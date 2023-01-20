ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sister Bay, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team

MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Green Bay Correctional Institution: The future of the facility

Construction began on the facility in 1898. Neville Public Museum of Brown County photo. Continued from a previous story: Click here to read Part I. A 188-acre parcel of the Kellogg farm, purchased the summer of 1897 in the town of Allouez, signaled the start of the prison facility – a project that captured the attention of the entire state.
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Janet Marie Mickelson

Janet Marie Mickelson, 95, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Door County Medical Center, Pete and Jelaine Horton Center Skilled Nursing Facility surrounded by her sons. She was born January 17, 1928, in Sawyer, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Clarence M. and Esther Martha (Hanson)...
STURGEON BAY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - January 21, 2023

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday January 21, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Fox11online.com

The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WISCONSIN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Winter Storm Update: Travel Discouraged; Preliminary Snowfall Totals

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday in Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties. The National Weather Service says one to three more inches of snow is possible tonight. In Marquette County, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as heavy...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Randall Albert Fike

Randy A. Fike, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Aurora Bay Care Medical Center in Green Bay, due to cardiac complications. He was born August 14, 1966 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania son of the late Jack and Irene (Clayton) Fike. Randy graduated from Waynesburg High School with...
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police want to identify person cashing stolen checks

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police are asking the public for help identifying a person suspected of forging and cashing stolen checks. The checks were taken from a vehicle that was stolen on January 2. Law enforcement recovered the vehicle but the owner realized their checkbook was missing. Several of those stolen checks were forged and cashed at a financial institution in Brown County.
MANITOWOC, WI
wtaq.com

No Foul Play Expected in Marinette County Missing Case

MARINETTE, WI (WLUK) — The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says there is no indication of foul play related to a man who has not been seen for more than a week. Investigators say Theodore (Teddy) Egge, 35, was last seen January 13th walking southbound on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road, asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road in the Athelstane area.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Pulaski Bonfire Victim Speaks Out for First Time at Community Fundraiser

PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has spoken out for the first time about his experience that night during a fundraiser Saturday for victims like himself. Authorities have said 50 to 60 people were at the bonfire when a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was thrown into it, causing it to explode, and leaving many of the people with burns.
PULASKI, WI
wapl.com

Weenie of the Week 1-20-23 Mother Barfly

We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week—ish… 25-year-old mother, Christina Badalamenti of Green Bay who this past week (and a couple days ago) was arrested on two counts of child neglect. It all started when an officer happened...
GREEN BAY, WI

