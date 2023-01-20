Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Morris reaches scoring milestone as Muleriders roll past Boll Weevils
MONTICELLO – Diamond Morris led Southern Arkansas while recording a career night in the Monday matchup against Arkansas-Monticello, as the Muleriders won 76-63. The senior from Sheridan posted 22 points to surpass 1,000 career points and became the first Mulerider since Kmaria Hobbs (2008-12) and just the fifth player since 2000 to accomplish the feat. She finished the night at a 53.8% shooting clip with five rebounds and eight steals.
magnoliareporter.com
SAU struggles in Searcy, Bison defense hinders Muleriders
SEARCY – Southern Arkansas women's basketball suffered their largest GAC loss of the season in their Saturday night matchup against the Harding Lady Bisons. The Bisons held the Muleriders to a 28.6 field goal percentage and outscored them 82-56. Southern Arkansas falls to 7-9 on the season and 3-7 in GAC play.
magnoliareporter.com
Muleriders’ furious second-half rally leads to road win against Bisons
SEARCY -- At times it wasn't pretty and at other times it was downright ugly, but when it mattered most Southern Arkansas responded Saturday to move toe 8-2 in Great American Conference play. The Muleriders rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit and engineered a big second half on both ends...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, January 24, 2023: Beating back COVID-19
It’s been a while since we’ve been able to report that one of Columbia County’s neighbors has no new COVID-19 cases to report. Lafayette County came close a few weeks ago but briefly went into the double digits. Now, Lafayette County was down to zero new cases on Monday. Let’s hope Lafayette County can keep that up, and that all of the neighboring South Arkansas counties will be there soon. Columbia County’s COVID numbers are also dropping. On January 6, there were 97 new cases in the county. Yesterday’s number was 30. Keep taking those COVID-19 shots and practicing your health protocols.
magnoliareporter.com
Boys and Girls Club opens baseball/softball registration
Registration is open through February 21 for the baseball and softball seasons at the Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia, 1600 Hollensworth. The season starts April 3. Play will be open to youths ages 4-15as of April 30, 2023. Register at the club or CLICK HERE to register online. The...
magnoliareporter.com
From Taylor marshal, to Bobo Shinn, to modern police tech, Mike Loe experienced it all
Former Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe is walking away from his half-century long career in law enforcement with satisfaction about every case but one. The case of Mary “Bobo” Shinn. Bobo was a 25-year-old woman who disappeared from Magnolia on July 20, 1978, after leaving her art studio...
Arkansas school districts see rise in overdue meal balances
BAUXITE, Ark. — School districts across Arkansas have been seeing a familiar problem, that had not been an issue since before the pandemic— overdue meal balances at schools are high. "This is issue number one, making sure our students have the proper nutrition and proper fuel," Bauxite Public...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County lottery sales top $442,000 in December
Columbia County had Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales totaling $442,771.50 in December 2022, according to a report released earlier this month by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. This is down from sales of $446,206 in November 2022. According to the ASL report,...
Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana
Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
magnoliareporter.com
High winds will affect Magnolia area today and Wednesday
No winter weather conditions are currently forecast for the Magnolia area, but residents may expect high winds. A winter weather advisory is in effect from noon Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport. North winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40...
magnoliareporter.com
Linda Ann (Hamilton) Parker
Linda Ann (Hamilton) Parker, 71, of Waldo passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at her home. Linda was born on June 19, 1951 in Oak Grove, LA to the late Grady and Ruby Elizabeth (Strange) Hamilton. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Magnolia. She enjoyed playing Rook with her friends, and shopping at thrift stores and flea markets with her daughter. She was a wonderful and loving homemaker who loved cooking and taking care of her family. Her three grandsons were the highlight of her life.
magnoliareporter.com
Wednesday tornado causes damage in Parkers Chapel area
The National Weather Service has issued a report on a second tornado that struck South Arkansas on Wednesday morning, shortly after an EF1 tornado cut a path from Lake Columbia to the north side of Waldo. The second storm, also rated as an EF1, had estimated peak winds of 107...
magnoliareporter.com
Part of Dorcheat Road in Webster Parish will close for six months
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning 8 a.m. Monday, January 30, part of Dorcheat Road in Webster Parish will be closed. The affected segment on what is officially designated as Louisiana 3008 goes over Caney Creek, located between Topeka Trail and Methodist Camp Road. This...
Kait 8
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
magnoliareporter.com
Bonnie J. Mallory
Bonnie J. Mallory, 70, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
magnoliareporter.com
No active COVID-19 cases in Lafayette County
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Lafayette County dropped to zero on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths reported in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,685. Total Active Cases: 30. Down six...
magnoliareporter.com
First Quorum Court meeting of 2023 sets new tone
The first meeting of the Quorum Court of Columbia County of 2023 dealt mostly with minor housekeeping items and honoring the service of elected officials who have left office. One procedural change will be the meeting time, which will now be 5 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the courthouse, instead of the first Monday of the month.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases decline in Columbia County
COVID-19 cases fell by 11 in Columbia County on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,685. Total Active Cases: 36. Down 11 since Saturday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,545.
myarklamiss.com
Possible tornado damages resident homes in Union County
PARKERS CHAPEL, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Four miles southwest of the El Dorado area was hit by an alleged tornado on Wednesday afternoon. One family lost their home in the aftermath but says they are grateful to be alive after the storm. “I heard the tree crashing through the trailer. It...
AOL Corp
Forklift with ‘makeshift brake’ rolls, kills 18-year-old worker in Arkansas, feds say
An 18-year-old worker parked the forklift he had been operating at an Arkansas worksite, then accidentally dropped the key, according to federal authorities. As he was searching for the dropped key in Rison, officials said the forklift rolled and struck the unsupervised man, killing him. Following his death in July...
Comments / 0