POLAND OH- A new week brought a new challenge for Poland in conference play. A hungry South Range team came to town hoping to make some noise in the second half of conference play. The last time the two teams played, the Bulldogs used a 13-0 second quarter to run away to a 21 point victory. This time around the Raiders tried their best to win with a strong defensive effort, and it definitely was working. After one quarter of play Poland only had 4 points. The thing about getting into a defensive battle with Poland though, they can give it as much as they can take it. The score after the first frame was 4-3. Offense went a little faster in the second quarter with Poland taking a 15-12 lead into the break. The Bulldogs tried to push forward out of halftime. They came out on a tear. They opened the 2nd half on a 10-0 and extended their lead to 25-12. But South Range had a counter punch ready as they fought and clawed their way back to make it 27-24 before the end of the frame. Poland would bounce right back though and keep the Raiders at bay down the stretch. The game came down to free throws in the final two minutes as the Raiders tried to extend the game. The Bulldogs were up for the task this time around though going 7/10 in the fourth from the line. Poland held on to win 41-31.

POLAND, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO