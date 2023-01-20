SEATTLE (KPTV) - The victim of a robbery in downtown Seattle last week who was struck in the head with a hammer has passed away as a result of his wounds. According to court records obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, on January 13, witnesses allegedly witnessed a man, later identified as 34-year-old Christopher Martin, approach someone who was attempting to take off a bike lock close to Fourth Avenue and Pike Street and hit him in the head with a hammer.

