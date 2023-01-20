Tickets on sale Friday for Chris Rock Netflix livestreamed event in Baltimore

Chris Rock's live Netflix special in Baltimore will be at the Hippodrome Theatre.

Neither Rock, nor Netflix previously said where it would be held. Tickets go on sale for the March 4 special Friday morning at 10 a.m.

RELATED: Chris Rock to perform in Baltimore for Netflix's first livestreamed event

Click here if you would like tickets.

The special will be 10 p.m. that night.

Rock last performed in Baltimore at the Lyric in April.