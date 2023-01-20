How to contact Gaston County's state lawmakers

State lawmakers will return to Raleigh this week to begin work on state laws and budget matters.

Committee assignments were made last week for state House and state Senate members. Here's a look at which committees local lawmakers will lead and serve on in this legislative session.

N.C. House

Three Republicans − Kelly Hastings in the 110th District, Donnie Loftis in the 109th District, and John Torbett in the 108th District − serve as the local delegation from Gaston County.

Here are there assignments and ways to contact them:

Torbett: Appropriations, Education (chair), Education K-12 (chair), Appropriations (vice chair), Redistricting (vice chair), Rules, Calendar, and Operations of the House (vice chair), State Government (member), UNC Board of Governors Nominations (member)

Email: John.Torbett@ncleg.gov

Phone: 919-733-5868

Address: Rep. John A. Torbett, 300 N. Salisbury St., Rm. 538, Raleigh, NC 27603-5925

Loftis: Military and Veterans Affairs (chair), Appropriations (member), Appropriations/Transportation (member), Health (member), Local Government (member), Transportation (member)

Email: Donnie.Loftis@ncleg.gov

Phone : 919-733-5809

Address: Rep. Donnie Loftis, 300 N. Salisbury St., Rm. 608, Raleigh, NC 27603-5925

Hastings: Appropriations (vice chair), Appropriations/Capital (chair), Education - Universities (vice chair), Energy and Public Utilities (member), Rules, Calendar and Operations of the House (vice chair), Redistricting (member), Federal Relations and American Indian Affairs (member), UNC Board of Governor Nominations (chair)

Email: Kelly.Hastings@ncleg.gov

Phone : 919-715-2002 or 704-473-3468

Address: Rep. Kelly Hastings, 16 W. Jones St., Rm. 2208, Raleigh, NC 27601-1096

N.C. Senate

Both Sens. Brad Overcash and Ted Alexander are Republicans.

Overcash in the 43rd District represents most of Gaston County, while Alexander of Cleveland County has two precincts in Gaston County. This marks Overcash's first year in the Senate, replacing Kathy Harrington, who retired at the end of her term.

Overcash: Commerce and Insurance (member), Education/Higher Education (member), Pensions, Retirement and Aging (member), Judiciary (member), Appropriations on Education/Higher Education (member)

Email: Brad.Overcash@ncleg.gov

Phone: 919-733-5734

Address: Sen. Brad Overcash, 16 W. Jones St., Rm. 2113, Raleigh, NC 27601

Alexander: State and Local Government (chair), Appropriations/Base Budget (member), Commerce and Insurance (member), Finance (member), Pensions and Retirement and Aging (member), Joint Legislative Committee on Governmental Operations (member), Appropriations on General Government and Information Technology (chair)

Email: Ted.Alexander@ncleg.gov

Phone: 919-715-0690

Address: Sen. Ted Alexander, 300 N. Salisbury St., Rm. 621, Raleigh, NC 27603

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: How to contact Gaston County's state lawmakers