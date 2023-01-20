Company announces Series A round of financing led by Mayfield, 600% YoY growth and major customer wins. Vartana unveiled its new sales closing and technology financing platform to provide sales teams with a range of new products that eliminate sales closing friction and provide access to upfront cash flow for B2B buyers and sellers. The company also announced a $12M Series A round of financing led by Mayfield, with strategic investment from Xerox Ventures and continued investment from Flex Capital and Audacious Ventures. This comes just a year after the company emerged from stealth with $7 million in seed equity funding and $50 million in committed credit from the i80 Group. With this round, Patrick Salyer, Partner at Mayfield will join Vartana’s Board of Directors.

4 HOURS AGO