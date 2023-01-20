Forrester introduced Forrester Decisions for Partner Ecosystem Marketing, the next generation of its Forrester Decisions for Channel Marketing service. The enhanced service is designed to help marketing leaders modernize their existing partner programs as partner ecosystems further evolve and expand. Forrester data shows that in 2022, nearly half of B2B channel and ecosystem leaders expected annual growth in the number of partners they engaged with. This year, the formation of partner ecosystems will continue to rise and extend beyond transactional or resell motions. These partner ecosystems will also include non-transacting partners that play a vital role in actualizing value across the entire customer lifecycle.

