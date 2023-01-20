Read full article on original website
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 MonthsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus moreBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
A Great Place to Visit: the Riparian Preserve in GilbertSuzy Jacobson CherryGilbert, AZ
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Metrocenter Mall redevelopment to begin immediately
It was announced Monday, that the acquisition of the Metrocenter Mall will include the Dillard's Building and U-Haul Building (formerly Macy's building that has now closed).
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Broadway Curve project to enhance walkways, bike paths
Connecting Arizona. Everyone. Everywhere. Everyday. That’s our Mission at the Arizona Department of Transportation, and it includes multimodal transportation. Yet, say “ADOT” and many people think of highways, cars and trucks. We know many Arizonans rely on (or perhaps prefer) alternate modes of transportation such as bicycles,...
AZFamily
Judge sides with City of Scottsdale in lawsuit for Rio Verde Foothills water loss
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A judge with the Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County has denied the residents in Rio Verde Foothills a temporary stay in their lawsuit with the City of Scottsdale regarding the community’s water loss. For years the City of Scottsdale has provided water...
Valley senior unable to find new low-income housing after lease not renewed
Carol Moore is now one of the thousands of people on waiting lists to get inside an affordable, low-income senior housing facility in Phoenix.
AZFamily
Gilbert garbage truck demolishes car, owner wants damage, costs taken care of
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A garbage truck smashed into Jessica Garcia’s 2013 Hyundai Veloster a couple of months ago. The vehicle was parked in front of her house, off Higley Road and Chandler Heights Road in Gilbert. She figured the town of Gilbert would take care of the damage and all the costs. It hasn’t worked out that way. “We just want to be treated fairly,” said Garcia.
AZFamily
Gilbert mom unhappy with city's settlement offer after garbage truck smashes car
Keeping plants and pipes safe during a freeze warning in Phoenix. We are in store for a very frigid night, with a freeze warning issued for the Valley, and wrapping your plants and pipes could save you a lot of trouble. Phoenix Oath Keeper conviction for role in capitol riot.
Driver arrested for I-10 crash, accused of racing
PHOENIX — Investigators have arrested a driver for allegedly causing a crash last Thursday night on Interstate 10 while he was racing other cars. Julian Beltran-Cardenas, 31, of Phoenix is facing multiple criminal charges for his alleged involvement in a three-vehicle collision on the freeway near 43rd Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Rep. David Cook Seeks Financial Aid to Get I-10 Widening Project Underway
Arizona State Representative David Cook (R-Globe) announced Thursday that he is seeking federal aid in financing a project to widen Interstate 10 (I-10) between Chandler and Casa Grande. “The state of Arizona has invested a total of $630 million into this project to date. The Mega grant is the missing...
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 Months
The beginning of the calendar year can be hard on struggling restaurants. Small business owners, as they prepare for tax season, often look deeper at their monetary records at this point than any other year. What they find they might not like. This can lead to slashed hours or, in some cases, total closures. For one local restaurant, the decision was made to fully pull the plug on restaurant services. However, owners have found a way to work around closing the business to walk-in customers and continue serving the metro Phoenix community.
azbigmedia.com
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
Scottsdale police investigating incident near 70th Street and Palm Lane, residents urged to stay inside
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police in Scottsdale are on scene at an incident near 70th Street and Palm Lane in Scottsdale. According to authorities, the scene is active with a large police presence. Police are urging those in the area to remain indoors. According to authorities, the public information officer...
AZFamily
Suspect charged in deadly shooting of Phoenix man last November
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been indicted in connection to the deadly shooting of another man in Phoenix the day after Thanksgiving last year. David Isaiah Turner is accused of killing 33-year-old Tecon Travon Jackson on Friday, Nov. 25 in the area of 7th Avenue and Culver Street. After he was shot, family members brought Jackson to a Phoenix hospital where he later died. Jackson’s mother, Rusland Biscoe, told Arizona’s Family in late November that she believed the shooting happened after a confrontation near Hance Park.
fox10phoenix.com
Active scene, large police presence forces Scottsdale residents to shelter inside
Morgan Reid sent footage of a Scottsdale Police investigation near McDowell and Scottsdale roads on the evening of Jan. 21. Police say the scene is active and for residents to stay inside.
Monday was coldest day in the Valley since 2019
The official high at Phoenix Sky Harbor on Monday was 50 degrees, making it the coldest daytime high since Feb. 22, 2019, when Phoenix only warmed up to 47 degrees.
AZFamily
Woman dead after shooting in Chandler neighborhood
The bobcat has what appears to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck, so residents are trying to catch her and help her. City of Phoenix hopes to prevent crashes by adding more time to yellow lights. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The City of Phoenix is studying...
fox10phoenix.com
Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy
While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
12news.com
Scottsdale police investigating homicide near Scottsdale and McDowell Roads
Scottsdale police said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. People in the area are urged to remain in their homes.
KTAR.com
Man and woman killed after separate hit-and-runs in Phoenix
PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix are looking for the drivers in two hit-and-run vehicle-pedestrian collisions over a 12-hour span on Thursday. In the first incident, Andrew Joaquin Salazar, 58, was fatally struck Wednesday evening near 28th Street and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers were called to...
azbigmedia.com
Here are the new businesses coming to Park West in Peoria
Park West, the West Valley’s premier lifestyle center located at 9744 W. Northern Ave. in Peoria, is starting the New Year off with growth and even more offerings for its customers. Throughout the early part of 2023, consumers can expect multiple openings at the center. “It’s our mission to...
Juvenile in custody after fatal shooting near Scottsdale and McDowell roads
A juvenile has been taken into custody after a fatal shooting near Scottsdale and McDowell roads Saturday evening.
