Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
Death of teenager found along SR 509 near Burien ruled a homicide
BURIEN, Wash. — The death of a teenager whose body was found along State Route 509 near Burien in October has been ruled a homicide, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. The body of sixteen-year-old Keyeleas Brewer was discovered at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7,...
q13fox.com
2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
Tri-City Herald
Thief poops in community center sink — and did something even dumber, WA cops say
A thief accused of stealing a laptop, iPad and charging cable from a Tukwila community center chose to provide police with a stinky clue, Washington cops reported. “For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet,” Tukwila police said in a Facebook post about the burglary Monday, Jan. 16, dubbing the suspect the “phantom pooper.”
Washington Examiner
Faulty Seattle dispatch system blamed in death of father who waited for 911 help
A former Seattle 911 dispatcher is blasting the city for causing the death of a resident who didn’t receive timely aid because paramedics sat outside his home waiting for a police escort. William Yurek, 45, died of a heart attack in 2021 after his young son called 911 for...
q13fox.com
Four show dogs stolen along with van during theft
PORTLAND - A Woodinville family is scrambling for answers after four show dogs were stolen along with their van on Saturday morning. The van was stolen in Portland from the Jantzen Beach Oxford Suites. The van, a 2022 Mercedes-Benz Metris cargo van, was left idling around 7:45 a.m. when a thief jumped into the van and took off.
Tacoma police investigating third homicide in 10 days
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department is investigating its third homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed early Sunday near the Temple Theater. Tacoma police officers were called to the 100 block of St. Helens Avenue at around 1:45 a.m. for a reported shooting.
Puyallup police arrest 2 teens with guns at South Hill Mall
Puyallup police arrested two teenagers with guns at the South Hill Mall on Sunday afternoon, the department announced. According to police, officers were called to the mall around 2:10 p.m. for reports of two males wearing full masks carrying a shotgun in the parking lot of the mall’s movie theater.
Marked Seattle police car involved in collision with pedestrian, woman in critical condition
SEATTLE — A 23-year-old woman is in critical condition after a collision involving a marked Seattle police car Monday night, according to the Seattle Police Department. Officers responded to a collision at Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street after 8 p.m., according to Seattle Police Department Public Information Officer Judinna Gulpan.
Death of 16-year-old girl found along SR 509 in Seattle ruled a homicide
SEATTLE — The death of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead along State Route 509 last October in Seattle has been ruled a homicide. Keyaleas Brewer died from asphyxiation due to strangulation, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office. Brewer's body was found on the morning of...
Car thief pretends to be customer, drives Jeep off Puyallup dealership lot
A brazen car thief pretended to be a customer and then swiped a vehicle right off the sales lot at a car dealership in Puyallup. Video shows dealership owner Scott Tanner sitting with a woman he thought was a customer looking to buy a car. She was in the office of Tanner Motorsports on a busy Friday afternoon, and Tanner says she took advantage of that to take off with a car.
KING-5
Tacoma Vietnamese BBQ joint serves up comfort food people line up for
TACOMA, Wash. — In Tacoma's Lincoln District — the city's original international neighborhood — the rat-a-tat-tat of a heavy cleaver has been drawing customers to Thọ Từờng BBQ for more than 25 years. Handling the cleaver is Phúc Ngô — the duck master. Born...
Family identifies parents who died in Thurston County house fire
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Relatives want to remember Destiny and Steven Cox for the good they did, and the smiles they put on people's faces. Their family identified the couple as the two adults found deceased in a Thurston County home early Saturday morning following a fire. The bodies of...
Update: Renton police found the 3 missing children who may have been with homeless mother
RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department has found the three children who were missing since January 22. They were found safe and are now with a family member, according to Renton police. “Thank you to everyone who kept these three young ones in your heart - and for...
myeverettnews.com
Downtown Everett Businesses Hit By Gunfire Monday Night
Everett Police are investigating after at least two businesses in the area of 26th and Colby in downtown Everett, Washington were struck by bullets Monday night. Sno911 received several reports of multiple shots fired in the area of 26th and Colby shortly after 11:00 PM. Everett Police arriving in the...
kptv.com
VIDEO: Bystanders don’t react as man is beaten with hammer in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE (KPTV) - The victim of a robbery in downtown Seattle last week who was struck in the head with a hammer has passed away as a result of his wounds. According to court records obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, on January 13, witnesses allegedly witnessed a man, later identified as 34-year-old Christopher Martin, approach someone who was attempting to take off a bike lock close to Fourth Avenue and Pike Street and hit him in the head with a hammer.
westsideseattle.com
Carjacking by gunpoint in West Seattle
Police received a report of a man held at gunpoint while his vehicle was stolen near Genesee neighborhood Wednesday evening. When officers arrived just before 07:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of 45th Avenue Southwest*, the 25-year-old male victim, who was working nearby, reported a co-worker asked if he had started his vehicle. The victim then noticed his vehicle’s engine was running even though he was in possession of the keys.
Washington Family, Including 3 Kids, Killed In Devastating House Fire
One of the couple's children, a 14-year-old boy, wasn't home when the house fire happened.
Tacoma police looking for man who allegedly caused a destructive fire while stealing gas
Tacoma police are trying to find the man allegedly responsible for causing an explosive fire while stealing gas. He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown, curly, hair (pictured right). He was wearing a black jacket, jeans, tan boots, and might have facial burns, according to the report.
Candlelight vigil held for toddler who disappeared from Tacoma bowling alley 24 years ago
TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above was originally published on Dec. 1, 2022. The family of a missing toddler who disappeared 24 years ago from a Tacoma bowling alley held a candlelight vigil Monday night at the Tacoma Police Headquarters in the hopes that new information will surface.
Tacoma man dies after head-on crash with Kennewick driver. The victim had been shot
The Tri-Cities men were wounded in the 1 a.m. collision.
