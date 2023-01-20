Read full article on original website
Wilson named Hogs’ secondary coach
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Head Coach Sam Pittman has named Deron Wilson the Razorbacks’ secondary coach. Wilson heads to Arkansas after serving one season at Florida as a quality control analyst working with the Gators’ cornerbacks. In his lone season in The Swamp, Wilson worked alongside cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond to improve sophomores Jaydon Hill and Jalen Kimber, who each intercepted passes last season. Hill led the Gators with two interceptions, including a pick-six against Missouri.
Arkansas lands DE Trajan Jeffcoat
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed former Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat who will have one year to play. Jeffcoat, 6-4, 269, announced his decision on Twitter Sunday night. He had narrowed it to South Carolina and Arkansas once he entered the transfer portal. He is Columbia (S.C.) Irmo High School.
Benton’s Bates makes early pledge to Diamond Hogs
It didn’t take Benton freshman Marcus Bates long to make up his mind on his college baseball program once the University of Arkansas extended an offer. The 2026 shortstop-third baseman prospect, who is also a member of the Arkansas Sticks summer baseball organization, came to a camp on Saturday, go tan offer from the Razorbacks and committed to them that night.
Courtney Crutchfield proud of offer from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before...
Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson: Razorbacks getting back on track, Recruiting and Pro Hogs Update
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – In this week’s Hog Hoops Report, Courtney Mims sits down with Kevin McPherson to discuss the differences in this year’s Razorback team versus year’s past. They also give an update on recruiting and how the Pro Hogs are doing in the NBA.
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: Lots of QB talk, Dan Enos getting straight to work
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, Courtney Mims and Otis Kirk talk about a lot of recruits visiting the hill this weekend. They discuss 2024 WR’s Courtney Crutchfield and CJ Brown, 2024 QB Walker White, 2025 QB’s Garyt Odom, Quentin Murphy and Grayson...
