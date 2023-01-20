Read full article on original website
Tennis-Rublev beats wunderkind Rune with lucky net cord on match point
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Andrey Rublev rallied back from the brink to dump rising star Holger Rune out of the Australian Open and book a second quarter-final at Melbourne Park with a see-sawing 6-3 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6(11-9) win over the Danish wunderkind. In a final-set tiebreak of unrelenting tension,...
Tennis-Ruthless Rybakina rolls into Australian Open semi-finals
MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina became the first player into the Australian Open semi-finals after outmuscling Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 6-4 in a one-sided contest on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. The Russian-born Kazakh looked sharp from the start and only a 25-minute delay to close the stadium roof against...
Rugby-No plans to expand Six Nations or change teams, says CEO
(Reuters) – Six Nations Chief Executive Ben Morel said there are no plans to expand the championship or change the participants, amid media reports of interest from South Africa’s rugby union. South Africa have been increasingly aligning themselves with the northern hemisphere, with four clubs joining the United...
Soccer-Kane equals Greaves’ all-time Spurs scoring record
LONDON (Reuters) – Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane scored against Fulham in the Premier League on Monday to equal the club’s all-time scoring record of 266 goals held by the late Jimmy Greaves. The England forward fired a right-foot shot on the turn to give his side the...
