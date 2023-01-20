Stephanie McMahon had been part of WWE for several years and was always a constant source of inspiration for fans and pro wrestlers alike. After becoming a highlight during the Attitude Era thanks to her storyline, McMahon managed many backstage roles in WWE as well. McMahon resigned from her duties as co-CEO last week, shocking fans all over the world. Now it seems The Miz made it clear that he believes Stephanie McMahon did a lot for WWE following her exit.

2 DAYS AGO