Parker High School’s junior quarterback, Malik Muhammad has all the tangibles needed to be a D1 quarterback prospect. The 2024 recruit has a good frame at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, a strong arm and athleticism. He is working to put it all together to take the next step in his recruitment, and turn the attention he is receiving from UAB, Cincinnati, Alabama State and others into offers.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO