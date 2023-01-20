Free CPR and AED Training Taking Place in February

Stock Photo

The Springfield Fire Department has partnered with Vol State Springfield Community College Division for Workforce and Economic Development to offer free CPR and AED training.

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: VSCC-HC Springfield TN, Springfield Campus, Community Room

150 Laureate Avenue

Springfield, TN 37172

DETAILS: Training is free and open to the community. Space is limited.

This class is offered at no charge and receives no certification. However, a Heartsaver CPR AED certification card for this class is available for $10.00. Upon completion of this class, you may contact the Center of Emphasis, Health Sciences Continuing Education Department at 615-230-3338 to request and pay for your certification card.

REGISTER ONLINE HERE: Heartsaver CPR and AED – Volunteer State Community College Division of Continuing Education & Economic Development (xenegrade.com)

If you need assistance registering or have questions, please contact Gina Kammerzell at 615-230-3338.