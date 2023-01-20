The death of an American attorney at a Mexico hotel did not show signs of violence, official says

Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Solomon Peña to remain behind bars as he awaits trial in shootings at New Mexico lawmakers homes
The failed Republican New Mexico state House candidate who is accused of masterminding shootings at Democratic officials' homes will remain in jail as he awaits trial, a judge ruled Monday. Second Judicial District Court Judge David Murphy said Solomon Peña poses a threat to the targets of the shootings and...
WLFI.com
Mother of activist fatally shot by law enforcement at Atlanta police training facility says she feels angry and powerless
The mother of an activist fatally shot by law enforcement in Atlanta earlier this week said she feels angry and powerless as protests over the shooting erupted Saturday. The activist -- 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Terán -- was shot near a planned $90 million, 85-acre law enforcement training facility where opponents had camped out for months in an attempt to halt its construction.
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
WLFI.com
Patrons at a Kentucky restaurant outraged at video they believe showed Breonna Taylor's killing
Diners at a Kentucky restaurant were outraged to see and hear what they believe was video footage showing the killing of Breonna Taylor at an event featuring John Mattingly, one of the officers involved in the 2020 raid, according to the local NAACP chapter and witnesses. Patrons weren't informed that...
WLFI.com
Gun allegedly used by 6-year-old to shoot teacher kept on top shelf of mother's closet, attorney says
The gun allegedly used by the first grader accused of shooting his teacher in Newport News, Virginia, was kept on the top shelf of his mother's bedroom closet, James Ellenson, the attorney representing the child's family, told CNN. The gun had been secured by a trigger lock, the attorney told...
Zara Aleena’s family may sue over murder by released prisoner
The family of Zara Aleena are considering taking legal action over the disastrous failings that led to her murder by a recently released prisoner, the Guardian has been told. It follows an official report that found Jordan McSweeney, 29, who murdered the aspiring lawyer in June 2022, should have been assessed by probation officers as a high-risk offender, but was classed as posing a medium risk when he was released part way through a sentence.
DOJ files antitrust lawsuit against Google over digital advertising
The Justice Department has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google over its online advertising business, long a dominant presence in the world of internet ads.
