Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Miles Lady Bears Split In-State Road Games
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
Old Streak Ends, New One Begins For Miles Golden Bears Men's Basketball
Crimson Tide Recruit Set to Visit the Capstone
Four-star class of 2024 interior offensive lineman Jordan Seaton has set his visit to the Capstone. The junior will make his visit to Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Jan. 28, 2023. The Washington D.C., native ranks No. 42 nationally, No. 1 in interior offensive lineman, and the No. 2 prospect in DC, according to 247Sports Composite.
Goodson Breaks Team Records In Birmingham-Southern Women's Swim And Dive Team In First Meet Back Home
Alabama Basketball: On No. 1 Poll rankings and more Tide Hoops history
On Monday, when the traditional polls are released, Alabama Basketball will be ranked either No. 1 or No. 2. The Crimson Tide’s elevation will occur because former No. 1 team, Houston was upset by Temple 56-55. The last time Alabama Basketball was ranked No. 1 in either of the...
Alabama on top? Fans, media champion Tide as new No. 1 following loss by Houston
Kelvin Sampson’s squad suffered its worst loss of the season Sunday, falling in an ugly battle to Temple, 56-55 on their home court. With the AP Poll coming out Monday morning, a lot of Alabama fans out there can’t help but ponder the possibility of a No. 1 Tide hoops program.
Former FP Stars Continue to Shine
Former Fort Payne track and field standouts continue to do well at the college level. Malik Turner ( UAH) finished first at the UAB-Vulcan Invitational on Saturday. Patrick Sherrill (University of Montevallo) set personal records in the 400 dash finishing 10th with a .51 run and in the triple jump with a jump of 42’6”.
Parker 2024 QB Malik Muhammad working to take next step as a prospect
Parker High School’s junior quarterback, Malik Muhammad has all the tangibles needed to be a D1 quarterback prospect. The 2024 recruit has a good frame at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, a strong arm and athleticism. He is working to put it all together to take the next step in his recruitment, and turn the attention he is receiving from UAB, Cincinnati, Alabama State and others into offers.
Mizzou vs. No. 4 Alabama basketball video highlights, score, live updates
The Missouri and Alabama men's basketball teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 21. Alabama defeated Missouri 85-64. Mizzou went to 14-5 overall and 3-4 in the SEC. Alabama, ranked No. 4 in The Associated Press poll, improved to 17-2 overall and 7-0 in the SEC. Check...
WATCH: Alabama 5-Star QB commit Julian Sayin throws beautiful dot for score
Julian Sayin is making some big plays at the Battle Miami 7v7 tournament this weekend in Florida. Sayin is rated as a five-star recruit, and he is one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2024 commits. The California product recently told Touchdown Alabama he is still locked in with the Tide.
Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder Suicide
The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week. Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder …. The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this...
How close is Alabama to possibly returning Jeremy Pruitt as its defensive coordinator?
How close is Alabama to possibly returning Jeremy Pruitt as its defensive coordinator? https://tdalabamamag.com/2023/01/22/jeremy-pruitt-alabama-dc-possibly-returning/">. Alabama football had four names in its search for a defensive coordinator. However, has its quest to replace Pete Golding come down to one name? What I have been hearing from close sources to the Crimson...
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via Culver's official website and by first-hand encounters as of January 22, 2023; permission given. Delicious butterburgers, thick milkshakes, jumbo shrimp, crispy fries, and many other tasty treats! Yes, Culver's can provide all of this to you at one time; however, have you been recently?
DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes
The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners. As part of the grant, UAH has partnered with three local school districts to help teach students who are learning English as a second language.
Alabama legislator will ‘fight the fight’ to save rocket at rest stop
The state legislator whose district includes the Alabama rest stop where the deteriorating NASA rocket stands is promising to fight its possible removal. Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Huntsville, posted on social media Thursday night that removing the Saturn 1B rocket at that Alabama welcome center rest stop on Interstate 65 “would be similar to removing the USS Alabama from Mobile Bay.”
MCSO: 1 injured in apartment shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at FarmHaus apartment in Madison.
Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best
Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say
Two boys and their father were found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body was found in Alabama, officials say. Madison County deputies said they found 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore’s body inside a Huntsville, Alabama, home late on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after they were asked to do a wellness check. After finding her body, investigators learned that Jennifer Lepore’s husband, Jamie Lepore, and their two sons were missing.
Fatal shooting of Hazel Green man by MCSO deputies still being investigated
It's been nearly three weeks since a Hazel Green man was shot and killed in his home by Madison County Sheriff's deputies.
