Pacifica, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTVU FOX 2

Community left in shock after Half Moon Bay shootings

Community members are deeply pained after Monday's mass shooting in Half Moon Bay. A chaplain was called to the crime scene as well as translators. The two shootings that killed seven people, happened at related nurseries where the suspect is said to have been an employee.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco firefighters rescue 2 from Fort Funston cliff

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco firefighters on Sunday evening rescued two people from down a cliff side at Fort Funston. Firefighters used ropes to rappel down the side of the cliff and bring the two people to safety. No one was injured. A CHP helicopter assisted with the rescue.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Half Moon Bay mass shooting: dramatic photos paint a tragic picture

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - A 67-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon after allegedly killing seven farmworkers at two agricultural businesses in the coastal city of Half Moon Bay, the second mass shooting in California in three days. Captured on a witness's cell phone, Chunli Zhao was taken into...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Seven people killed in Half Moon Bay, suspect arrested

Just two days after 11 people were killed in Monterey Park in Southern California, 7 people were killed in the Bay Area city Half Moon Bay. The seven people were killed at two different locations. Five people were found shot at one farm, four of them died and the fifth suffered life-threatening injuries. Three more people were found killed at a second farm.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
sfstandard.com

Body Pulled From Storm Debris in Bay Area Creek

A body was discovered among storm debris along the Corte Madera Creek in Marin County on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, the Marin County County Coroner’s Office reported the deceased had been identified as a 59-year-old man from the San Rafael area with no fixed address. The name of the man was being withheld until the next of kin were notified. Toxicology reports are pending.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

At least 4 dead in Half Moon Bay shootings

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - At least four people were killed in a pair of shootings in Half Moon Bay on Monday, authorities said. District 5 Supervisor David Canepa told KTVU the victims were found at two separate locations in unincorporated Half Moon Bay. One of them crime scenes was...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Super thankful'; Family visits with firefighters who saved infant from fentanyl death

SAN FRANCISCO -- It started as a fun day at a San Francisco park for little Senna Matkovic with his nanny and twin brother, Antun. But moments later, the 10-month-old was on death's door. The little boy had somehow been exposed to fentanyl at San Francisco's Moscone Park.Thankfully the fast actions by the nanny and quick-arriving paramedics pulled Senna out of danger.This week, his parents -- Ivan and Kerina Matkovic -- and little Senna visited the paramedics at a San Francisco firehouse to thank them."We're just super thankful that they knew what to do in that moment,"  Ivan Matkovic said. When Ivan...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman dies in San Rafael after crashing Tesla into swimming pool

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - A woman is dead after veering her Tesla into a swimming pool in San Rafael Saturday morning. The California Highway Patrol said around 7:25 a.m., they received calls about a car in a residential swimming pool on Point San Pedro Road. The unnamed female driver, for reasons currently unknown, allowed her vehicle to veer right and crashed through a fence at 44 Bonnie Banks Way, entering the pool in the backyard, and coming to a stop against the pool's wall.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mass shooting brings heightened security, sadness to Bay Area Lunar New Year events

SAN FRANCISCO -- On Sunday, San Francisco's Chinatown community was all set to usher in the Year of the Rabbit but the happy festivities were marred by a mass shooting in Southern California.Traditional Lunar New Year celebrations are usually pretty loud, with drums and cymbals and people lighting firecrackers on sidewalks but Sunday's event in San Francisco's Portsmouth Square actually began with a moment of silence, as requested by Mayor London Breed."Our hearts and our prayers go out to the families and the loved ones of those who were killed and those who were injured," she told a subdued crowd.The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

