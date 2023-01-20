ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Android Authority

OnePlus 11 India price leaks: A better deal than OnePlus 10T?

The OnePlus 11's price for India may have leaked, but how does it compare to the OnePlus 10T launch pricing?. Indian pricing for the OnePlus 11 may have leaked online. The phone is tipped to start at ~$674. This makes it slightly more expensive than the OnePlus 10T’s launch price....
washingtonstatenews.net

Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest

It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
WASHINGTON STATE
C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
iheart.com

5 things the Great Reset will BAN to protect the climate

Over the past year or more, Glenn has been focused on exposing the global threat of the Great Reset. As Glenn's listeners are well aware, the Great Reset refers to the agenda proposed by the World Economic Forum in 2020, urging leaders to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to restructure the "world order" to bring about a leftist Utopia. A major aspect of this vision is encouraging world leaders to force their people into compliance with climate change agendas and strive towards "zero-net emissions."
OREGON STATE
Brenna Temple

Additional, potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023

At this time of year, modifications generally come in the form of New Year's resolutions, but in 2023 especially, Americans will be obliged to comply with some fresh and even radical regulations that have been ratified by state assemblies, endorsed by governors or plebiscites accepted by electors. For example, several states introduced law enforcement developments, comprising the obliteration of criminal dossiers in certain situations.
SpaceNews.com

With Starshield, SpaceX readies for battle

Government-focused 'secured satellite network' positions SpaceX to heed the Pentagon's call for commercial allies. Now that SpaceX has established itself as a leading provider of U.S. national security launches, it is seeking a bigger share of the defense market with a new product line called Starshield. SpaceX quietly unveiled Starshield last month offering defense and intelligence agencies custom-built spacecraft, sensors, and secure communications services leveraging SpaceX’s investment in its Starlink network of broadband satellites.
WASHINGTON STATE
Vice

Scientists Are Getting Eerily Good at Using WiFi to 'See' People Through Walls in Detail

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University developed a method for detecting the three dimensional shape and movements of human bodies in a room, using only WiFi routers. To do this, they used DensePose, a system for mapping all of the pixels on the surface of a human body in a photo. DensePose was developed by London-based researchers and Facebook’s AI researchers. From there, according to their recently-uploaded preprint paper published on arXiv, they developed a deep neural network that maps WiFi signals’ phase and amplitude sent and received by routers to coordinates on human bodies.
INSIDE

FBI: User safety is endangered by AI

Artificial intelligence has taken center stage in the last year due to the significant advances in this "new" digital technology. And as we have seen, technological advances hurt, since massive layoffs have occurred, because this technology is capable of covering many jobs, starting with customer service areas.
CNBC

The U.S. hit the debt ceiling — here's what that means for your money

The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.

