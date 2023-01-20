ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevallo, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecutoffnews.com

Miles Lady Bears Split In-State Road Games

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
FAIRFIELD, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Old Streak Ends, New One Begins For Miles Golden Bears Men's Basketball

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
FAIRFIELD, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Recruit Set to Visit the Capstone

Four-star class of 2024 interior offensive lineman Jordan Seaton has set his visit to the Capstone. The junior will make his visit to Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Jan. 28, 2023. The Washington D.C., native ranks No. 42 nationally, No. 1 in interior offensive lineman, and the No. 2 prospect in DC, according to 247Sports Composite.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Goodson Breaks Team Records In Birmingham-Southern Women's Swim And Dive Team In First Meet Back Home

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
southerntorch.com

Former FP Stars Continue to Shine

Former Fort Payne track and field standouts continue to do well at the college level. Malik Turner ( UAH) finished first at the UAB-Vulcan Invitational on Saturday. Patrick Sherrill (University of Montevallo) set personal records in the 400 dash finishing 10th with a .51 run and in the triple jump with a jump of 42’6”.
FORT PAYNE, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Parker 2024 QB Malik Muhammad working to take next step as a prospect

Parker High School’s junior quarterback, Malik Muhammad has all the tangibles needed to be a D1 quarterback prospect. The 2024 recruit has a good frame at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, a strong arm and athleticism. He is working to put it all together to take the next step in his recruitment, and turn the attention he is receiving from UAB, Cincinnati, Alabama State and others into offers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT-TV

Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder Suicide

The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week. Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder …. The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
tdalabamamag.com

How close is Alabama to possibly returning Jeremy Pruitt as its defensive coordinator?

How close is Alabama to possibly returning Jeremy Pruitt as its defensive coordinator? https://tdalabamamag.com/2023/01/22/jeremy-pruitt-alabama-dc-possibly-returning/">. Alabama football had four names in its search for a defensive coordinator. However, has its quest to replace Pete Golding come down to one name? What I have been hearing from close sources to the Crimson...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The World Around Jae and Beyond

Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The Menu

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via Culver's official website and by first-hand encounters as of January 22, 2023; permission given. Delicious butterburgers, thick milkshakes, jumbo shrimp, crispy fries, and many other tasty treats! Yes, Culver's can provide all of this to you at one time; however, have you been recently?
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes

The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners. As part of the grant, UAH has partnered with three local school districts to help teach students who are learning English as a second language.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama legislator will ‘fight the fight’ to save rocket at rest stop

The state legislator whose district includes the Alabama rest stop where the deteriorating NASA rocket stands is promising to fight its possible removal. Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Huntsville, posted on social media Thursday night that removing the Saturn 1B rocket at that Alabama welcome center rest stop on Interstate 65 “would be similar to removing the USS Alabama from Mobile Bay.”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best

Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
ALABAMA STATE
Centre Daily

Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say

Two boys and their father were found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body was found in Alabama, officials say. Madison County deputies said they found 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore’s body inside a Huntsville, Alabama, home late on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after they were asked to do a wellness check. After finding her body, investigators learned that Jennifer Lepore’s husband, Jamie Lepore, and their two sons were missing.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy