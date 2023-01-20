Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
ABC News
Oscar nominations 2023: Rihanna earns 1st Oscar nomination for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' song 'Lift Me Up'
Global superstar Rihanna is officially an Oscar nominee. The singer, known for hits such as "Diamonds," "We Found Love" and "Umbrella," earned her first Oscar nomination Tuesday morning for best original song for "Lift Me Up" from the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Rihanna was also nominated for a Golden...
ABC News
Kylie Jenner wears giant lion head during Paris Fashion Week
Reality star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner turned heads on Monday after she was photographed at Paris Fashion Week wearing a velvet strapless dress that included a giant replica of a lion's head attached to the front. She completed the look with gold earrings, gold-tipped heels, a high ponytail and a...
‘Percy Jackson’ Creator Hints At “Great Scenes” With Adam Copeland & Teases Disney+ Series
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is getting a TV series adaptation coming to Disney+ in 2024. As the show continues to film its first season, creator Rick Riordan is teasing details of what fans can expect. One of the Greek gods from the book series is Ares that will be portrayed by WWE wrestler Adam “Edge” Copeland. Riordan was thinking of “coraí” which means “wrestler” and “one who practices the sport of coraíocht.” “I’m thinking about this because of some great scenes Adam Copeland has filmed for us recently as Ares, the god of war,” Riordan wrote on Mastodon. “As they used...
William Levy Plays ‘Montecristo’ in First Look at ViX+’s Modern Retelling of Alexandre Dumas Classic (EXCLUSIVE)
ViX+, the fledgling Spanish-language SVOD from TelevisaUnivision, is dipping into literary classics once more with the modern retelling of Alexandre Dumas’ popular revenge tale, “The Count of Monte Cristo.” The news follows the Jan. 20 bow of ViX+’s Anna Karenina adaptation, “Volver a Caer” with Kate del Castillo. Last year, ViX+ unveiled an adaptation of Nobel Prize laureate Mario Vargas Llosa’s “Travesuras de la Niña Mala” (“Bad Girl”). In an exclusive first look, ViX+ unveils the trailer for the six-part series, simply titled “Montecristo,” with William Levy (“Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”) playing the enigmatic lead. Produced by Spain’s Secouya Studios, “Montecristo” follows...
ABC News
Riley Keough shares tribute to late mom Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough took to Instagram to share a tribute to her late mother Lisa Marie Presley on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after her tragic and sudden death. "I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama," the "Zola" actress, 33, wrote in the caption of an Instagram post alongside a photo of the two together.
Comments / 0