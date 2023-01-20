SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk has returned to the stand in federal court in San Francisco to testify in a class action lawsuit filed by Tesla investors alleging he misled them with a tweet. Musk testified for a third day Tuesday. The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators. In it, he claimed he had lined up financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening. The trial hinges on the question of whether a pair of tweets that Musk posted in 2018 damaged Tesla shareholders during a 10-day period leading up to Musk's admission that the buyout wasn’t going to happen.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO