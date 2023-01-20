Read full article on original website
Gemini Data and Neo4j Announce Partnership to Deliver the World’s First No-Code Platform for Graph Data
The partnership allows companies to rapidly expand the use of powerful graph technology throughout the enterprise. Gemini Data, provider of the leading no-code graph data platform, and Neo4j®, the world’s leading graph data platform, today announced a partnership that will simplify and accelerate the graph data journey. With Neo4j and Gemini Explore™, companies can rapidly expand the use of powerful graph technology throughout the enterprise to quickly discover unseen business opportunities.
Traction Complete Secures Growth Financing After Recent Spin-Out From Salesforce-Acquired Consulting Firm Traction on Demand
Traction Complete, the leader in revenue operations apps native to Salesforce, announced the closing of its first substantial funding. Following the spin-out from Salesforce-acquired Traction on Demand, the company has secured $5 million in growth financing led by Vancouver’s Pender Ventures and San-Francisco-based Thomvest Ventures. “Our revenue operations solutions...
Wizeline Announces New Retail and Consumer Focus to Elevate Brands with Future-Fit Digital Solutions
Vertical focus offers leading brands a set of proven digital solutions for navigating today’s challenging retail landscape. Wizeline, a global technology services provider that builds high-quality digital products and platforms, announced the launch of its Retail and Consumer industry offerings aimed to help leading brands increase revenue, reduce costs and gain a greater competitive advantage in the face of economic headwinds. This new offering expands the company’s expertise within the retail and consumer industry by utilizing specific solutions, such as merchandising and marketing automation, personalization and omnichannel integration, that power brand differentiation.
automotiveMastermind Introduces Enhancements to its Automated Sales & Marketing Platform to Help Dealers Sell Smarter & Connect with Customers
Updates give dealers a comprehensive view of their local market and enable Meta advertising. automotiveMastermind (aM), part of S&P Global Mobility and the leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships, has announced enhancements to its flagship automated sales and marketing platform, Mastermind, that will offer greater market insight, visibility into lease buyouts and new digital advertising options to improve how dealers connect and communicate with current and prospective customers.
Alpine IQ Announces New Integration with Alleaves, a top-of-the-line ERP platform
Alpine IQ, the leading data and marketing solutions provider for retailers and brands, announced an integration with Alleaves, a transparent seed-to-sale tracking, and ERP platform. This two-way integration creates a frictionless experience for retailers and their customers at the point of sale. “We are proud to partner and integrate with...
CDK Global Introduces Enhanced Dealer Workflow Experience at NADA Show 2023
CDK Global Inc., a leading automotive retail software provider, will launch their new portfolio of enhanced dealer workflows at the 2023 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Dallas on Thursday, Jan. 26. CDK will feature new and enhanced solutions in Digital Sales, CRM, F&I, Fixed Operations and DMS for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and industry partners across North America.
Ionia Partners with Bits of Stock to Power Next Generation of Loyalty Programs
Ionia’s robust payments & loyalty toolkit will now include Stock Rewards powered by the Bits of Stock Growth Rewards API. Ionia, Inc., a leading payments and rewards platform, and Bits of Stock, the platform that powers Stock Rewards & loyalty programs, have announced a partnership to give Ionia clients even more ways to deepen relationships with their customers.
ServiceNow, The Demo Forum and IT-Harvest Announce ServiceNow Technology Pavilion
ServiceNow, The Demo Forum, and IT-Harvest have announced a three way partnership to provide ServiceNow customers a detailed view of the integrated SecOps cybersecurity solutions available from ServiceNow technology partners. The ServiceNow Partner Pavilion will be featured as a special annex to the SecOps Demo Forum and will continue as...
Very Rebrands to Reflect Their Partner-First Process
Very, an IoT technology firm led by a team of expert problem solvers, announced a rebrand that reflects their partner-first approach to delivering powerful IoT solutions. The new brand now represents the unforgettable customer and employee experience the company has always offered. The Very team meets complex problems with bold...
Hero Digital Acquires Omnichannel Commerce, a Leader in Salesforce Commerce
Industry leader Rich Lyons also joins Hero Digital as an advisor to the expanded commerce capabilities. Hero Digital, a leading customer experience transformation company, today announced its acquisition of Omnichannel Commerce, a digital consultancy focused on delivering cross-cloud solutions in e-commerce, order, and subscription management for fast-growth and enterprise brands.
Forrester Introduces Partner Ecosystem Marketing Service To Help B2B Organizations Design, Develop, And Optimize Their Partner Ecosystems
Forrester introduced Forrester Decisions for Partner Ecosystem Marketing, the next generation of its Forrester Decisions for Channel Marketing service. The enhanced service is designed to help marketing leaders modernize their existing partner programs as partner ecosystems further evolve and expand. Forrester data shows that in 2022, nearly half of B2B channel and ecosystem leaders expected annual growth in the number of partners they engaged with. This year, the formation of partner ecosystems will continue to rise and extend beyond transactional or resell motions. These partner ecosystems will also include non-transacting partners that play a vital role in actualizing value across the entire customer lifecycle.
Konect.ai and TotalCX Announce Strategic Partnership and NADA Show Presence
Konect.ai, the leading AI-powered SMS platform for automotive dealerships, and TotalCX (formerly InteractiveTel), a leading provider of AI-driven customer experience management solutions, are excited to announce a strategic partnership and presence at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) show in Dallas on January 27-29, 2023. The partnership is a holistic...
Pactera EDGE Announces Strategic Rebrand as Centific
New Brand Represents the Company’s Human-Centric Approach to Digital Solutions and the Rigor Characterized in its Execution. Pactera EDGE, a world-class digital solutions provider for the data-driven, intelligent enterprise, announced that it has rebranded as Centific. The rebranding, which includes a new name, logo, and visual identity system, takes effect immediately.
ScaleFluidly’s Unified Quoting Platform Gives Companies the Power to Scale
ScaleFluidly, Inc. announced the launch of the unified quoting platform QuoteCX, a flagship product designed to empower small and mid-sized businesses to focus on customer experience by streamlining and automating the quoting process. “Just a 5-10 percent increase in revenue can change lives for small business owners and employees,” says...
VSoft Names Steve Thomas as Vice President of Sales to Support Company’s Continued Growth
VSoft expands leadership team to address growing market demand for modern, more flexible digital and core banking technologies. VSoft Corporation, a global leader in providing information and technology solutions for financial institutions, has appointed Steve Thomas as Vice President of Sales to support the company’s continued growth and address the increased demand for modern banking technology among community financial institutions.
72.8% of Businesses Experienced Quick and Noticeable Improvement in Customer Experience Post-Digitization – GoodFirms Survey
78.6% of the surveyees have digitized their business processes. GoodFirms, a widely renowned research, ratings, and reviews platform, has recently rolled out a new research article titled “Digital Business Knowledge”. The survey attempts to identify and analyze the current state of digital businesses, their key driving factors, opportunities, barriers, and future scope of businesses in digitization. The study also highlights the most significant tools and technologies digital businesses use.
Recurly Releases its 2023 State of Subscriptions Report
Report defines the metrics of successful, direct-to-consumer subscription businesses; provides insights for driving growth and mitigating churn. Recurly, Inc., a leading direct-to-consumer subscription management and recurring billing platform, today released its 2023 State of Subscriptions report, based on data from more than 2,200 Recurly merchants that support more than 55 million active monthly subscribers around the globe. With chapters on acquisition, subscriber growth, payment strategies and churn, as well as this year’s trends, the report provides actionable insights for subscription business growth and expansion.
Outsell Announces Strategic Leadership Updates, Appoints John Degnan to Vice President of Major Accounts and Anthony Gjonaj to Vice President of Sales
Seasoned automotive experts will deliver best-in-class customer experience while expanding company’s nationwide portfolio. Outsell, a data and technology company with the automotive industry’s leading Customer Data and Engagement Platform (CDEP), announced its latest strategic leadership investment with the appointment of seasoned automotive experts John Degnan to Vice President of Major Accounts and Anthony Gjonaj to Vice President of Sales. Both positions report to John Clavadetscher, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Outsell.
What is PIM?
Product information management, or PIM, is the process of coordinating and enhancing the management of product data and related digital assets among various teams so that the team can deliver an engaging product experience that contributes to the product’s successful sale through a variety of sales and marketing channels.
CrowdStrike Appoints Johanna Flower to Board of Directors
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, announced the appointment of Johanna Flower to the company’s board of directors. A renowned cybersecurity, go-to-market and modern governance expert, Ms. Flower currently sits on the boards of cloud leaders like Freshworks (Nasdaq: FRSH)...
