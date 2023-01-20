Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVZ
Bend Planning Commission, City Council to take up master plan for unique affordable housing effort
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A unique housing opportunity in the works for close to seven years is coming before the Bend Planning Commission and Bend City Council in the next few weeks, as an effort to develop affordable housing in new ways comes closer to fruition on 35 acres just east of Bend.
thatoregonlife.com
Kah-Nee-Ta Resort Approves Funding For Reopening In 2023
Kah-Nee-Ta was once a thriving resort and tourist destination in Warm Springs. The resort featured an Olympic size swimming pool, lodge, spa, restaurants, golf course, and RV park. Living out most of its peak season in the summertime, adored by families for decades, quickly becoming an annual vacation destination for those near and far. Those days all came to a screeching halt in 2018 when the resort sadly shuttered its doors for good. Or so we thought.
centraloregonian.com
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Dr. Van Gesner was an early Central Oregon doctor, rancher and land fraud participant
One of the most colorful and well-educated men of early Central Oregon was Van Gesner. He was born in Salem, Oregon in July 1852. He grew up in Salem and attended schools there. He attended Willamette University for one year, then went to Philadelphia to attend Jefferson Medical College. He graduated with a medical degree in 1883. That same year, he set up a medical practice in Prineville. He had a very active medical practice but found it to be very stressful and it affected his health. Dr. Gesner married Annie Fields, a native of Brownsville, Oregon in 1886. They had two children. He moved to southern California for health reasons but soon found he had to abandon his medical practice to preserve his health.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 2 stranded in snow near Bend rescued by Deschutes County SAR
Deschutes County Search and Rescue volunteers helped to rescue a 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from California who got stuck in deep snow and ice near Bend Thursday afternoon. The following is a release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. On 01/19/23 at approximately 3:22 PM, Deschutes County 911...
KTVZ
Deschutes DA explains change to state’s bail system that can lead to quick jail release
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some aspects of a recent drug arrest near Bend spotlight a change in state law regarding the criteria for release from jail that prompted community questions and an explanation from Deschutes County's top prosecutor. Last Thursday, Oregon State Police made a traffic stop on Highway 97...
Dozens of trees, street signs toppled, destroyed in NW Bend; police seek tips, damage tally rises
Bend police said Sunday they are seeking citizen information, witnesses and security video as they try to find whoever left behind a trail of costly vandalism in northwest Bend late Friday or early Saturday, including dozens of toppled roadside trees and damaged street and school signs. The post Dozens of trees, street signs toppled, destroyed in NW Bend; police seek tips, damage tally rises appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon OSHA fines Safeway $7,250 for workplace safety violations at Bend shooting scene
A complaint led Oregon’s workplace safety agency to investigate the August 2022 shooting at the east Bend Safeway, where a gunman fired numerous shots and killed a worker and customer, then killed himself as police approached. The investigation led to Safeway being fined $7,250 for two violations. The post Oregon OSHA fines Safeway $7,250 for workplace safety violations at Bend shooting scene appeared first on KTVZ.
71 pigs, 16 goats seized from Terrebonne ranch; owner cited on animal neglect charge
Acting on a tip of possible animal neglect, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies raided a Terrebonne ranch Friday and Saturday, seizing 71 pigs and 16 goats and citing their 73-year-old owner. The post 71 pigs, 16 goats seized from Terrebonne ranch; owner cited on animal neglect charge appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend woman shares painful story of losing her brother, in hopes others can avoid tragic fate
In this special report, NewsChannel 21's Patrick Priest spoke with a Bend woman who shared the painful loss of her brother to a suspected fentanyl overdose, in hopes that others will seek out the help they need, which is available, to avoid similar tragedies -- even as simple as a $20 test kit you can The post Bend woman shares painful story of losing her brother, in hopes others can avoid tragic fate appeared first on KTVZ.
One 15-year-old arrested, second sought in assault of Bend man at Pine Nursery Park
A Bend man who witnessed several drivers in dangerous maneuvers at Bend’s Pine Nursery Park Thursday night was assaulted by one teen while restrained by another before breaking free, leading Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies to a guns-drawn traffic stop and arrest of one 15-year-old on an assault charge. A second is being sought. The post One 15-year-old arrested, second sought in assault of Bend man at Pine Nursery Park appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0