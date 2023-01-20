Read full article on original website
Food insecurity grows amongst Chico State students
CHICO, Calif. - Chico State University started its 2023 spring semester on Monday. Student enrollment has decreased over the years for a number of reasons, but food insecurities are increasing among students. Chico State's Basic Needs manager Leah Slem told Action News Now about 50% of students deal with food...
Tax experts concerned over accountant shortage amid tax season
CHICO, Calif. - Tax season is now here, but tax experts tell Action News Now this year will be different than ones in past years. The COVID-19 era tax breaks are pretty much over now and experts say, that may cause your refund to be smaller this year than in years past.
Glenn County Animal Control to fully transition to Tehama County in next 30 days
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Animal Shelter Board of Supervisors, on Dec. 13, has approved an emergency ordinance and contract for animal sheltering services with Tehama County. Glenn County, in the next 30 days, will be transitioning away from Burnham’s Vet Clinic and will be using the Tehama...
Fire in Rancho Tehama destroys travel trailer
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a fire that destroyed a travel trailer Monday morning in the Rancho Tehama area. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn said it responded to a report around 5 a.m. and had the fire contained just about an hour later. The fire was on the 6000 block of...
Fully-involved mobile home fire contained near Palermo
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a mobile home fire near Palermo early Tuesday morning. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it responded to Nelsier Place off Lincoln Boulvard shortly before 2:30 a.m. Crews found a fully-involved single-wide mobile home fully involved. The fire was knocked down around 3:15 a.m. and...
Butte County Swiftwater Rescue Unit will train Sunday in Butte Creek Canyon
If you see activity in the Butte Creek Canyon area, the Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team is training. Butte County Swiftwater Rescue Unit will train Sunday in Butte Creek Canyon. If you see activity in the Butte Creek Canyon area, the Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue...
K-9 alerts officer of suspected meth during Red Bluff traffic stop
RED BLUFF, Calif. - More than 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Red Bluff on Saturday. Officers said they stopped a driver for a vehicle light violation around 10:40 p.m. The officer contacted the driver, 50-year-old David White. Officers said K-9 Max alerted the...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Bright skies & a warming trend ahead
Throw on an extra layer and grab your sunglasses before you head out the door Tuesday morning. High pressure off the coast is continuing to leave northern California under a dry weather pattern and keeping the storm track well to our north. The ridge off the coast is also leaving us with clear to sunny skies, the potential for colder overnight low temperatures and warmer daytime high temperatures through the middle of this week. Downslope north winds overnight have kept most of the valley from getting much colder than early Monday, but it's a little bit colder in Chico where the wind is more sheltered. Foothill areas are starting out a little warmer due to the northeast winds, but our higher elevations are mostly running several degrees colder than early Monday for the start of your Tuesday. We're starting out under clear skies and have modest north winds to start the day. Temperatures have dipped into the 30's to 40's in the valley and foothills, and single digits to 20's in most of our mountain zones overnight. Winds will be out of the north to 15mph and we'll have the potential for gusts up to around 25mph through the day in the valley. Gusts up to 35mph out of the northeast will be possible in the foothills and northern Sierra through your Tuesday. We'll be sunny across our entire region this afternoon and our high temperatures are projected to end up several degrees warmer than Monday's. Valley areas are projected to climb into the mid 60's, foothill areas will range from the upper 40's to lower 60's, Sierra areas will range from the 30's to 40's, and the Northern Mountains will mostly end up in the 50's Tuesday afternoon. The clear skies and more modest north winds are projected to leave our temperatures dropping quickly Tuesday evening, and you'll likely want to have an extra layer handy if you're planning on being outside.
Southbound Skyway reopens after crash
PARADISE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - Southbound Skyway has reopened between Paradise and Chico after a truck overturned Monday morning. The CHP said the crash happened around 11 a.m. near Lookout Point. Officers said they shut down the road when they arrived. The driver of the truck drove onto the...
Robber steals alcohol, pepper-sprays clerk & customer at CVS
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police officers are looking for a man who robbed a pharmacy and pepper-sprayed an employee and a customer. The robbery happened at the CVS pharmacy on East Avenue in Chico Sunday afternoon just before 12:30 p.m. Police said the suspect stole alcohol and used the pepper...
Butte County Search and Rescue helps drivers stuck on Saturday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team says that they were able to help some people out that were stuck in the snow on Saturday in the Butte Meadows area. BCSSR says that above 5,000 feet there is still a lot of snow, and...
2 men sentenced for armed carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two men arrested for a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino in October 2022 were sentenced in Tehama County. The Tehama County District Attorney says Joseph Lodge was sentenced to six years in state prison for carjacking and a special allegation of possession of a gun.
Man hospitalized after crash in Chico Monday evening
CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Monday evening after a single-vehicle crash in Chico. According to the Chico Police Department, officers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of E. 5th Avenue at the Highway 99 overpass. Authorities found a...
CAL FIRE at scene of abandoned warehouse on fire Sunday in Gridley
CAL FIRE says that firefighters did a sweep of the building and did not find anyone in the warehouse. CAL FIRE at scene of abandoned warehouse on fire Sunday in Gridley. CAL FIRE says that firefighters did a sweep of the building and did not find anyone in the warehouse.
Over ½ pound of fentanyl found in an Oroville home, man arrested
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities found enough fentanyl to kill tens of thousands of people at a mobile home park in Oroville last week, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). BINTF and the Special Enforcement Unit were conducting surveillance on 48-year-old Melvin Alves at the Golden Feather...
Man arrested for hatchet attack outside Yuba City grocery store
YUBA CITY, Calif. - A man was arrested for attacking a Raley’s employee with a hatchet Sunday morning, according to the Yuba City Police Department. Officers say they received multiple calls shortly before 6:45 a.m. that man was in the parking lot of the Raley's using a hatchet to damage a vehicle.
Woman charged with vehicular manslaughter for 2021 crash in Tehama County
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested for vehicular manslaughter more than a year after a deadly crash in Tehama County. Macie Bacon, 21, was arraigned on Thursday in connection with a crash on Interstate 5 in October 2021. The crash happened on southbound Interstate 5 south of Hooker Creek Road.
RBPD: Wanted man arrested after police K9 sniffs out drugs
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A Tehama County man was arrested after Red Bluff Police Department said K9 Max alerted officers to drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Saturday. Red Bluff Police said an officer was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle for a lighting equipment violation, when Officer Lampron recognized the driver, 50-year-old David White of Red Bluff.
Women's March of Chico holds abortion rights rally on 50-year anniversary of Roe V. Wade
This group joins many others around the nation marching for abortion rights, but not everyone is for abortion rights. There weren’t any counter protests in Chico today, but there have been several pro-life rallies held around the nation this weekend. Women's March of Chico holds abortion rights rally on...
Hot air balloon floats over Yuba City after it crashes into car during Saturday event
Yuba City police say that no one was injured, the pilot was the only person in the balloon when it took to the air. Hot air balloon floats over Yuba City after it crashes into car during Saturday event. Yuba City police say that no one was injured, the pilot...
