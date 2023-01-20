Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Mother of activist fatally shot by law enforcement at Atlanta police training facility says she feels angry and powerless
The mother of an activist fatally shot by law enforcement in Atlanta earlier this week said she feels angry and powerless as protests over the shooting erupted Saturday. The activist — 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Terán — was shot near a planned $90 million, 85-acre law enforcement training facility where opponents had camped out for months in an attempt to halt its construction.
KTVZ
Death toll in Monterey Park mass shooting rises to 11 as investigators search for gunman’s motive
The death toll in Saturday’s mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, rose to 11 on Monday as investigators searched the gunman’s background for an explanation as to the massacre. Authorities initially said 10 people were killed in the shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance...
KTVZ
At least 7 dead, 1 injured and suspect in custody after shootings in Half Moon Bay, California, official says
At least seven people were killed and one person critically injured Monday in shootings at two separate locations in a small coastal community in central California, becoming the state’s second mass shooting in three days, officials said. The suspect, identified as 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, was taken into custody more...
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
KTVZ
The man who wrestled a gun from California shooting suspect at Alhambra dance hall thought he was going to die: ‘This was it,’ he said
It was late in the evening Saturday when Brandon Tsay heard the “distinct sound of metal” in the lobby of Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio, a dance hall in Alhambra, California, he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper Monday evening. Tsay, whose family had owned the business for three...
KTVZ
Snapchat video sent by Paul Murdaugh the night he was killed considered critical part of case, prosecutors say
Paul Murdaugh sent a Snapchat video to several friends just minutes before he was killed, according to a motion filed by the South Carolina state attorney prosecuting Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced former lawyer standing trial starting this week in the killing of his wife and son. Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52,...
KTVZ
10 people were killed at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California. The assailant is still at large
Authorities are scrambling to find whoever killed 10 people Saturday night in Monterey Park, California, as the city’s large Asian American community was celebrating Lunar New Year weekend. “Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year. Instead, they were the victims of...
Zara Aleena’s family may sue over murder by released prisoner
The family of Zara Aleena are considering taking legal action over the disastrous failings that led to her murder by a recently released prisoner, the Guardian has been told. It follows an official report that found Jordan McSweeney, 29, who murdered the aspiring lawyer in June 2022, should have been assessed by probation officers as a high-risk offender, but was classed as posing a medium risk when he was released part way through a sentence.
KTVZ
Family reaches $2.9 million settlement in lawsuit over Bowling Green State University hazing death
The family of Stone Foltz, a Bowling Green State University student who prosecutors said died from alcohol intoxication during a 2021 fraternity hazing, has reached a $2.9 million settlement with the university, the family’s attorney announced Monday. “Kudos to Bowling Green and the state of Ohio for understanding the...
KTVZ
George Santos’ lies are casting a harsh spotlight on a powerful Republican who endorsed and raised money for him
Cascading revelations about New York Rep. George Santos‘ pattern of lies and deception are putting increased scrutiny on powerful New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the fourth-ranking House Republican and a vocal supporter of Santos during his 2022 campaign. Stefanik was a key validator for Santos in their shared home...
KTVZ
5 things to know for Jan. 24: Mass shootings, Covid, Oath Keepers, Ukraine, Twitter
We’re already more than halfway through winter — which runs from December through February — and understandably, people in the western US are ready for it to end after being inundated with rain and chilly weather for weeks. Meanwhile, some people on the other side of the country feel like the season has yet to begin as several major cities in the Northeast still await their first snow day. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
Comments / 0