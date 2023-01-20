ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

MTSU Wins Slugfest at Murphy Center

By Adam Brown
Robertson County Source
Robertson County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UVd0D_0kL6t3me00
Photo via @MTAthletics on Twitter

FINAL:

MTSU – 62 — Charlotte – 58

MURFREESBORO Tenn. – It was blackout night in the ‘Boro as The Raiders donned the black uniforms to take on the Charlotte 49ers in The Glass House, where Charlotte has yet to get a win. A win for Charlotte would also complete their first ever season sweep of MTSU as they won in Charlotte earlier this season 82-67 behind Brice Williams’ 31 points

It was a slow start for Middle as missed opportunities, good defense from the 49ers, and mostly errant passes derailed the offense. Charlotte came out in the same 1-3-1 defense that The Raiders struggled with for parts of their last game. Middle would have to solve the zone tonight. At the 15-minute mark The Blue Raiders were just 2-5 from the floor, but Cam Weston provided the spark MT needed with a nice move and finish and then it was off to the races. Middle rattled off points on their next three possessions. At the first media timeout we were knotted up at ten all. MTSU now knew what they were up against; a team that was going to play with good hands, strong defense, and a team that could make shots when left open. Fast break and transition points were going to be key both ways.

Cam Weston continued to provide offense for a team that was struggling against the strong defense of Charlotte, who had quite a height advantage on The Raiders, with two of their starters standing at 6-11 and 6-10. After some back and forth in what was a fast paced yet low scoring game, we reached the halftime break with a score of 27-26 49ers.

Middle had plenty of chances to be ahead in this game but missed some open looks that ended up being the difference in a half where they were leading in just about every statistical category and led the game itself the majority of the time. They also held Williams to just two points. Middle would have to come out and take control in the second, knock Charlotte down, and this time not let the 49ers get back up.

The second half continued to be the back-and-forth affair the teams had battled through in the first half as they continued to trade punches. At the 12:00 mark we were all tied up at 39, yet no Blue Raider had scored in the double digits. Middle was getting good contributions across the board but needed someone to step up and be great or finish open looks as a team. What would it be?

Well, Middle opted for the second option as they exploded for a 6-0 run with contributions from multiple scorers. Charlotte was not done just yet and fought right back into the game, taking a one-point lead before a three point play from Deandre Dishman put the raiders back on top with five minutes to go.

The whole game came down to the final four-minute segment. Who would take control? The first 2:30 seemed more like both teams trying to give away the momentum rather than capture it, until Cam Weston ignited The Blue Raider offense and The Murphy Center with a highlight fast break layup that you can watch below

If you thought that was loud, the reaction to Tyler Millin’s three ball to take a three-point lead with 40 seconds left was even louder. Free throws from Charlotte made it a two-point game, and Middle was going to have to make free throws. Lenard and Lawrence both made their two to join Millin and Weston in double digits as MTSU got the win 62-58

This is what Head Coach, Nick McDevitt, had to say post game:

The Blue Raiders’ next game is against LA Tech, in Ruston, at 4:00pm on Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robertson County Source

Vols Tame Tigers in Baton Rouge

LSU – 56 BATON ROUGE, La. – Tennessee came calling Baton Rouge as they traveled to Louisiana to take on The LSU Tigers. They had a little more help in this one with the return of Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key. However, they would be without Uros Plavsic who had become ill.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Robertson County Source

WEATHER ALERT- 1-18,2022

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 157 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-190600- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0001.230119T0100Z-230119T1200Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 157 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
NASHVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

2023 Events at FirstBank Amphitheater

FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN located at Graystone Quarry. It opened in 2021 with performances that are held from May until October. Here are the upcoming events for 2023. Last updated January 23, 2023. Dermot Kennedy. Tuesday, June 6, 8 pm. Singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy officially announces...
FRANKLIN, TN
Robertson County Source

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Launches Night Train to Nashville Online Exhibit

Exhibit Highlights Nashville’s Pioneering and Influential R&B History. The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum has unveiled its newest online exhibition, Night Train to Nashville: Music City Rhythm & Blues, 1945-1970, which is available to access for free on the museum’s website. The multimedia exhibit explores the significant story of Nashville’s vibrant and pioneering R&B scene and its important role in helping the city to become a world-renowned music center.
NASHVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

OBITUARY: Betty Jean Douglas

Betty Jean Douglas, age 81, of Springfield, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her home. Mrs. Douglas was born April 18, 1941 in Greenbrier to the late Orin and Christine Baggett Hall. She grew up attending Rock Springs Baptist Church along with her parents and her sisters....
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Robertson County Source

OBITUARY: Vernon Ray Johnson Sr.

Vernon Ray Johnson Sr., age 90, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at his home. Mr. Johnson was born September 30, 1932 in Joelton, TN to the late Robert and Ethel Mary Krantz Johnson. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, a Mason and Shriner, and...
CEDAR HILL, TN
Robertson County Source

OBITUARY: David Lee Gregory

David Lee Gregory, 73, of Springfield, Tennessee passed from this life on Monday, January 16, 2023, at his home. David was born on January 18, 1949, in Springfield. He was a graduate of White House High School Class of 1967 and was a retired Inventory Specialist/Locator for the City of Springfield Gas Department. David loved shooting sports, guns, CB Radio, motorcycles, fishing, and was an athlete that enjoyed playing and watching all kinds of sports. He was a jack of all trades and loved playing ping pong with his buddies.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Robertson County Source

2023 Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater

The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead!. Ascend Amphitheater is located at 310 1st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201. It is an open-air event venue located on the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

CMT Reveals the Next Women of Country 2023

CMT has revealed 16 new artists named to its “CMT NEXT WOMEN OF COUNTRY” franchise, kicking off a special 10 year anniversary celebration of CMT’s storied program and long-running effort to support and promote developing female talent. This year’s group of participants marks the largest class in NWOC program history.
NASHVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

What’s Next for Exit/In in 2023?

The iconic Nashville music venue Exit/In closed in November 2022 after over 50 years but will reopen this spring and has released its first slate of music shows. The property was purchased by AJ Capital Partners in the summer of 2022. Located at what is often called Rock Block on Elliston Place in Nashville, the venue was previously operated by Chris and Telisha Cobb for the past 18 years.
NASHVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

OBITUARY: Arthur Wendell Gibson Jr.

Arthur Wendell Gibson Jr., age 87 of White House went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his home. He was born December 10, 1935 in Nashville, TN to Arthur Wendell Gibson, Sr. & Loette Huggins Gibson. He worked in maintenance for Western Electric/AT&T until his...
WHITE HOUSE, TN
Robertson County Source

OBITUARY: Erron Guy Cravens

Erron Guy Cravens, 52, of Cross Plains, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at TriStar North Crest Medical Center. Erron was born on February 19, 1970, in Nashville. He had worked as a host at Waffle House. First, and foremost, Erron was a Christian that loved the Lord and reading his Bible. He enjoyed traveling, walking, music, animals, being outdoors, and spending time with his family.
CROSS PLAINS, TN
Robertson County Source

OBITUARY: Larry George McGee

Larry George McGee, age 74 of White House went home to be with the Lord Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his home. He was born February 8, 1948 in Eupora, MS to William and Emma Hooper McGee. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was...
WHITE HOUSE, TN
Robertson County Source

Robertson County Source

Robertson County, TN
579
Followers
3K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Robertson County Source is your personal portal to all things Robertson County.

 https://robertsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy