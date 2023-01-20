2023 List of Events at TPAC

From musicals to dance to family-friendly events, TPAC has a great lineup of shows this year. Here is a list of upcoming events at TPAC in 2023.

1MOMIX-Alice

Friday, January 27-28, 8 pm

Seamlessly blending illusion, acrobatics, magic, and whimsy, MOMIX sends audiences flying down the rabbit hole in a new dance production inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland. Join this dazzling company on a mind-bending adventure, as Alice encounters time-honored characters including the Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts, White Rabbit, and a variety of other surprises.

Find tickets here.

2TPAC’s Arts, Adventure, Sing

Saturday, January 28, 10 am

Discover the magic of theatre in workshops based on the themes from your child’s favorite shows and stories. TPAC’s teaching artists lead fun, interactive activities that will inspire imagination and provide opportunities to develop skills such as learning to respond to cues, character development, and choreography.

Find tickets here.

3TPAC Art Adventure:Aladdin

Saturday, January 28, 1 pm

Discover the magic of theatre in workshops based on the themes from your child’s favorite shows and stories. TPAC’s teaching artists lead fun, interactive activities that will inspire imagination and provide opportunities to develop skills such as learning to respond to cues, character development, and choreography.

Find tickets here.

4TPAC Inside Out Workshop

Saturday, January 28, 3 pm

Join in for an advanced level master class with members of the company MOMIX. Participants will begin with a traditional warm-up, continue with MOMIX-inspired work, and finish with a Q/A and photo session.

Find tickets here.

5Shen Yun

Friday-Saturday, February 3-4

Shen Yun invites you to travel back to the magical world of ancient China. Experience a lost culture through the incredible art of classical Chinese dance, and see legends come to life. Shen Yun makes this possible by pushing the boundaries of the performing arts, with a unique blend of stunning costuming, high-tech backdrops, and an orchestra like no other.

Find tickets here.

6Inside Out Lunchtime Preview:Why Would I Mispronounce My Own Name?

Thursday, February 9, 11:30 am

Join us for a preview of Irma Herrera’s one-woman show, Why Would I Mispronounce My Own Name?, a mashup of personal narrative, lessons in American history, and stories about respecting people’s names – even when they don’t sound like “real” American names.

Find tickets here.

7Attitude Anthology

Friday-Saturday, February 9-10, 7 pm and 2 pm

A world premiere by Artistic Director Paul Vasterling, Anthology is a poignant exploration of Nashville’s rich cultural tapestry. Similar to his nationally acclaimed Lucy Negro Redux, this brand-new production will blend music, spoken word, and dance to tell stories of Music City’s past.

Find tickets here.

8Why Would I Mispronounce My Name?

Saturday-Sunday, February 10-11, 8 pm and 2 pm

Why Would I Mispronounce My Own Name? is a work of creative nonfiction that has been enthusiastically received by audiences around the country. The hour-long show is a mashup of personal narrative, lessons in American history, and stories about respecting people’s names, even when they don’t sound and look like “real” American names.

Find tickets here.

9Family Day

Saturday, February 11, 1:30 pm

Step inside a fantastical world where art thrives and imagination inspires the young and young-at-heart. In 2023, TPAC’s Family Day celebration sends you down the rabbit hole to the Jackson Hall stage as balloons become animals; magical tales expand into interactive performances; and twists, turns, and wonderment inspired by the fantasies of Alice in Wonderland leave you dazzled.

Find tickets here.

10Voctave

Thursday, February 16, 7:30 pm

Acappella sensation Voctave has had over 150 million social media views of their videos, and their latest album, The Spirit of the Season, Deluxe Edition, reached No. 6 on the Billboard charts.

Find tickets here.

11Eslabon Armado

Saturday, February 18, 8 pm

California-based group Eslabon Armado’s name translates as “linked chain.” Illustrated by their interlocking three-part vocal harmonies, woven acoustic guitars, and basses, the group’s music re-frames the Regional Mexican music of ranchera with the language of “sierreña music,” the “music of the mountain ranges.” They provide a show full of excitement full of their love songs and more.

