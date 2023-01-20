ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Kodi Whitfield Officially Named UCLA Cornerbacks Coach

LOS ANGELES – Kodi Whitfield has been named cornerbacks coach for UCLA football, head coach Chip Kelly announced Tuesday. It marks a return to the program for Whitfield, who served as a graduate assistant coach during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Whitfield most recently held the title of safeties...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Motorcyclist killed in Spokane Valley crash

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person died late Friday night after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said they lost control of a motorcycle and was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Spokane Valley. The crash happened just before midnight. WSP said the motorcycle driver was on the Sprague Ave. onramp to westbound Interstate 90 when they lost control and hit the...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
421K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy