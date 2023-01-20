Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
2-time Australian champ Azarenka tops Pegula, talks anxiety
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — On the court at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday night, Victoria Azarenka — the athlete — displayed the same confident brand of take-the-ball-early, hard-hitting tennis that carried her to two Australian Open titles and the No. 1 ranking a decade ago. That was...
Post Register
Arsenal signs Poland defender Kiwior from Spezia
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal strengthened its defensive resources for its run at the Premier League title by signing Poland center back Jakub Kiwior from Italian team Spezia on Monday. The Premier League leaders didn't disclose the fee for Kiwior. British media reported he cost 21 million pounds ($26 million).
Post Register
AP PHOTOS: Archery tradition thrives in northeast India
SHILLONG, India (AP) — Thirty archers armed with bamboo bows and arrows sit on a platform awaiting instruction. Then they take aim at a straw cylinder 60 feet away. They each have 34 arrows to shoot in four minutes. They release one arrow after another, their movements languid and practiced. The next round of the competition soon follows, when the archers must shoot 24 arrows in three minutes.
Comments / 0