Find tickets here.

12Six

Tuesday- Sunday, February 21-26

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power.

Find tickets here.

13Acoustic Rooster’s Barnyard

Saturday, February 25, 11 am and 3 pm

New York Times best-selling author KWAME ALEXANDER brings two of his beloved children’s books—Acoustic Rooster and Indigo Blume—to the stage to tell a story about being scared, being brave, and believing in yourself. With special guests like Duck Ellington and Ms. Dairy Parton—plus Preston appearing as Acoustic Rooster—this musical adaptation will have children (and families) dancing in their seats.

Find tickets here.

14August Wilson’s Fences

Wednesday-Friday, March3-5

Troy Maxson’s yard is his refuge. A sanctuary where, at long last, the grass is finally green. But it can always be greener, right? Troy’s story is both unique and universal — a portrait of the unsteady bridge between fathers and sons, and the wives and mothers who stand cheering for both sides while hanging their own dreams out to dry.

Find tickets here.

15LookIn:The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime

Tuesday, March 14, 6:30 pm

Come “look in” at what happens before the curtain goes up. Walk into the private world of rehearsal. Learn about the creative process of the director, set designer, and costume designer. View an excerpt of the performance as it is being shaped in the rehearsal process.

Find tickets here.

16Chloe Arnold’s Syncopated Ladies

Friday, March 17, 7:30 pm

Created by Emmy® nominated choreographer and Debbie Allen protégé, Chloé Arnold, Chloé Arnold’s Syncopated Ladies: LIVE! is a ground-breaking, all-female tap dance experience that celebrates a sisterhood of beautiful, diverse, and talented women.

Find tickets here.

17The New York BeeGees Tribute Show

Saturday, March 18, 8 pm

The New York BeeGees is comprised of some of Long Island New York’s most versatile and exceptionally talented players. The band includes present or former members of well-known, world-renowned acts including The Alan Parsons Project, Happy Together Tour, Meatloaf, Queen, Blue Oyster Cult, Riot, Herman’s Hermits, Enrique Iglesias, The Rippingtons and more.

Find tickets here.

18Inside Out Theatre Workshop: The Soundtrack of Your Life

Monday, March 20, 6:30 pm

Teaching Artist Beth Anne Musiker will lead this 90-minute Zoom workshop that will leave you with your own soundtrack! With shows like Ain’t Too Proud, Jagged Little Pill, and Moulin Rouge as references, we will explore the role and associations with music that mark the timeline of our lives and consider how musicals tell both original and biographical stories on Broadway.

Find tickets here.

19Ain’t Too Proud-The Life and Times of the Temptations

Tuesday- Saturday, March 21-26

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it’s a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America.

Find tickets here.

20Champions of Magic:The Worldwide Wonders Tour

Thursday-Saturday, March 23-25

Break away from the screen and experience live entertainment like never before with Champions Of Magic – an evening of impossible illusions and spectacular special effects. Described by the press as ‘The Avengers of magic’ catch the only team of magicians in the world as they present their original, phenomenal ensemble illusions.

Find tickets here.

21The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time

March 24-April 2

15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now it is 7 minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor’s dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork.The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is a thrilling, heartwarming, and uplifting adventure story for every one of us. ri

Find tickets here.

22Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour

Friday, March 31, 6 pm

So, come on! Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet!

Find tickets here.

23Los Angeles Azules

Sunday, April 2, 8 pm

Los Ángeles Azules are a Mexican musical group that plays the cumbia sonidera genre, which is a cumbia subgenre using the accordion and synthesizers. This results in a fusion of the sounds of cumbia from the 1950-1970s with those of 1990s-style electronic music.

Find tickets here.

24Miranda Sings Live

Sunday, April 2, 7:30 pm

Colleen Ballinger is a multi hyphenate; actor, comedian, trained vocalist, writer and executive producer. She is best known for portraying her character, ‘Miranda Sings,’ a personality that is the polar opposite of Ms. Ballinger. Colleen has amassed over 65 Million followers across her social media and passed 5 billion views on YouTube.

Find tickets here.

25Hits, The Musical

Friday, April 7, 7 pm

Hits! The Musical is a high energy production featuring America’s best young superstars.

The cast of approximately 22 members will consist of the country’s most talented singers and dancers, ages 8-23. The show will take audiences on a musical journey through the decades, highlighting the biggest hits of all time in Pop, Country, Rock and Broadway.

Find tickets here.

26Rodney Carrington

Saturday, April 8, 7 pm

Rodney Carrington is known for the witty and sarcastic humor that he is able to blend into various mediums of stand-up, music, and short films. He integrates his country roots seamlessly into the essence of his demeanor and writing style, playing sold-out shows around the world.

Find tickets here.

27An Evening with David Sedaris

Saturday, April 8, 7 pm

An Evening with David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor will be live on stage following the release of his newest book Happy Go Lucky.

Find tickets here.

28Karlous Miller

Saturday, April 15, 7 pm

Karlous Miller is a leading voice of our generation with a huge social media following and fanbase across the globe. He joined by DC Young Fly and Chico Beanis as co-creators and weekly hosts of the popular 85 SOUTH SHOW, which has been nominated for the iHeart Radio Best Comedy Podcast.

Find tickets here.

29Tabloa Flamenco

Thursday, April 20-22, 7:30 pm & 8 pm

Flamenco is raw emotion through movement and sound, given form by the pulse of the guitar strings, the wail of a voice, and the rhythm of the dance. The sounds of Sephardic, Gypsy, and Arab traditions are entwined in the history of Spain. Flamenco is a vehicle to express the wide range of emotions inherent in the human experience, from joy to pain, from love to loss, and everything in between.

Find tickets here.

30New in Nashville

Friday- Sunday, April 21-23

Curated by Nashville Ballet Artistic Staff just for you, New in Nashville brings you never-before-seen-in-Music-City works by some of the world’s most sought-after choreographers set to musical masterworks performed live by the Nashville Symphony. A dazzling and dynamic sampling of dance, this tour de ballet will include creative visionary Cathy Marston’s Snowblind, based on Edith Wharton’s Ethan Frome, plus brand-new pieces by Tony-Award winning choreographer Donald Byrd and Matthew Neenan.

Find tickets here.

31The Pirates of Penzance

Friday-Sunday, April 21-23

The Pirates of Penzance by Gilbert & Sullivan Ahoy, mateys! This wacky high-seas Britcom has spelled family fun since the Victorian era. Join the most unlikely band of pirates ever known as they sail through the clever wordplay and infectiously merry music G&S are known for!

Find tickets here.

32Nick Swardson

Friday, April 21, 7 pm

Nick Swardson is a stand up comedian, actor, writer and producer. Known for his co-starting roles with Adam Sandler, his character Terry on Reno 911, Grandma’s Boy, Bucky Larson and his own shows, Comedy Central’s Pretend Time and Typical Rick.

Find tickets here.

33Rickey Smiley

Saturday, April 22, 6 pm and 8:30 pm

Rickey Smiley is a legendary comedian, actor, author, television host and award-winning radio host of the top-rated, nationally syndicated show, The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

A comedian for more than 30 years, Rickey is constantly performing across the country on his own theater tour and also makes special appearances on the Martin Lawrence-hosted.

Find tickets here.

34Ballet Hispanico Dona Peron

Friday-Saturday, April 28-29, 8 pm

A renowned cultural treasure, Ballet Hispánico boasts over 50 years of innovative artistry that brings communities together to celebrate Latinx cultures through dance. Fresh from its world premiere, Doña Perón is an explosive portrait of Eva “Evita” Perón, one of the most captivating and controversial women in Argentinian history.

Find tickets here.

35Madagascar The Musical

Saturday, April 29, 3 pm

Join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as they bound out of the zoo and onto the stage in this live musical spectacular.

This smash hit musical features all of your favourite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Find tickets here.

36Disney’s Aladdin

Tuesday-Saturday, May 2-7

Discover a whole new world at Disney’s ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

Find tickets here.

37LookIn Violet

Tuesday, May 2, 6:30 pm

Come “look in” at what happens before the curtain goes up. Walk into the private world of rehearsal. Learn about the creative process of the director, set designer, and costume designer. View an excerpt of the performance as it is being shaped in the rehearsal process.

Find tickets here.

38Violet

May 12-21

As a girl, Violet was struck by a wayward axe blade when her father was chopping wood, leaving her with a visible scar across her face. Now, she’s traveling across the Deep South in 1964 towards a miracle – the healing touch of a TV evangelist who will make her beautiful.

Find tickets here.

39Scottish Ballet – The Crucible

May 19-20

When the curtain comes down, you’ll release the breath you didn’t know you’d been holding. Scotland’s acclaimed national dance company brings this riveting retelling of the Salem witch trials to TPAC for its Nashville Premiere. Inspired by Arthur Miller’s classic play, Helen Pickett’s masterful choreography and Peter Salem’s spine-chilling score unleash the emotional force of this visceral tour de force.

Find tickets here.

40Steve Trevino-America’s Favorite Husband Tour

May 19, 7 pm

He’s fluent in wife, loves beer and barbecue, and is “America’s Favorite Husband.” Comedian Steve Treviño shares hilarious observations on fatherhood, husband-hood, and modern life-hood at large. He locks into an undeniable rhythm fueled by straight-shooting honesty and a whole lot of heart.

Find tickets here.

41Into the Woods

May 23-28

Direct from Broadway, the critically acclaimed and much beloved production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony®-winning triumph is coming to Nashville with its Broadway stars to boot. Into the Woods features Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker’s Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, and Gavin Creel as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf – all reprising their Broadway roles.

Find tickets here.

42Cheryl Porter Master Class

May 27, 10 am – 8 pm

World’s #1 Vocal Coach Cheryl Porter Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime LIVE Masterclass with the World’s #1 Vocal Coach Cheryl Porter! This life-changing masterclass is open to ALL, for singers and also non-singers too! Come and watch this master coach work magic on singers and witness the emotional results as singers break down barriers and do the impossible.

Find tickets here.

43Bluey’s Big Play

June 3-4

When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® Award-winning children’s television series.

Find tickets here.

44TPAC Camp

June 5-9, 12-16

Participants will learn modern and classic Broadway songs, choreography, and dialogue as we focus on the importance of the ensemble and supporting one another in performance.

Find tickets here.

45Kristin Chenoweth

Saturday, June 17, 8 pm

Chenoweth will be joined by musical director Mary-Mitchell Campbell, a conductor, composer, and music director for many Broadway shows (Mean Girls, The Prom). Presented by Studio Tenn and Tennessee Performing Arts Center, Cabaret On Stage is a series of four intimate evenings on TPAC’s Jackson Hall stage with the most accomplished and award-winning performers from Broadway, film, television, and more.

Find tickets here.

461776

June 20-25

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus (A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director) direct a new production of the Tony Award ® -winning musical, reexamining this pivotal moment in American history with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity.

Find tickets here.

4717 Border Crossings

June 23-25A trip around the world via storytelling at its most fluent: award-winning theatre director, designer, and raconteur Thaddeus Phillips uses minimal props and magnetic charm to recreate 17 Border Crossings. Using only lighting, shadows, comedy, drama, and cheap magic, Thaddeus weaves a dramatic, visual, and surreal examination of imaginary lines, arbitrary passports, and curious customs. Climb aboard the communist-era type train on its journey from Prague to Belgrade or lie low in the wheel well of a transatlantic jet to Heathrow.

Find tickets here.