ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnewsnow.com

Food insecurity grows amongst Chico State students

CHICO, Calif. - Chico State University started its 2023 spring semester on Monday. Student enrollment has decreased over the years for a number of reasons, but food insecurities are increasing among students. Chico State's Basic Needs manager Leah Slem told Action News Now about 50% of students deal with food...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tax experts concerned over accountant shortage amid tax season

CHICO, Calif. - Tax season is now here, but tax experts tell Action News Now this year will be different than ones in past years. The COVID-19 era tax breaks are pretty much over now and experts say, that may cause your refund to be smaller this year than in years past.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire in Rancho Tehama destroys travel trailer

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a fire that destroyed a travel trailer Monday morning in the Rancho Tehama area. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn said it responded to a report around 5 a.m. and had the fire contained just about an hour later. The fire was on the 6000 block of...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fully-involved mobile home fire contained near Palermo

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a mobile home fire near Palermo early Tuesday morning. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it responded to Nelsier Place off Lincoln Boulvard shortly before 2:30 a.m. Crews found a fully-involved single-wide mobile home fully involved. The fire was knocked down around 3:15 a.m. and...
PALERMO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

K-9 alerts officer of suspected meth during Red Bluff traffic stop

RED BLUFF, Calif. - More than 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Red Bluff on Saturday. Officers said they stopped a driver for a vehicle light violation around 10:40 p.m. The officer contacted the driver, 50-year-old David White. Officers said K-9 Max alerted the...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Bright skies & a warming trend ahead

Throw on an extra layer and grab your sunglasses before you head out the door Tuesday morning. High pressure off the coast is continuing to leave northern California under a dry weather pattern and keeping the storm track well to our north. The ridge off the coast is also leaving us with clear to sunny skies, the potential for colder overnight low temperatures and warmer daytime high temperatures through the middle of this week. Downslope north winds overnight have kept most of the valley from getting much colder than early Monday, but it's a little bit colder in Chico where the wind is more sheltered. Foothill areas are starting out a little warmer due to the northeast winds, but our higher elevations are mostly running several degrees colder than early Monday for the start of your Tuesday. We're starting out under clear skies and have modest north winds to start the day. Temperatures have dipped into the 30's to 40's in the valley and foothills, and single digits to 20's in most of our mountain zones overnight. Winds will be out of the north to 15mph and we'll have the potential for gusts up to around 25mph through the day in the valley. Gusts up to 35mph out of the northeast will be possible in the foothills and northern Sierra through your Tuesday. We'll be sunny across our entire region this afternoon and our high temperatures are projected to end up several degrees warmer than Monday's. Valley areas are projected to climb into the mid 60's, foothill areas will range from the upper 40's to lower 60's, Sierra areas will range from the 30's to 40's, and the Northern Mountains will mostly end up in the 50's Tuesday afternoon. The clear skies and more modest north winds are projected to leave our temperatures dropping quickly Tuesday evening, and you'll likely want to have an extra layer handy if you're planning on being outside.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Southbound Skyway reopens after crash

PARADISE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - Southbound Skyway has reopened between Paradise and Chico after a truck overturned Monday morning. The CHP said the crash happened around 11 a.m. near Lookout Point. Officers said they shut down the road when they arrived. The driver of the truck drove onto the...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Robber steals alcohol, pepper-sprays clerk & customer at CVS

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police officers are looking for a man who robbed a pharmacy and pepper-sprayed an employee and a customer. The robbery happened at the CVS pharmacy on East Avenue in Chico Sunday afternoon just before 12:30 p.m. Police said the suspect stole alcohol and used the pepper...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 men sentenced for armed carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two men arrested for a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino in October 2022 were sentenced in Tehama County. The Tehama County District Attorney says Joseph Lodge was sentenced to six years in state prison for carjacking and a special allegation of possession of a gun.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man hospitalized after crash in Chico Monday evening

CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Monday evening after a single-vehicle crash in Chico. According to the Chico Police Department, officers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of E. 5th Avenue at the Highway 99 overpass. Authorities found a...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE at scene of abandoned warehouse on fire Sunday in Gridley

CAL FIRE says that firefighters did a sweep of the building and did not find anyone in the warehouse. CAL FIRE at scene of abandoned warehouse on fire Sunday in Gridley. CAL FIRE says that firefighters did a sweep of the building and did not find anyone in the warehouse.
GRIDLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Over ½ pound of fentanyl found in an Oroville home, man arrested

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities found enough fentanyl to kill tens of thousands of people at a mobile home park in Oroville last week, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). BINTF and the Special Enforcement Unit were conducting surveillance on 48-year-old Melvin Alves at the Golden Feather...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for hatchet attack outside Yuba City grocery store

YUBA CITY, Calif. - A man was arrested for attacking a Raley’s employee with a hatchet Sunday morning, according to the Yuba City Police Department. Officers say they received multiple calls shortly before 6:45 a.m. that man was in the parking lot of the Raley's using a hatchet to damage a vehicle.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

RBPD: Wanted man arrested after police K9 sniffs out drugs

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A Tehama County man was arrested after Red Bluff Police Department said K9 Max alerted officers to drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Saturday. Red Bluff Police said an officer was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle for a lighting equipment violation, when Officer Lampron recognized the driver, 50-year-old David White of Red Bluff.
RED BLUFF, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy