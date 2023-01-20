ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hogville.net

Wilson named Hogs’ secondary coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Head Coach Sam Pittman has named Deron Wilson the Razorbacks’ secondary coach. Wilson heads to Arkansas after serving one season at Florida as a quality control analyst working with the Gators’ cornerbacks. In his lone season in The Swamp, Wilson worked alongside cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond to improve sophomores Jaydon Hill and Jalen Kimber, who each intercepted passes last season. Hill led the Gators with two interceptions, including a pick-six against Missouri.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas lands DE Trajan Jeffcoat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed former Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat who will have one year to play. Jeffcoat, 6-4, 269, announced his decision on Twitter Sunday night. He had narrowed it to South Carolina and Arkansas once he entered the transfer portal. He is Columbia (S.C.) Irmo High School.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Benton’s Bates makes early pledge to Diamond Hogs

It didn’t take Benton freshman Marcus Bates long to make up his mind on his college baseball program once the University of Arkansas extended an offer. The 2026 shortstop-third baseman prospect, who is also a member of the Arkansas Sticks summer baseball organization, came to a camp on Saturday, go tan offer from the Razorbacks and committed to them that night.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Courtney Crutchfield proud of offer from Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy