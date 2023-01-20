ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
q13fox.com

2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
TACOMA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Thief poops in community center sink — and did something even dumber, WA cops say

A thief accused of stealing a laptop, iPad and charging cable from a Tukwila community center chose to provide police with a stinky clue, Washington cops reported. “For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet,” Tukwila police said in a Facebook post about the burglary Monday, Jan. 16, dubbing the suspect the “phantom pooper.”
TUKWILA, WA
q13fox.com

Four show dogs stolen along with van during theft

PORTLAND - A Woodinville family is scrambling for answers after four show dogs were stolen along with their van on Saturday morning. The van was stolen in Portland from the Jantzen Beach Oxford Suites. The van, a 2022 Mercedes-Benz Metris cargo van, was left idling around 7:45 a.m. when a thief jumped into the van and took off.
WOODINVILLE, WA
KING 5

Tacoma police investigating third homicide in 10 days

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department is investigating its third homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed early Sunday near the Temple Theater. Tacoma police officers were called to the 100 block of St. Helens Avenue at around 1:45 a.m. for a reported shooting.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Car thief pretends to be customer, drives Jeep off Puyallup dealership lot

A brazen car thief pretended to be a customer and then swiped a vehicle right off the sales lot at a car dealership in Puyallup. Video shows dealership owner Scott Tanner sitting with a woman he thought was a customer looking to buy a car. She was in the office of Tanner Motorsports on a busy Friday afternoon, and Tanner says she took advantage of that to take off with a car.
PUYALLUP, WA
myeverettnews.com

Downtown Everett Businesses Hit By Gunfire Monday Night

Everett Police are investigating after at least two businesses in the area of 26th and Colby in downtown Everett, Washington were struck by bullets Monday night. Sno911 received several reports of multiple shots fired in the area of 26th and Colby shortly after 11:00 PM. Everett Police arriving in the...
EVERETT, WA
kptv.com

VIDEO: Bystanders don’t react as man is beaten with hammer in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE (KPTV) - The victim of a robbery in downtown Seattle last week who was struck in the head with a hammer has passed away as a result of his wounds. According to court records obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, on January 13, witnesses allegedly witnessed a man, later identified as 34-year-old Christopher Martin, approach someone who was attempting to take off a bike lock close to Fourth Avenue and Pike Street and hit him in the head with a hammer.
SEATTLE, WA
westsideseattle.com

Carjacking by gunpoint in West Seattle

Police received a report of a man held at gunpoint while his vehicle was stolen near Genesee neighborhood Wednesday evening. When officers arrived just before 07:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of 45th Avenue Southwest*, the 25-year-old male victim, who was working nearby, reported a co-worker asked if he had started his vehicle. The victim then noticed his vehicle’s engine was running even though he was in possession of the keys.
SEATTLE, WA
