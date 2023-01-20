Read full article on original website
Pins for Pups raises money for 'pawsome' local dog rescue
ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Misfit Mutts Dog Rescue held their first Pins for Pups event on Sunday at the Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley, and it was win for players and puppies. “I came bowling today to support a rescue that I’ve been following for a really long time," Kaycey Delrow, a bowler, said.
Deceased dog found in Oshkosh, Police investigating
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an animal complaint in which a deceased dog was located indie of a dumpster. Reports state that officers were dispatched to a multi-tenant property located in the 3900 block of Oregon Street at 8:19 a.m. Staff from the property management company called the OPD to report a deceased dog located inside a dumpster.
Manitowoc PD looking for crash witnesses
MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for possible witnesses of a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 11:30 a.m. on Jan 22. At the intersection of Waldo Boulevard and North 11 Street, the Police Department reports that a grey Dodge Neon was traveling Westbound on Waldo Boulevard and a silver Toyota Rav4 was traveling Northbound on 11th street when they collided at the intersection.
St. Norbert College hosts leadership seminar with best-selling author John Bacon
DE PERE (NBC 26) — Business leaders and employees from around the Green Bay area joined at St. Norbert College on Monday evening for a leadership workshop. The college's Center for Exceptional Leadership hosted New York Times bestselling author John Bacon to discuss leadership tools as well as how to recruit and retain young employees.
Trial of Grant Fuhrman, accused of attacking Oshkosh SRO begins
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A trial started today with a jury selection in the case of Grant Fuhrman, who is accused of attacking an Oshkosh West school resource officer in December 2019. Fuhrman, 20, is charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the attack on Officer Michael Wissink....
UW-Green Bay women's basketball gets back on track with win over Robert Morris
GREEN BAY — After a tough loss to Youngstown State at the Kress Center on Friday night, the UW-Green Bay women's basketball team got back on the right track with a 71-54 win over Robert Morris at home on Sunday. The Phoenix are now 15-4 overall and 8-2 in...
What to know about 2023 tax filing season
HOWARD (NBC 26) — The Internal Revenue Service began accepting and processing 2022 tax returns on Monday for the 2023 tax season. Nick Letter, a tax preparer with Advisors Management Group in Howard, said some people should prepare to get a smaller refund compared to last year. "What that...
Senior class has turned Shawano into a winning basketball program
SHAWANO — The Shawano boys basketball team is off to a pretty good start this year as they’re near the top of the bay conference. A storied basketball school if you go back 70 years ago, that has not had too much success in the last decade, but now three seniors have flipped the program back to their winning ways.
