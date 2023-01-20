Read full article on original website
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
OnePlus 11 India price leaks: A better deal than OnePlus 10T?
The OnePlus 11's price for India may have leaked, but how does it compare to the OnePlus 10T launch pricing?. Indian pricing for the OnePlus 11 may have leaked online. The phone is tipped to start at ~$674. This makes it slightly more expensive than the OnePlus 10T’s launch price....
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
‘Gas station heroin’ is being sold legally as a dietary supplement. Here’s what you should know
The FDA warns that misuse of the drug could lead to serious health risks.
Rudy Giuliani Reveals Donald Trump Advised Him To Take Top-Secret Files Home In His New Podcast Episode
Rudy Giuliani had quite a lot to say on Sunday’s episode of the WABC77 radio show Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan, and one particular thing he said about former president Donald Trump stood out the most to us! Rudy ...
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
5 things the Great Reset will BAN to protect the climate
Over the past year or more, Glenn has been focused on exposing the global threat of the Great Reset. As Glenn's listeners are well aware, the Great Reset refers to the agenda proposed by the World Economic Forum in 2020, urging leaders to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to restructure the "world order" to bring about a leftist Utopia. A major aspect of this vision is encouraging world leaders to force their people into compliance with climate change agendas and strive towards "zero-net emissions."
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Millions of Android owners must look for ‘red alert’ right now – it’s very serious
OWNERS of Google Pixel smartphones should never ignore a "red alert" in their settings. Google warns users who are at "critical risk" – and must act immediately. You should regularly check your settings to see if you're at risk. Thankfully it's very easy to do – once you know...
A time traveler from a parallel universe, the legend of the man from Taured
In July 1954, a man arrived at Tokyo Airport on a business trip. It is not his first time in Japan, as he routinely visits for business. He handed his passport to immigration, and this is where the story gets interesting.
Additional, potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023
At this time of year, modifications generally come in the form of New Year's resolutions, but in 2023 especially, Americans will be obliged to comply with some fresh and even radical regulations that have been ratified by state assemblies, endorsed by governors or plebiscites accepted by electors. For example, several states introduced law enforcement developments, comprising the obliteration of criminal dossiers in certain situations.
With Starshield, SpaceX readies for battle
Government-focused 'secured satellite network' positions SpaceX to heed the Pentagon's call for commercial allies. Now that SpaceX has established itself as a leading provider of U.S. national security launches, it is seeking a bigger share of the defense market with a new product line called Starshield. SpaceX quietly unveiled Starshield last month offering defense and intelligence agencies custom-built spacecraft, sensors, and secure communications services leveraging SpaceX’s investment in its Starlink network of broadband satellites.
US economy will 'pay a price' in 2023 from 'misguided' pandemic policies, expert warns
Brian Wesbury says he's 'not bullish anymore' on the economy as he forecasts a recession following the federal government's response to the COVID pandemic.
Scientists Are Getting Eerily Good at Using WiFi to 'See' People Through Walls in Detail
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University developed a method for detecting the three dimensional shape and movements of human bodies in a room, using only WiFi routers. To do this, they used DensePose, a system for mapping all of the pixels on the surface of a human body in a photo. DensePose was developed by London-based researchers and Facebook’s AI researchers. From there, according to their recently-uploaded preprint paper published on arXiv, they developed a deep neural network that maps WiFi signals’ phase and amplitude sent and received by routers to coordinates on human bodies.
FBI: User safety is endangered by AI
Artificial intelligence has taken center stage in the last year due to the significant advances in this "new" digital technology. And as we have seen, technological advances hurt, since massive layoffs have occurred, because this technology is capable of covering many jobs, starting with customer service areas.
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling — here's what that means for your money
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
Gold and silver boom predicted as US hits debt ceiling, dollar devalues
Precious metals expert predicts gold and silver will rise in 2023 as government spending results in increased inflation and U.S. hits debt ceiling.
Eerie AI can ‘spy’ on people using a common household gadget which has no cameras
RESEARCHERS have managed to detect 3D shapes and the movements of human bodies in a room - using a WiFi router. Such technology may eventually replace normal cameras, researchers in the US hope. Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, based in Pittsburgh in the US, said that WiFi overcomes hang-ups that...
Get ready for a gig-worker boom that could make it harder for contractors to earn a living
Over 1 million Americans may flock to gig work this year if unemployment spikes, and the competition could mean less money for everyone.
