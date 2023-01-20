Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
After storms, Acampo residents allowed to come back home, but some return to financial woes
ACAMPO, Calif. — An evacuation order being lifted for the Arbor Mobile Home Park in the Acampo area of San Joaquin County came as good news for residents who have been away from home for days due to flooding impacts. Christina Brookman on Monday jumped with joy as she...
KCRA.com
Residents at San Joaquin County mobile home park can return home as crews handle storm aftermath
ACAMPO, Calif. — Residents in the Acampo area of San Joaquin County can now return home after weeks of fierce storms and flooding forced them to evacuate, officials said Monday. Previous coverage in the video player above. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said power has been restored and...
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County added to FEMA major disaster declaration. Here's how residents can apply for aid
President Joe Biden has expanded a federal disaster declaration to include San Joaquin County, a move that will allow individuals and households to apply for federal disaster assistance in the wake of devastating storms. The counties of Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara were added to the list on...
How Merced County residents can apply for FEMA disaster assistance
A disaster recovery center is now open in Merced County for residents who have been impacted by the severe storms and flooding.
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
Is your city responsible if your car is damaged by a pothole?
Following a series of storms and flooded roads, the appearance of potholes is practically inevitable. If your car gets damaged by potholes caused by the storms, can you get the city to foot the bill?
abc10.com
California Drought: Folsom Lake expected to fill this summer, Bureau of Reclamation says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Drought conditions continue to fade statewide thanks to one of the wettest starts to the winter season in California history. A massive snowpack sits in the Sierra thanks to the onslaught of storms. Statewide the snowpack is at 240% of average, higher at this date than the record snowiest winter of 1982-83.
Need to apply for FEMA disaster relief after the California storms? Here are the steps
(KTXL) — President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration in California, which makes federal funding available to homeowners and business owners in Sacramento, Merced, and Santa Cruz counties as they recover from the physical and economic damages caused by back-to-back storms. The aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is to be used […]
KCRA.com
Homeless along Sacramento parkway told to move, officials citing post-storm hazards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Unhoused people living along the Two Rivers Bike Trail on the American River Parkway are being told they have to leave. Regional Parks Rangers issued Notice to Vacate Encampment notices Thursday afternoon, documentation obtained by KCRA 3 shows. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
KCRA.com
How did a relatively new pump system in a San Joaquin County community not drain the floodwaters?
ACAMPO, Calif. — As residents in the Acampo area of San Joaquin County continue to deal with the massive flooding that has impacted homes and closed schools, there are questions about why the relatively new drainage system in the area did not remove the floodwaters. Fritz Buchman, director of...
This is how many dogs and cats Sacramento city code says a resident is allowed to have
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Dog and cat lovers in Sacramento may sometimes want more than one pet, but there is a limit to how many a resident of the city is allowed to have, according to city code. There is a 10-pet limit when it comes to cats and dogs. However, that limit is broken […]
KCRA.com
South Sacramento family frustrated after they say storm cleanup has been neglected
Days after deadly storms ripped through Northern California, many people are still dealing with the damage. One resident in a south Sacramento apartment complex said a tree limb was stuck in his home for nearly two weeks. Latrice Baker said that on Jan. 9 her father, 78-year-old Albert Baker, reported...
Newsom advisor Michael Tubbs discusses ‘End Poverty in California’ initiative
(Inside California Politics) Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, a special advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his ‘End Poverty in California’ effort, his tour across the state to study the impacts of poverty, and how Governor Newsom and California leaders are addressing the state’s affordability crisis.
KCRA.com
Lawmakers, community leaders hold vigil at Capitol after Monterey Park shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — State lawmakers and community leaders gathered on the west steps of the state Capitol on Monday for a vigil in memory of the 11 people who were killed in a shooting inMonterey Park Saturday night amid a Lunar New Year celebration. The California Asian American and...
KCRA.com
4 fatal Sacramento fires prompt neighborhood wide safety checks
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — After three neighborhoods suffered four fatal house fires in two weeks, Sacramento Metro Fire and Red Cross traveled house to house in each impacted community to ensure smoke alarms were installed in homes. “Fatal fires not only affect family and loved ones, it affects the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Car Accident on Gurr Road and Shippee Road in Merced County
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a head-on collision on Gurr Road in Merced County on the morning of Thursday, January 19, 2023. The roadway crash occurred shortly before 10:40 a.m. on South Gurr Road in the vicinity of Shippee Road, officials said. Details on the Head-On Collision...
Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says
(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
KCRA.com
Here’s an exclusive look inside Sutter Health’s electronic ICU
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — During the pandemic, hospitals across the United States were overwhelmed, with millions of people spending weeks in the intensive care unit. Hospitals had to largely turn to technology to assist patients during their time of need. On Friday, Sutter Health celebrated 20 years of its electronic...
Wind advisories issued throughout Sacramento region
(KTXL) — Wind advisories have been issued throughout the Sacramento region due to expected gusty winds in the area throughout the day on Sunday. — Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding According to the FOX40 Weather Center, wind advisories have been issued in the central Sacramento Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley from […]
Call Kurtis: The total is rising, but where's the gas?
SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento viewer reached out to Kurtis with some surprising video from a local gas station: the total kept rising but no gas was coming out. "How is it still charging for gas when the pump is still right here, not squirting nothing out," asked Calais Conerly's husband in the video, standing at pump 5 at the Chevron on Florin Road and 24th Street. "Still counting. Where's the gas going?" he asks. Good question. It was time for CBS13 to get some answers. Breanne Matsuura of Sacramento's Weights and Measures Department reviewed the video and said she's seen...
Comments / 0