KTVU FOX 2
Community left in shock after Half Moon Bay shootings
Community members are deeply pained after Monday's mass shooting in Half Moon Bay. A chaplain was called to the crime scene as well as translators. The two shootings that killed seven people, happened at related nurseries where the suspect is said to have been an employee.
KTVU FOX 2
Heartbreak in Half Moon Bay after 7 people killed in 2 related shootings
Officials are still sorting through details of Monday's mass shooting in Half Moon Bay at two different locations. Seven people were killed and a suspect is in custody.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco firefighters rescue 2 from Fort Funston cliff
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco firefighters on Sunday evening rescued two people from down a cliff side at Fort Funston. Firefighters used ropes to rappel down the side of the cliff and bring the two people to safety. No one was injured. A CHP helicopter assisted with the rescue.
kion546.com
State lawmaker says 4 people fatally shot in coastal community south of San Francisco; police say suspect in custody
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — State lawmaker says 4 people fatally shot in coastal community south of San Francisco; police say suspect in custody. KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
KTVU FOX 2
Close up view of Half Moon Bay arrest following mass shooting
Here's the moment that Chunli Zhao, 67, was arrested by San Mateo County sheriff's deputies following the mass shooting of 7 people. A witness shared this video with us.
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay mass shooting: dramatic photos paint a tragic picture
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - A 67-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon after allegedly killing seven farmworkers at two agricultural businesses in the coastal city of Half Moon Bay, the second mass shooting in California in three days. Captured on a witness's cell phone, Chunli Zhao was taken into...
SF State student missing at beach was reportedly doing 'polar plunge'
Hamzah Alsaudi, 22, is a San Francisco State wrestler and political science major.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Seven people killed in Half Moon Bay, suspect arrested
Just two days after 11 people were killed in Monterey Park in Southern California, 7 people were killed in the Bay Area city Half Moon Bay. The seven people were killed at two different locations. Five people were found shot at one farm, four of them died and the fifth suffered life-threatening injuries. Three more people were found killed at a second farm.
KTVU FOX 2
Multiple people shot and killed in Half Moon Bay, suspect in custody
At least four people were shot and killed at two separate locations in Half Moon Bay on Monday. San Mateo County Sheriff says a suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community at this time.
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay residents help families impacted by mass shooting that killed 7 people
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - Residents in the close-knit community of Half Moon Bay were shocked Monday by a mass shooting that left seven people dead and one person taken to Stanford Hospital with gunshot injuries. Dozens of San Mateo County Sheriff's investigators and the FBI responded to the shooting...
sfstandard.com
Body Pulled From Storm Debris in Bay Area Creek
A body was discovered among storm debris along the Corte Madera Creek in Marin County on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, the Marin County County Coroner’s Office reported the deceased had been identified as a 59-year-old man from the San Rafael area with no fixed address. The name of the man was being withheld until the next of kin were notified. Toxicology reports are pending.
KTVU FOX 2
At least 4 dead in Half Moon Bay shootings
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - At least four people were killed in a pair of shootings in Half Moon Bay on Monday, authorities said. District 5 Supervisor David Canepa told KTVU the victims were found at two separate locations in unincorporated Half Moon Bay. One of them crime scenes was...
7 dead, 1 critically injured after shootings at 2 farms in Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody
Seven people are dead and one is critically injured following shootings at two farms in Half Moon Bay this afternoon, a source confirmed to ABC7 News.
Bay Area student goes missing at beach during king tide cycle
A wave hit him and dragged him away from the shore.
KTVU FOX 2
2 separate hit-and-runs in San Francisco minutes apart, 1 dead: Police
SAN FRANCISCO - Two separate hit-and-runs by the same alleged driver occurred within minutes and blocks of each other, resulting in two injured and one dead in San Francisco, authorities said. Around 2:10 a.m. early Sunday in the Mission District, San Francisco police responded to 16th St. and Capp where...
KTVU FOX 2
Lunar New Year events continue in Bay Area after deadly shooting in Monterey Park
SAN JOSE, Calif. - In San Jose, the Lunar New Year was celebrated at History Park this weekend and some people there talked about the impact the deadly shooting in Monterey Park is having on how people celebrate. "There have been multiple elders who have come up to me and...
'Super thankful'; Family visits with firefighters who saved infant from fentanyl death
SAN FRANCISCO -- It started as a fun day at a San Francisco park for little Senna Matkovic with his nanny and twin brother, Antun. But moments later, the 10-month-old was on death's door. The little boy had somehow been exposed to fentanyl at San Francisco's Moscone Park.Thankfully the fast actions by the nanny and quick-arriving paramedics pulled Senna out of danger.This week, his parents -- Ivan and Kerina Matkovic -- and little Senna visited the paramedics at a San Francisco firehouse to thank them."We're just super thankful that they knew what to do in that moment," Ivan Matkovic said. When Ivan...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman dies in San Rafael after crashing Tesla into swimming pool
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - A woman is dead after veering her Tesla into a swimming pool in San Rafael Saturday morning. The California Highway Patrol said around 7:25 a.m., they received calls about a car in a residential swimming pool on Point San Pedro Road. The unnamed female driver, for reasons currently unknown, allowed her vehicle to veer right and crashed through a fence at 44 Bonnie Banks Way, entering the pool in the backyard, and coming to a stop against the pool's wall.
ksro.com
7 killed in mass shooting in San Mateo County, California: Report
(SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif.) — Seven people were killed Monday in a shooting at two locations in San Mateo County, California, ABC station KGO reported. There is also one person reportedly in critical condition, according to KGO, citing a source. A suspect is in custody, the San Mateo County...
Mass shooting brings heightened security, sadness to Bay Area Lunar New Year events
SAN FRANCISCO -- On Sunday, San Francisco's Chinatown community was all set to usher in the Year of the Rabbit but the happy festivities were marred by a mass shooting in Southern California.Traditional Lunar New Year celebrations are usually pretty loud, with drums and cymbals and people lighting firecrackers on sidewalks but Sunday's event in San Francisco's Portsmouth Square actually began with a moment of silence, as requested by Mayor London Breed."Our hearts and our prayers go out to the families and the loved ones of those who were killed and those who were injured," she told a subdued crowd.The...
