2-time Australian champ Azarenka tops Pegula, talks anxiety
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — On the court at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday night, Victoria Azarenka — the athlete — displayed the same confident brand of take-the-ball-early, hard-hitting tennis that carried her to two Australian Open titles and the No. 1 ranking a decade ago. That was...
Sadio Mané runs in training at Bayern after operation
MUNICH (AP) — Sadio Mané showed Tuesday he can run again in training with Bayern Munich after the Senegal forward missed the World Cup because of surgery on his right leg. In a brief video posted by Bayern, the 30-year-old forward is shown jogging around a training field in Munich and he says it's a “good feeling” to be back.
