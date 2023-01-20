ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun battle kills 1, wounds 8 at Oakland gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a gun battle at an Oakland gas station has killed one person and wounded seven others in the second shooting Monday night in the San Francisco Bay Area. It occurred around 6 p.m. at the Valero station on Macarthur Boulevard. One person died at a hospital and seven others are in stable condition. No arrests have been made. The shootout took place only a few hours after a gunman killed seven people at two locations on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay, a half-hour's drive from Oakland. A 67-year-old man was arrested in that shooting.
Elon Musk takes stand for 3rd day in Tesla investors lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk has returned to the stand in federal court in San Francisco to testify in a class action lawsuit filed by Tesla investors alleging he misled them with a tweet. Musk testified for a third day Tuesday. The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators. In it, he claimed he had lined up financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening. The trial hinges on the question of whether a pair of tweets that Musk posted in 2018 damaged Tesla shareholders during a 10-day period leading up to Musk's admission that the buyout wasn’t going to happen.
