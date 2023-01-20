Read full article on original website
Jennine & Lee Brown-Shaw
4d ago
my son is 17 and I was told years ago he would benefit from using cannabis because I refuse to allow man made lab poison from the pharmacy. His best friend has crippling arthritis at 16. what about them can we use this God Given medication to help my son if he has the symptoms. not smoke it but the edibles? What mother would prefer addictive scripts over a seed?
Reply(5)
7
SaltyWitch1776
4d ago
This is a BS start and nothing else. It should be FULLY LEGAL. PERIOD.
Reply
14
Bryan Wright
4d ago
what you really should know os that untill Robert Stivers is voted out it will NEVER pass in any form
Reply
5
