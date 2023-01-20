ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Salon

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Need to apply for FEMA disaster relief after the California storms? Here are the steps

(KTXL) — President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration in California, which makes federal funding available to homeowners and business owners in Sacramento, Merced, and Santa Cruz counties as they recover from the physical and economic damages caused by back-to-back storms. The aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is to be used […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Newsom advisor Michael Tubbs discusses ‘End Poverty in California’ initiative

(Inside California Politics) Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, a special advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his ‘End Poverty in California’ effort, his tour across the state to study the impacts of poverty, and how Governor Newsom and California leaders are addressing the state’s affordability crisis.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

4 fatal Sacramento fires prompt neighborhood wide safety checks

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — After three neighborhoods suffered four fatal house fires in two weeks, Sacramento Metro Fire and Red Cross traveled house to house in each impacted community to ensure smoke alarms were installed in homes. “Fatal fires not only affect family and loved ones, it affects the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Car Accident on Gurr Road and Shippee Road in Merced County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a head-on collision on Gurr Road in Merced County on the morning of Thursday, January 19, 2023. The roadway crash occurred shortly before 10:40 a.m. on South Gurr Road in the vicinity of Shippee Road, officials said. Details on the Head-On Collision...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says

(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Here’s an exclusive look inside Sutter Health’s electronic ICU

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — During the pandemic, hospitals across the United States were overwhelmed, with millions of people spending weeks in the intensive care unit. Hospitals had to largely turn to technology to assist patients during their time of need. On Friday, Sutter Health celebrated 20 years of its electronic...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Wind advisories issued throughout Sacramento region

(KTXL) — Wind advisories have been issued throughout the Sacramento region due to expected gusty winds in the area throughout the day on Sunday. — Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding According to the FOX40 Weather Center, wind advisories have been issued in the central Sacramento Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: The total is rising, but where's the gas?

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento viewer reached out to Kurtis with some surprising video from a local gas station: the total kept rising but no gas was coming out. "How is it still charging for gas when the pump is still right here, not squirting nothing out," asked Calais Conerly's husband in the video, standing at pump 5 at the Chevron on Florin Road and 24th Street. "Still counting. Where's the gas going?" he asks. Good question. It was time for CBS13 to get some answers. Breanne Matsuura of Sacramento's Weights and Measures Department reviewed the video and said she's seen...
SACRAMENTO, CA

