Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of OhioTravel MavenMesopotamia Township, OH
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
BADGER JUST KEEPS WINNING
KINSMAN, OHIO. It was another night of girls basketball as the Badger Braves took on the visiting Maplewood Rockets. The Rockets were an outnumbered team that continued to fight the whole game with just a total of five players listed on their roster. The exhaustion soon caught up with the...
GAULT GIVES LIONS DRAMATIC WIN IN CLEVELAND
CLEVELAND, OHIO- What a game it was that took place in the Rocket Mortgage Field House as the Badger Braves took on the Heartland Christian Lions. In what was a back and forth game, the Lions kept up with the Braves as Drew Gault was the leading man for the Lions with 19 points. Gault also had help from Jake Walker who put up 15 points. Duncan Moy went off for the Braves with 23 points and Brad Hamliton added another 14 points but it was not enough as Duncan Moy missed the final shot of the game and the Braves fell to the Lions 51-50.
POLAND MAKES THE PLAYS DOWN THE STRETCH
POLAND OH- A new week brought a new challenge for Poland in conference play. A hungry South Range team came to town hoping to make some noise in the second half of conference play. The last time the two teams played, the Bulldogs used a 13-0 second quarter to run away to a 21 point victory. This time around the Raiders tried their best to win with a strong defensive effort, and it definitely was working. After one quarter of play Poland only had 4 points. The thing about getting into a defensive battle with Poland though, they can give it as much as they can take it. The score after the first frame was 4-3. Offense went a little faster in the second quarter with Poland taking a 15-12 lead into the break. The Bulldogs tried to push forward out of halftime. They came out on a tear. They opened the 2nd half on a 10-0 and extended their lead to 25-12. But South Range had a counter punch ready as they fought and clawed their way back to make it 27-24 before the end of the frame. Poland would bounce right back though and keep the Raiders at bay down the stretch. The game came down to free throws in the final two minutes as the Raiders tried to extend the game. The Bulldogs were up for the task this time around though going 7/10 in the fourth from the line. Poland held on to win 41-31.
BLUE DEVILS WINNING STREAK MOVES TO 6
BERLIN CENTER, OH- The Western Reserve Blue Devils hosted the Lowellville Rockets in MVAC play on Monday night. The Blue Devils got off to a slow start, but a second half push increased the winning streak to 6 games. The Lowellville defense came up big time with a 3-2 zone...
MOONEY LIVES AND LEARNS
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Cardinal Mooney Cardinals overcame the odds on Friday night. Despite a rough first half against Howland, they would chip down and adjust. Mooney would erase a 25-18 halftime deficit and outscore the Tigers in the second half 25-14 to get the 43-39 comeback win. Howland...
GARFIELD MAKES ADJUSTMENTS AGAINST CHAMPION
WARREN OH- The first time Garfield and Champion met this season, the G-Men had to dodge a mighty upset bid. Champion scored 19 points in the third and pushed Garfield to the edge, even though they won the game, the Flashes made them sweat it out. On Monday when the two teams met again in Champion, Garfield would not let the team in purple gain momentum. They hit cruise control on their way to a 53-38 win.
REBELS KEEP THEIR EYE ON FIRST PLACE
BROOKFIELD OH- With three teams tied at the top coming in to Monday in the MVAC, everyone knew a lot of big games were on the horizon. In a game that would clear up a lot of the MVAC picture Crestview traveled to Brookfield for a battle of first place teams. The Rebels were trying to make it a season sweep of Brookfield and knock them out of the three way tie for first place. That is exactly what the Rebels were able to do as they controlled the tempo of the game en route to a 38-31 win.
Farrell playmaker announces college commitment
This season, he played in 10 games recording 1,667 all-purpose yards with 30 total touchdowns
ARCHBISHOP HOBAN GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH PAMELA DAVIS
AKRON OH- A heartfelt welcome to the Archbishop Hoban Knights to the YSN family! In our first ever Coach’s Corner from Hoban we hear from girls hoops head coach Pamela Davis. Davis has ties to the valley as an Austintown Fitch and has taken the lessons learned with her on a fabulous coaching journey that has seen over 600 wins. In her fourth season at Hoban she has the Knights sitting at 10-7. They have won their first two games as members of the YSN family over Lutheran East and Notre Dame Academy out of Kentucky. Now they look ahead to senior night on Thursday where they’ll honor their three seniors and take on Akron Ellet.
QUAKER COMEBACK; SALEM WINS OT BATTLE
SALEM, OH- In what is certain to be a contender for “Game of the Year” the Salem Quakers were able to overcome a 12-point deficit in the second half to take the game to overtime and eventually win over South Range 61-56 on Saturday night. The Quakers trailed...
WELLSVILLE ELUDES INDIANS FOR ANOTHER EOAC WIN
WELLSVILLE OH- Wellsville has made themselves comfortable at the top of the EOAC. While their margin is still only a game, the way they’ve been playing of late makes that feel like a mountain. The Tigers rushed their way to another EOAC on Friday as they kept visiting Southern at bay. Trailing by two points after one frame, the Tigers scored 20 points in the second to grab control of the game. They would never release it from their paws on the way to a 56-47 win.
Does bad weather skip Youngstown: ‘Radar holes’ and their local effect
You have probably heard the famous saying: “the bad weather always misses Youngstown”. It’s funny because I have heard this same statement now in Alabama, Colorado, Tennessee, etc. This narrative can be difficult to disprove occasionally because it appears that precipitation goes around big cities on radar...
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
River otters spotted in Portage County
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources caught several river otters in action in the Triangle Lake Bog State Nature Preserve in Portage County according to their Facebook post on Jan. 14.
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should check out this restaurant, which is a local favorite. Customers have raved about their chicken and waffles. The chicken is a juicy and crispy breast or thigh; and the waffles are flavored with rosemary, topped with powdered sugar, and served with Ohio maple syrup on the side. They also have delicious chicken sandwiches. If you like spice, check out their Nashville chicken sandwich, which comes with spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, and remoulade. If you don't care for spice, you can't go wrong with their Louisville sandwich, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Duke's mayo.
Winter storm arrives Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio, with 3-4 inches of snow possible
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another round of snow is expected Wednesday in Northeast Ohio and it’s timing might be unfortunate for commuters. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say heavy snow is expected to start falling in the Cleveland area around 5 a.m. and it could come down at a rate of 1 inch per hour. That would present a challenge to people driving into work. The Ohio Department of Transportation warns that roads likely will become snow-covered even with snow plows out in force.
$20K lottery prize won in NE Ohio
A Warren man is a bit richer after winning a prize on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Snow on the ground all winter: Did that ever happen in Youngstown?
More than likely you have heard someone say “I walked to school up hill both ways in the snow”. You may have also heard someone say “Snow was on the ground all winter long when I was younger.”. We are currently in a winter that has not...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
