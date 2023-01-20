SAN FRANCISCO -- It started as a fun day at a San Francisco park for little Senna Matkovic with his nanny and twin brother, Antun. But moments later, the 10-month-old was on death's door. The little boy had somehow been exposed to fentanyl at San Francisco's Moscone Park.Thankfully the fast actions by the nanny and quick-arriving paramedics pulled Senna out of danger.This week, his parents -- Ivan and Kerina Matkovic -- and little Senna visited the paramedics at a San Francisco firehouse to thank them."We're just super thankful that they knew what to do in that moment," Ivan Matkovic said. When Ivan...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO