancements to Dealership-Specific Payment Acceptance & Point-of-Sale Platform
For over two decades, Dealer Pay has provided payment acceptance and point-of-sale (POS) solutions, exclusively to dealerships. This modern platform is designed to process credit/debit cards, ACH/Check, e-Commerce payments and much more, pushing measurable profit enhancements and departmental efficiencies. Dealers will not only survive, but thrive—by putting the customer at the center of their operations and pursuing new and better ways of doing business. Dealer Pay is positioned now, more than ever, to deliver a more “dealership-wide “experience with proven user-friendly functionality and customer convenience.
Pacific Data Integrators awarded Informatica’s “Channel Partner of the Year Award” for 2022.
Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, announced that Pacific Data Integrators has been awarded Channel Partner for the Year 2022. Pacific Data Integrators was nominated for two categories at Informatica’s annual Channels Awards – Global Channel Partner of the Year and Global Business 360 Channel Partner of the Year! It is with enormous pleasure we share the news that Pacific Data Integrators have been bestowed the Global Channel Partner award.
Topps Tiles Transforms Fleet Delivery Operations and Strategic Modelling with Descartes’ Route Optimisation Solution
Descartes Systems Group , the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Topps Tiles, the leading U.K. tile retailer, is optimising its fleet delivery capabilities with Descartes’ cloud-based route planning and optimisation solution. By working with Descartes, Topps Tiles is decreasing the average kilometers driven per delivery route by two percent and gaining a better understanding of the potential impact of changes to its delivery strategies.
Konect.ai and TotalCX Announce Strategic Partnership and NADA Show Presence
Konect.ai, the leading AI-powered SMS platform for automotive dealerships, and TotalCX (formerly InteractiveTel), a leading provider of AI-driven customer experience management solutions, are excited to announce a strategic partnership and presence at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) show in Dallas on January 27-29, 2023. The partnership is a holistic...
Traction Complete Secures Growth Financing After Recent Spin-Out From Salesforce-Acquired Consulting Firm Traction on Demand
Traction Complete, the leader in revenue operations apps native to Salesforce, announced the closing of its first substantial funding. Following the spin-out from Salesforce-acquired Traction on Demand, the company has secured $5 million in growth financing led by Vancouver’s Pender Ventures and San-Francisco-based Thomvest Ventures. “Our revenue operations solutions...
Gemini Data and Neo4j Announce Partnership to Deliver the World’s First No-Code Platform for Graph Data
The partnership allows companies to rapidly expand the use of powerful graph technology throughout the enterprise. Gemini Data, provider of the leading no-code graph data platform, and Neo4j®, the world’s leading graph data platform, today announced a partnership that will simplify and accelerate the graph data journey. With Neo4j and Gemini Explore™, companies can rapidly expand the use of powerful graph technology throughout the enterprise to quickly discover unseen business opportunities.
Panaya Announces a Complete S/4 360 Suite to Support SAP Customers on Their SAP S/4HANA Journey
Panaya expanded its offering to include an exclusive package for all phases of SAP S/4HANA transformation. The new suite addresses the growing demand for a solution that simplifies the complexity of SAP S/4HANA migration projects and reduces the potential disruption to business operations. It accelerates and de-risks migration by precisely identifying the project scope and those processes that need to be re-engineered.
Quorum Announces new GM SAVI Integration
Integration of the vehicle’s onboard information to Quorum’s DMS and PowerLane solutions. Quorum Information Technologies Inc., a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) rely on for their operations, is pleased to announce the integration between General Motors (GM) USA’s Service Advisor Vehicle Interface System (SAVI) and both Quorum’s Dealership Management System (“DMS”) and it’s PowerLane software solution, a mobile service lane solution that provides customers with a touchless, transparent service experience.
Hero Digital Acquires Omnichannel Commerce, a Leader in Salesforce Commerce
Industry leader Rich Lyons also joins Hero Digital as an advisor to the expanded commerce capabilities. Hero Digital, a leading customer experience transformation company, today announced its acquisition of Omnichannel Commerce, a digital consultancy focused on delivering cross-cloud solutions in e-commerce, order, and subscription management for fast-growth and enterprise brands.
Cybeats Signs Three-Year Commercial Agreement with Fortune 500 Building Technology and Industrial Automation Company
Cybeats Technologies Corp. is pleased to announce the signing of a three-year software licence agreement for Cybeats SBOM Studio1 with a global leader in building technology and industrial automation, to manage their Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) and improve security across the software supply chain. This multi-year agreement will see...
enosix Joins the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program
Enosix releases a MuleSoft certified connector to simplify real-time, bi-directional integration to SAP ECC and S/4HANA ERP platforms; helping companies to deliver intelligent customer experiences, faster. enosix, the leading technology provider of real-time, prebuilt SAP data integration, today announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program and has contributed...
Pactera EDGE Announces Strategic Rebrand as Centific
New Brand Represents the Company’s Human-Centric Approach to Digital Solutions and the Rigor Characterized in its Execution. Pactera EDGE, a world-class digital solutions provider for the data-driven, intelligent enterprise, announced that it has rebranded as Centific. The rebranding, which includes a new name, logo, and visual identity system, takes effect immediately.
Forrester Introduces Partner Ecosystem Marketing Service To Help B2B Organizations Design, Develop, And Optimize Their Partner Ecosystems
Forrester introduced Forrester Decisions for Partner Ecosystem Marketing, the next generation of its Forrester Decisions for Channel Marketing service. The enhanced service is designed to help marketing leaders modernize their existing partner programs as partner ecosystems further evolve and expand. Forrester data shows that in 2022, nearly half of B2B channel and ecosystem leaders expected annual growth in the number of partners they engaged with. This year, the formation of partner ecosystems will continue to rise and extend beyond transactional or resell motions. These partner ecosystems will also include non-transacting partners that play a vital role in actualizing value across the entire customer lifecycle.
