ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

DeRozan scores 26 in 1,000th game, Bulls beat Hawks 111-100

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points in his 1,000th career game, Nikola Vucevic added 14 points and 17 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks 111-100 on Monday night. The Bulls (22-24) returned to Chicago after a 126-108 win over the Pistons in Paris on...
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Lillard scores 37, Blazers beat Spurs 147-127 to stop skid

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 37 points and 12 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 147-127 on Monday night to stop a three-game losing streak. Jusuf Nurkic added 25 points and 11 rebounds for the struggling Blazers, who had lost eight of...
PORTLAND, OR
Citrus County Chronicle

Magic's Isaac resumes NBA career after missing 2 1/2 years

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Isaac said there were times he wondered if he would ever play in the NBA again. “I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t (have doubts) with this injury,” the Orlando Magic forward said Monday night. That’s a part of coming back from an injury like this, and taking as long as it did.
ORLANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Durant's knee improving, to be evaluated again in 2 weeks

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant is at least two weeks away from returning to the Brooklyn Nets, though his right knee is improving enough for him to resume some basketball activities this week. The Nets gave an update Tuesday on Durant's recovery from a sprained ligament in his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy