ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevallo, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Men's Basketball Falls to No. 22 Lee, 86-82, in Overtime

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Old Streak Ends, New One Begins For Miles Golden Bears Men's Basketball

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
FAIRFIELD, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Miles Lady Bears Split In-State Road Games

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
FAIRFIELD, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Hueytown Fire Chief Scotty Morris Retiring After 33 Years

Hueytown Fire Chief Scotty Thomas Morris will be retiring on January 31,2023 after 33 faithful years of dedicated service to the City of Hueytown. Scotty started his fire career at a young age by volunteering in his hometown of Wilsonville, AL. At the Wilsonville Fire Department, Scotty received his Volunteer...
HUEYTOWN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy