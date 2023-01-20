Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in FebruaryJoel EisenbergLoomis, CA
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
goldcountrymedia.com
Suzy "Beland" Taylor 1/29/1962 - 1/6/2023
Forever in our hearts... loving Mother, Friend, Oma, Grandma, Auntie, Sister, Daughter, Daughter in law, Sister in law, Mother in law, Cousin, Neighbor, and Wife. Please join us January 27th, 10am on 2600 Cold Springs Road in Placerville @ Cold Springs Church for a Celebration of Life. Internment. and reception...
goldcountrymedia.com
Meadow Vista Friendly Neighbors to offer free swim days again
During a lovely holiday luncheon at Winchester County Club in early December, the 2022 outgoing club officers were given a warm thanks for their devotion and hard work during the past year and the 2023 officers were introduced. Those officers – President Etta Gross, Vice President Rhoda Martin, Secretary Judie...
goldcountrymedia.com
All-star lineup to pay tribute to 'The Band' in Auburn
Get ready for an incredible show this Saturday, Jan. 28, at Keep Smilin’s Foothill Fillmore at the Odd Fellows Lodge, featuring a tribute to The Band. An all-star cast of musicians, led by the incredible Lebo Lebowitz (Jack Johnson Band, ALO) and featuring Elliot Peck (Phil Lesh and Friends, Midnight North), Mookie Siegel (New Riders of the Purple Sage, Moonalice), Ezra Lipp (Phil & Friends, Mars Hotel, ALO) will come together to celebrate the music of the legendary “The Band.”
goldcountrymedia.com
Rhinos perform well in quad dual, Juarez wins gold for the Zebras
The Raging Rhinos played host to three fellow Pioneer Valley League schools on Jan. 17 as Sutter, Bear River, and Colfax all came to town for a dual wrestling meet. Twelve Bridges saw a healthy dose of foothill opponents, falling to Bear River and beating Colfax. In the win, Twelve...
goldcountrymedia.com
Girls basketball roundup: Colfax, Foresthill are frontrunners in league
Through the halfway point of league play, the Auburn area has fared well in girls basketball with every school holding a top-three spot in their respective leagues. Colfax has looked especially strong, boasting a 19-2 overall record and 7-0 in the Pioneer Valley League. The Lady Falcons have been dominant, with the closest game a 28-point margin.
goldcountrymedia.com
Three champs, eight finalists as Bulldogs placed second
Folsom’s very deep wrestling squad has helped the Bulldogs place high in almost every tournament they’ve entered this season and last weekend at the King of the Mat Tournament in Windsor was no different. The Bulldogs brought 14 wrestlers to the tournament; every one of them placed in...
goldcountrymedia.com
Vista pulls out comeback win over Golden Eagles, 59-55
Playing their fifth game in eight days on Monday, there’s no question the Vista girls’ basketball team is feeling the effects of fatigue. But even so, what Vista coach Marty Benjamin loves best about his team is they grind and never give up. That was the case last week in a loss on the road to Monterey Trail when they fell behind by 24 points and rallied to cut the lead to three points in the fourth quarter before essentially running out of time to complete the comeback.
