Springfield, TN

Free CPR and AED Training Taking Place in February

By Andrea Hinds
 4 days ago
Stock Photo

The Springfield Fire Department has partnered with Vol State Springfield Community College Division for Workforce and Economic Development to offer free CPR and AED training.

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: VSCC-HC Springfield TN, Springfield Campus, Community Room

150 Laureate Avenue

Springfield, TN 37172

DETAILS: Training is free and open to the community. Space is limited.

This class is offered at no charge and receives no certification. However, a Heartsaver CPR AED certification card for this class is available for $10.00. Upon completion of this class, you may contact the Center of Emphasis, Health Sciences Continuing Education Department at 615-230-3338 to request and pay for your certification card.

REGISTER ONLINE HERE: Heartsaver CPR and AED – Volunteer State Community College Division of Continuing Education & Economic Development (xenegrade.com)

If you need assistance registering or have questions, please contact Gina Kammerzell at 615-230-3338.

