It’s been a while since we’ve been able to report that one of Columbia County’s neighbors has no new COVID-19 cases to report. Lafayette County came close a few weeks ago but briefly went into the double digits. Now, Lafayette County was down to zero new cases on Monday. Let’s hope Lafayette County can keep that up, and that all of the neighboring South Arkansas counties will be there soon. Columbia County’s COVID numbers are also dropping. On January 6, there were 97 new cases in the county. Yesterday’s number was 30. Keep taking those COVID-19 shots and practicing your health protocols.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO