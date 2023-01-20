Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker’s First Remarks After Sharing The Ring With Bray Wyatt On WWE RAW XXX
The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition in 2020. The Phenom returned to WWE as The American Badass during the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW tonight. The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt shared the ring for the first time in years tonight on RAW. Taker sent LA Knight Bray Wyatt’s way for a Sister Abigail. He then approached Bray, whispered something in his ears, and left.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Signs The Steiner Brothers To Legends Contract
The Steiner Brothers dominated the world of tag team wrestling during the late eighties and early nineties. Scott and Rick Steiner captured tag team titles around the globe as well. It appears that their relationship with WWE has reached a new high. According to PW Insider, WWE has signed The...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Forced To Call Audible During RAW XXX
WWE produced an action-packed edition of Monday Night RAW from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia tonight. The 30th anniversary edition of the red brand featured the return of The Undertaker among other notable moments. RAW is XXX featured a Steel Cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch as well....
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Sends Heartfelt Message After Undertaker Segment During WWE RAW Is XXX
Bray Wyatt’s character has been through many incarnations in WWE already. During WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary show, he had another chance to share the ring with a Superstar who paved the way for so many, including Wyatt himself. That segment with The Undertaker meant the world to Wyatt, and he expressed those feelings the next day.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Confirms Major Change To Raw 30
Soon Monday Night Raw will be celebrating its 30 anniversary and WWE was originally advertising a Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony for the big event. It was recently reported that the company dropped those plans and instead will be holding a Tribal Court for Sami Zayn following the events that took place on SmackDown last week. WWE has now confirmed the change with the following announcement:
ringsidenews.com
Hulk Hogan & Jimmy Hart Open WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special
WWE is celebrating 30 years of Monday Night RAW tonight. Triple H and his team reportedly have huge surprises in store for the WWE Universe. One such surprise kicked off the show. “RAW is XXX” kicked off to the entrance music of Hulk Hogan. Jimmy Hart came out first. The...
ringsidenews.com
The Bella Twins Didn’t Appear On WWE RAW XXX Due To Creative Issues
Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are WWE Hall of Famers and undoubtedly one of the most popular female duos in the history of the company. After making her WWE debut alongside Nikki Bella in 2008, the Bella twins eventually became the mainstays of the women’s division for many years. That being said, it seems they didn’t appear on RAW this week due to Creative differences.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ Cousin Was Brought In To Unexpectedly Face Shane McMahon After WWE Tryout
WWE likes to feature the Anoa’i Family on their television shows. This is obvious judging by the Bloodline’s current spot on the roster. The famous wrestling family’s lineage in sports entertainment goes back generations, and one family member had a chance to face a member of the McMahon, but he did not see that encounter coming at all.
ringsidenews.com
Kurt Angle Joins D-Generation X During WWE RAW XXX
D-Generation X was one of the highlights of WWE during the Attitude Era. The stable was created by Shawn Michaels and Triple H and expanded to include Chyna, The New Age Outlaws, X-Pac, and others. Tonight, the group got a new member. The 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW...
ringsidenews.com
WarnerBros Discovery Won’t Allow Mark Briscoe On AEW TV Even After Jay Briscoe’s Passing
The wrestling community was deeply saddened by the passing of Jay Briscoe at the age of 38. His death continues to be a sore topic for many, as Briscoe was truly loved by the pro wrestling community. That being said, AEW wasn’t allowed to hold a tribute show for him last week due to Warner Bros Discovery. Now it seems they won’t even allow Mark Briscoe on AEW television, even after Jay Briscoe’s passing.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Continues To Demand That Roman Reigns Acknowledge Her
Rhea Ripley has been a formidable force in WWE, earning her place among the top female Superstars through her hard work and dedication. She has achieved significant success within the company, amassing multiple championship titles. She is a fierce competitor who is unafraid to take on any challenger, male or female, in the ring. Ripley is also not afraid of Roman Reigns, either. That being said, The Nightmare wants the Tribal Chief to acknowledge her.
ringsidenews.com
Who Produced The Trial Of Sami Zayn For WWE RAW Is XXX
The 30th anniversary of the longest-running weekly episodic television show in history, Monday Night RAW, is officially in the books. RAW XXX proved to be an exciting edition for the ages to remember. One of the interesting segments that opened the show was Sami Zayn’s trial in “The Bloodline Tribal Court. Apparently, that segment was produced by a long-time WWE veteran.
ringsidenews.com
Mark Briscoe’s First Comments After Jay Briscoe’s Tragic Passing
The wrestling world experienced a huge loss as Jay Briscoe passed away at the age of 38. His untimely passing led to an outpouring of support and prayers on social media. Fans and pro wrestlers alike felt for Jay Briscoe and his family, especially after such a tragic incident. Fans wondered how Mark Briscoe felt about all this and now it seems Briscoe has finally broken his silence following the tragic death of his brother.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Settling Any Lawsuits With ‘Close To A Case’ As WWE Prepares For Sale
WWE’s 2023 has been filled with unexpected moments so far, and we’re not even a month out of this year. Vince McMahon’s return to WWE also saw him agree to settle a very old allegation. It seems that Vince McMahon’s intention to sell the company could have a lot to do with his current mood to settle any lawsuit that might actually include skeletons in his high-profile closet.
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Supports The Bella Twins Skipping WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary Special
Superstars have repeatedly accused WWE of leaving them out of advertising for one reason or another. This seems to be a running theme when it comes to divas. The Bella Twins refused to show up for WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary show, and Saraya spoke out to support them. The...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Returns To Cost Bobby Lashley United States Title Match During WWE RAW XXX
Brock Lesnar picked up the win over Bobby Lashley despite being dominated for most part of the match at Crown Jewel. Tonight, The Beast made his surprise return to reignite the rivalry. Bobby Lashley took on defending champion Austin Theory for the United States Champion in the opening match of...
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon To Take Care Of Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt received quite a focus after his WWE return. During RAW’s 30th Anniversary show, Undertaker and Wyatt had a bit of a show-down, but they ended things are allies. It turns out that Undertaker has been in Wyatt’s corner for quite a while now. The Undertaker faced...
ringsidenews.com
The Miz Says Stephanie McMahon ‘Did A Lot For The Company’ After WWE Exit
Stephanie McMahon had been part of WWE for several years and was always a constant source of inspiration for fans and pro wrestlers alike. After becoming a highlight during the Attitude Era thanks to her storyline, McMahon managed many backstage roles in WWE as well. McMahon resigned from her duties as co-CEO last week, shocking fans all over the world. Now it seems The Miz made it clear that he believes Stephanie McMahon did a lot for WWE following her exit.
ringsidenews.com
APA Reunites During WWE RAW XXX
The APA were a fearsome duo comprised of Bradshaw and Ron Simmons during the Attitude Era. The team was created after the duo agreed to offer “paid protection” to heel tag teams. The APA had their reunion during the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW tonight. JBL...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Calls Out Hilton Hotels Manager Who ‘Threatened & Demeaned’ Him
Chris Jericho is a highly experienced and accomplished professional wrestler, with an illustrious career spanning over 30 years. He is known for his selfless nature, often putting the success of others before his own. Despite this, some critics have suggested that his actions may unintentionally hinder the growth of his peers in the industry, even in recent times. That being said, he is still a human being at the end of the day and faces issues normal people do – including hotel problems.
Comments / 0