Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team
MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay Correctional Institution: The future of the facility
Construction began on the facility in 1898. Neville Public Museum of Brown County photo. Continued from a previous story: Click here to read Part I. A 188-acre parcel of the Kellogg farm, purchased the summer of 1897 in the town of Allouez, signaled the start of the prison facility – a project that captured the attention of the entire state.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Janet Marie Mickelson
Janet Marie Mickelson, 95, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Door County Medical Center, Pete and Jelaine Horton Center Skilled Nursing Facility surrounded by her sons. She was born January 17, 1928, in Sawyer, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Clarence M. and Esther Martha (Hanson)...
wiproud.com
‘Somebody knows something’: Parents of missing Wisconsin man speak out
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been nearly one week since 35-year-old Theodore W. Egge went missing in Marinette County, and his parents are speaking out. Local 5 News caught up with Ted and Roxanne Egge to talk about their feelings and what they think may have happened to their son.
WBAY Green Bay
Local non-profits affected by Amazon’s decision to end charity donation program
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some non-profits in our area are forced to brainstorm new ways to generate funding - when Amazon will end its charity donation program “Amazon Smiles” on February 20th. The Amazon program donates half a percent from certain purchases to non-profits. One place affected...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 21, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday January 21, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Winter Storm Update: Travel Discouraged; Preliminary Snowfall Totals
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday in Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties. The National Weather Service says one to three more inches of snow is possible tonight. In Marquette County, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as heavy...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Randall Albert Fike
Randy A. Fike, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Aurora Bay Care Medical Center in Green Bay, due to cardiac complications. He was born August 14, 1966 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania son of the late Jack and Irene (Clayton) Fike. Randy graduated from Waynesburg High School with...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Worst I’ve seen in 10-20 years’: Experts recommend staying off ice until completely frozen
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The water is not completely frozen in the bay of Green Bay. The owner of Smokey’s on the Bay, Jeff Tilkens says it’s not safe to go ice fishing. “This year, the ice conditions on the bay of Green Bay is probably the worst I’ve seen in, I don’t know, maybe ten or twenty years,” said Tilkens.
WBAY Green Bay
Police want to identify person cashing stolen checks
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police are asking the public for help identifying a person suspected of forging and cashing stolen checks. The checks were taken from a vehicle that was stolen on January 2. Law enforcement recovered the vehicle but the owner realized their checkbook was missing. Several of those stolen checks were forged and cashed at a financial institution in Brown County.
wtaq.com
No Foul Play Expected in Marinette County Missing Case
MARINETTE, WI (WLUK) — The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says there is no indication of foul play related to a man who has not been seen for more than a week. Investigators say Theodore (Teddy) Egge, 35, was last seen January 13th walking southbound on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road, asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road in the Athelstane area.
wtaq.com
Pulaski Bonfire Victim Speaks Out for First Time at Community Fundraiser
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has spoken out for the first time about his experience that night during a fundraiser Saturday for victims like himself. Authorities have said 50 to 60 people were at the bonfire when a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was thrown into it, causing it to explode, and leaving many of the people with burns.
wtaq.com
Psychiatrist Completes Schabusiness Competency Exam, Hearing Set Next Month
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The second part of a hearing to determine if Taylor Schabusiness is competent to stand trial for allegedly murdering and decapitating a man will be held Feb. 15, the court said Friday. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and...
wzmq19.com
2 in custody following investigation into series of storage unit robberies
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WZMQ) – Two suspects are in custody following a multi-jurisdictional investigation of a series of robberies from storage units around the Upper Peninsula. Officers from the Delta County Sheriff’s Department and the Forsyth Township Police Department conducted a search warrant on a residence located on Crusader...
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 1-20-23 Mother Barfly
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week—ish… 25-year-old mother, Christina Badalamenti of Green Bay who this past week (and a couple days ago) was arrested on two counts of child neglect. It all started when an officer happened...
Comments / 0