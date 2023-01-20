Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Game-time decision
Ovechkin (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Vegas, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Ovechkin skipped the morning skate for maintenance. If he is unable to play, Anthony Mantha is slated to fill in alongside Dylan Strome and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Ovechkin has amassed 30 goals, 52 points, 205 shots on net and 125 hits in 48 games this season.
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Heads back home
Oshie left the team's road trip for the birth of his child and won't be available against Colorado on Tuesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has been rolling of late with five goals and one assist in 10 games since returning from an upper-body injury. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Oshie should be available to play when Washington returns home to face Pittsburgh on Thursday. In the meantime, Alexei Protas should step into the lineup in Oshie's absence.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Seals it in shootout
MacKinnon had seven shots on goal, one hit and scored the only shootout goal in Colorado's 2-1 win over Seattle. MacKinnon saw an impressive seven-game point streak (four goals, seven assists) end, but he managed to impact that game on an uncredited eighth shot, beating Philipp Grubauer five-hole in the shootout. The lone player on either team to beat a goalie. The top-line center has been dialed in since returning from an upper-body injury in late December, producing 17 points over 11 contests, including seven games with multiple points.
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Exits Sunday's game early
Poyer left Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Bengals early and is being evaluated for a head injury. Poyer and Tre'Davious White collided on a deep-pass play in the fourth quarter and both left to be evaluated for head injuries. The Bills are now without both of their starting safeties, as Dean Marlowe didn't return after halftime due to a groin injury.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Participates in shootaround
Gobert (groin) participated in morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Houston, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert has missed a pair of games with soreness in his right groin but appears to be making progress toward a return. His activity in shootaround is certainly an encouraging sign, but fantasy managers will have to wait until Gobert goes through warmups before a decision is made on his status. Naz Reid has started in both contests without Gobert and would be in line to do so again if Gobert ends up sitting.
Steelers' Dan Chisena: Lands future deal
The Steelers signed Chisena to a reserve/future contract Monday. Chisena signed a practice-squad deal with the Vikings after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster and saw two elevations during the 2022 campaign, though 24 of his 26 snaps during those contests came on special teams. Minnesota didn't sign him to a reserve/future contract after being eliminated from the playoffs, making the third-year wideout a free agent. With his new deal, he'll be able to join the Steelers' organization and compete for a roster spot during the offseason.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Impressive final line in return
Gobert supplied 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and four blocks over 36 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Rockets. Gobert didn't skip a beat after missing his squad's last three contests due to a groin injury. He dominated on the boards and also turned in an efficient shooting line in the loss. Gobert also swatted away four shots, which marks his best performance as a rim protector in January.
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Quiet in divisional-round win
Brown brought in three of six targets for 22 yards in the Eagles' 38-7 divisional-round win over the Giants on Saturday night. Brown turned in a surprisingly middling showing in a game during which the Eagles offense was close to clicking on all cylinders. The Giants appeared to do a good job limiting Brown with star cornerback Adoree' Jackson, but fellow pass catchers DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert were able to take advantage. Brown will aim to atone for the quiet performance in an NFC Championship Game battle against either the Cowboys or 49ers a week from Sunday.
Bills' Matt Barkley: Retained by Buffalo
The Bills signed Barkley to a reserve/future contract Monday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports. Barkley signed a one-year contract with the Bills in March, though he ultimately spent the entire season with the team's practice squad. The 32-year-old last appeared in a game during the 2020 campaign during his previous three-year stint with Buffalo. Barkley now will stick with the team once again heading into this offseason, and he could vie for the No. 2 quarterback spot ahead of the 2023 campaign.
Bills' Zach Davidson: Staying in Buffalo
The Bills signed Davidson to a reserve/future contract Monday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports. Davidson was a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in 2021 and was a member of the team's practice squad as a rookie. The 6-foot-7 tight end was then waived ahead of the 2022 season and spent the entire campaign with the Bills' practice squad. Davidson now will look to see the field in regular-season action for the first time with Buffalo during the 2023 season.
