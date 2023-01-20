Read full article on original website
ysnlive.com
GARFIELD MAKES ADJUSTMENTS AGAINST CHAMPION
WARREN OH- The first time Garfield and Champion met this season, the G-Men had to dodge a mighty upset bid. Champion scored 19 points in the third and pushed Garfield to the edge, even though they won the game, the Flashes made them sweat it out. On Monday when the two teams met again in Champion, Garfield would not let the team in purple gain momentum. They hit cruise control on their way to a 53-38 win.
ysnlive.com
IRISH PROVE TOO TOUGH FOR INDIANS
YOUNGSTOWN OH- It was an intriguing non conference matchup on tap Saturday afternoon as Ursuline welcomed in a strong Girard team. After facing some adversity early, the Irish put their heads down and ran through the Indians 57-47. Alayna Smith led the Irish charge as she scored a game-high 19...
ysnlive.com
ARCHBISHOP HOBAN GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH PAMELA DAVIS
AKRON OH- A heartfelt welcome to the Archbishop Hoban Knights to the YSN family! In our first ever Coach’s Corner from Hoban we hear from girls hoops head coach Pamela Davis. Davis has ties to the valley as an Austintown Fitch and has taken the lessons learned with her on a fabulous coaching journey that has seen over 600 wins. In her fourth season at Hoban she has the Knights sitting at 10-7. They have won their first two games as members of the YSN family over Lutheran East and Notre Dame Academy out of Kentucky. Now they look ahead to senior night on Thursday where they’ll honor their three seniors and take on Akron Ellet.
ysnlive.com
REBELS KEEP THEIR EYE ON FIRST PLACE
BROOKFIELD OH- With three teams tied at the top coming in to Monday in the MVAC, everyone knew a lot of big games were on the horizon. In a game that would clear up a lot of the MVAC picture Crestview traveled to Brookfield for a battle of first place teams. The Rebels were trying to make it a season sweep of Brookfield and knock them out of the three way tie for first place. That is exactly what the Rebels were able to do as they controlled the tempo of the game en route to a 38-31 win.
ysnlive.com
BADGER JUST KEEPS WINNING
KINSMAN, OHIO. It was another night of girls basketball as the Badger Braves took on the visiting Maplewood Rockets. The Rockets were an outnumbered team that continued to fight the whole game with just a total of five players listed on their roster. The exhaustion soon caught up with the...
ysnlive.com
MOONEY LIVES AND LEARNS
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Cardinal Mooney Cardinals overcame the odds on Friday night. Despite a rough first half against Howland, they would chip down and adjust. Mooney would erase a 25-18 halftime deficit and outscore the Tigers in the second half 25-14 to get the 43-39 comeback win. Howland...
ysnlive.com
BIG DUB FOR THE DEVILS
BERLIN CENTER OH- Thursday night on the network saw various girls basketball conference matchups take place, primarily occurring in The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC). The Scarlet Division of The MVAC had a premier matchup happening in Berlin Center when The Western Reserve Blue Devils hosted The Waterloo Vikings. In the last meeting in Atwater, The Viking were able to claim the 6 point victory. After losing three consecutive matchups to The Vikings, this one was of high importance to The Blue Devils.
ysnlive.com
GAULT GIVES LIONS DRAMATIC WIN IN CLEVELAND
CLEVELAND, OHIO- What a game it was that took place in the Rocket Mortgage Field House as the Badger Braves took on the Heartland Christian Lions. In what was a back and forth game, the Lions kept up with the Braves as Drew Gault was the leading man for the Lions with 19 points. Gault also had help from Jake Walker who put up 15 points. Duncan Moy went off for the Braves with 23 points and Brad Hamliton added another 14 points but it was not enough as Duncan Moy missed the final shot of the game and the Braves fell to the Lions 51-50.
ysnlive.com
POLAND MAKES THE PLAYS DOWN THE STRETCH
POLAND OH- A new week brought a new challenge for Poland in conference play. A hungry South Range team came to town hoping to make some noise in the second half of conference play. The last time the two teams played, the Bulldogs used a 13-0 second quarter to run away to a 21 point victory. This time around the Raiders tried their best to win with a strong defensive effort, and it definitely was working. After one quarter of play Poland only had 4 points. The thing about getting into a defensive battle with Poland though, they can give it as much as they can take it. The score after the first frame was 4-3. Offense went a little faster in the second quarter with Poland taking a 15-12 lead into the break. The Bulldogs tried to push forward out of halftime. They came out on a tear. They opened the 2nd half on a 10-0 and extended their lead to 25-12. But South Range had a counter punch ready as they fought and clawed their way back to make it 27-24 before the end of the frame. Poland would bounce right back though and keep the Raiders at bay down the stretch. The game came down to free throws in the final two minutes as the Raiders tried to extend the game. The Bulldogs were up for the task this time around though going 7/10 in the fourth from the line. Poland held on to win 41-31.
ysnlive.com
EAST PALESTINE SHOWING LIFE MIDSEASON
EAST PALESTINE, OH- Will Franklin understands what it takes to win in girls high school basketball, and in 2023, it looks like Coach Frank has his team locked in heading down the home stretch toward the tournament. The proof was in the pudding on Thursday en route to a 44-17 conference victory over Valley Christian.
ysnlive.com
BLUE DEVILS WINNING STREAK MOVES TO 6
BERLIN CENTER, OH- The Western Reserve Blue Devils hosted the Lowellville Rockets in MVAC play on Monday night. The Blue Devils got off to a slow start, but a second half push increased the winning streak to 6 games. The Lowellville defense came up big time with a 3-2 zone...
ysnlive.com
POLAND GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 3) WITH NICK BLANCH
POLAND OH- We are gliding down the final stretch of the basketball season, and here’s a news flash, Poland is right in the thick of relevancy on the girls side. After tons of questions on what the Bulldogs would look like without the players they graduated a year ago, Poland is still sitting on top of the NE8. It hasn’t been without adversity though. As head coach Nick Blanch says in this interview, it’s a long basketball season. If anyone thinks they are going to get through it without some dips, they are going to be shocked. Poland saw Girard give them their first conference loss of the season, and just their third conference loss as a member of the NE8. The Bulldogs didn’t sulk in despair however, they got right back on the horse and started winning again.
ysnlive.com
WELLSVILLE ELUDES INDIANS FOR ANOTHER EOAC WIN
WELLSVILLE OH- Wellsville has made themselves comfortable at the top of the EOAC. While their margin is still only a game, the way they’ve been playing of late makes that feel like a mountain. The Tigers rushed their way to another EOAC on Friday as they kept visiting Southern at bay. Trailing by two points after one frame, the Tigers scored 20 points in the second to grab control of the game. They would never release it from their paws on the way to a 56-47 win.
ysnlive.com
AT YOUR SERVICE
KINSMAN, OH- The Badger Braves have grown into one of the area’s most exciting teams on the hardwood. The defense-driven, high-flying, clutch-shooting hoops club has a ton of big names on the roster, and among them is a guy that has had his hand in the pile since his freshmen season. A guy that will put his ego aside for the good of the team, and his talents shine when he gets his opportunity!
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
Former All-Star third baseman Sal Bando, a Cleveland native, dies at 78
MILWAUKEE — Sal Bando, a three-time World Series champion with the Oakland Athletics and former Milwaukee Brewers executive, has died. He was 78. According to a statement from his family, Bando died Friday night in Oconomowoc. The family said the former third baseman lost a battle with cancer that began over five years ago.
whbc.com
No Monday Trial in Pizza-Eating Defamation Suit
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A defamation lawsuit by former McKinley football coach Marcus Whatley and five of his assistants in that pepperoni pizza-eating incident from 2021 will not go to trial as scheduled next week. The attorney for the coaches said in a statement that he...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should check out this restaurant, which is a local favorite. Customers have raved about their chicken and waffles. The chicken is a juicy and crispy breast or thigh; and the waffles are flavored with rosemary, topped with powdered sugar, and served with Ohio maple syrup on the side. They also have delicious chicken sandwiches. If you like spice, check out their Nashville chicken sandwich, which comes with spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, and remoulade. If you don't care for spice, you can't go wrong with their Louisville sandwich, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Duke's mayo.
