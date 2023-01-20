The Missouri and Alabama men's basketball teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 21. Alabama defeated Missouri 85-64. Mizzou went to 14-5 overall and 3-4 in the SEC. Alabama, ranked No. 4 in The Associated Press poll, improved to 17-2 overall and 7-0 in the SEC. Check...

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO