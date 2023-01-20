Cepton, a Silicon Valley-based developer of LiDAR merchandise, has raised $100 million from Koito Manufacturing Co., its automotive Tier 1 associate and present shareholder. The funding comes within the type of convertible most popular inventory and was authorized throughout a particular assembly of Cepton stockholders. The funding might be convertible beginning on the primary anniversary of the difficulty date and could be transformed into shares of Capton’s frequent inventory at an preliminary conversion worth of $2.585 per share.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO