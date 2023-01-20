Read full article on original website
‘People are just in disbelief.’ Monterey Park begins long road of recovery, mayor says, after mass shooting that killed 11
As investigators work to determine a motive in the mass shooting that killed 11 people and injured nine others at a dance studio on Lunar New Year in Monterey Park, California, the community now faces a long road to recovery, the city’s mayor said. “People are just in disbelief...
7 killed in Half Moon Bay in apparent ‘workplace violence’ case as California is shocked by 3 mass shootings in 44 hours
[Breaking news update, published at 12:45 p.m. ET]. The 66-year-old man suspected of killing four people at a mushroom farm in San Mateo County and three others at a site nearby on Monday was an employee of the farm, Sheriff Christina Corpus said Tuesday. “All of the evidence we have...
Charges announced for those arrested in protests over controversial ‘Cop City’ and fatal police shooting of activist
Police have released the charges for the six people who were arrested Saturday evening in downtown Atlanta, authorities said, during protests that came in response to a proposed police training facility and the fatal police shooting of an activist earlier in the week. They each face four felony charges: domestic...
At least 7 dead, 1 injured and suspect in custody after shootings in Half Moon Bay, California, official says
At least seven people were killed and one person critically injured Monday in shootings at two separate locations in a small coastal community in central California, becoming the state’s second mass shooting in three days, officials said. The suspect, identified as 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, was taken into custody more...
As egg prices rise, so do attempts to smuggle them from Mexico, say US Customs officials
High prices are driving an increase in attempts to bring eggs into the US from Mexico, according to border officials. Officers at the San Diego Customs and Border Protection Office have seen an increase in the number of attempts to move eggs across the US-Mexico border, according to a tweet from director of field operations Jennifer De La O.
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
Mother of activist fatally shot by law enforcement at Atlanta police training facility says she feels angry and powerless
The mother of an activist fatally shot by law enforcement in Atlanta earlier this week said she feels angry and powerless as protests over the shooting erupted Saturday. The activist — 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Terán — was shot near a planned $90 million, 85-acre law enforcement training facility where opponents had camped out for months in an attempt to halt its construction.
Cities strengthen security ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations after Monterey Park massacre leaves Asian American community on edge
Major cities, including New York and Los Angeles, are stepping up security precautions ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations following a mass shooting Saturday night in Monterey Park, California. At least 10 people are dead and another 10 hospitalized after a gunman, who is still on the run, opened fire...
Former high-level FBI official pleads not guilty in alleged schemes to help sanctioned Russian oligarch
The former head of counterintelligence for the FBI’s New York field office was charged in two separate indictments Monday for allegedly working with a sanctioned Russian oligarch after he retired and concealing hundreds of thousands of dollars he received from a former employee of an Albanian intelligence agency while he was a top official at the bureau.
The search for a motive is on after 7 killed in Northern California, the state’s third mass shooting in three days
Authorities are working to figure out why a 67-year-old man may have killed seven people in a small coastal city near San Francisco — the third mass shooting to stun California in as many days and one that left’s another Asian American community reeling. Just hours after the...
FBI blames North Korea for $100 million crypto heist
The FBI on Monday evening blamed North Korean government-linked hackers for stealing $100 million in cryptocurrency last June from a California-based firm. The North Korean operatives this month laundered over $60 million of the money stolen in the June hack, according to the FBI statement. The bureau said “a portion” of the $60 million was frozen, but did not specify how much.
Julian Sands’ family praise ‘heroic’ search efforts to find missing actor
The family of missing British actor Julian Sands have thanked “heroic” search teams in California for their efforts to locate him as crews continue to scour the Mt. Baldy area. The 65-year-old, best known for his roles in films “A Room with a View” and “Arachnophobia,” was first...
Gun allegedly used by 6-year-old to shoot teacher kept on top shelf of mother’s closet, attorney says
The gun allegedly used by the first grader accused of shooting his teacher in Newport News, Virginia, was kept on the top shelf of his mother’s bedroom closet, James Ellenson, the attorney representing the child’s family, told CNN. The gun had been secured by a trigger lock, the...
Biden offers condolences to victims of California mass shooting, acknowledges impact on AAPI community
President Joe Biden offered his condolences to the victims of a mass shooting in California that left 10 dead, while acknowledging the impact on the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in a statement on Sunday. “While there is still much we don’t know about the motive in this senseless...
Man who rested feet on desk in Pelosi’s office on Jan. 6 found guilty on 8 counts
An Arkansas man who was infamously photographed putting his feet on a desk inside then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the January 6, 2021, insurrection was found guilty on eight counts by a Washington, DC, jury Monday. Richard Barnett, 62, also known as “Bigo,” was charged with eight federal...
Kamala Harris mourns victims of Monterey Park shooting before speech to mark 50 years since Roe
Vice President Kamala Harris declared Sunday that “this violence must stop” in her first on-camera remarks about the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, that has left at least 10 people dead. “I do want to address the tragedy of what happened in my home state,” Harris, a...
