Hesperia, CA

Prep Soccer: Hesperia squeezes past Oak Hills with late game-winning goal

By Jose Quintero, Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago

The Hesperia boys soccer team kicked off the second round of Mojave River League action with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Oak Hills on Thursday.

The teams played to a 3-3 draw earlier in the month and appeared to be set on another tie Thursday.

But Ethan Rummler scored on an assist from Josue Canas with about 10 minutes left in regulation for the lead, sending the sideline into a frenzy.

“The MRL is always tough,” Hesperia head coach Luis Luviano said. “We have such great competition and it is great preparation for the playoffs. However, I love the feeling of a battle and tonight’s game just shows how intense and emotional teams get after a close win. Hats off to Oak, they didn’t make it easy for us.”

Oak Hills led 1-0 at halftime.

Jordan Guerrero scored on an assist from Ryan Callaway for the Bulldogs.

The lead held until nearly midway through the second half.

Hesperia evened the score after Memo Ramirez sank a penalty kick into the back of the net about 15 minutes into the second half.

“I am super proud of my boys,” Luviano said. “They were trailing 1-0 the first half and came in the second half with a different attitude and hunger to win after our halftime talk.

“This is great for us and these league games are properly preparing us for a good playoff run.”

As for the Bulldogs, head coach Adam Caudle isn’t quite focusing on the playoffs, which begin in less than three weeks.

Oak Hills currently sits second in the league standings with a 3-1-1 record. They will play a makeup game against Sultana on Saturday.

“We control our season. We are looking at Sultana on Saturday and no farther,” Caudle said. “The playoffs aren’t part of the discussion for us. Right now our goal is to move past today, focus, fix things and our mindset for Sultana.”

Following Saturday’s game, the Bulldogs host Apple Valley on Tuesday, while Hesperia (11-7-3, 5-0-1 MRL) travels to Serrano.

