Scott Watkins
4d ago

Hypocrisy is destroying any credibility the Evangelicals had. Even the Bible warns against worshipping false idols and worldly men.

Carla Danesi
4d ago

People in the world twist and pollute the truth.It is up to each individual to find the Truth of Everything for themselves.Jesus Christ is the Way, the Truth and the Life.The path to eternal life is through him.🙏💖

Jon Tudor
4d ago

evangelicals chose Trump over God. that turned many people against the church, not necessarily God. you can follow God from anywhere. he's everywhere.

