ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

MTSU Wins Slugfest at Murphy Center

By Adam Brown
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ssM3c_0kL6auI900
Photo via @MTAthletics on Twitter

FINAL:

MTSU – 62 — Charlotte – 58

MURFREESBORO Tenn. – It was blackout night in the ‘Boro as The Raiders donned the black uniforms to take on the Charlotte 49ers in The Glass House, where Charlotte has yet to get a win. A win for Charlotte would also complete their first ever season sweep of MTSU as they won in Charlotte earlier this season 82-67 behind Brice Williams’ 31 points

It was a slow start for Middle as missed opportunities, good defense from the 49ers, and mostly errant passes derailed the offense. Charlotte came out in the same 1-3-1 defense that The Raiders struggled with for parts of their last game. Middle would have to solve the zone tonight. At the 15-minute mark The Blue Raiders were just 2-5 from the floor, but Cam Weston provided the spark MT needed with a nice move and finish and then it was off to the races. Middle rattled off points on their next three possessions. At the first media timeout we were knotted up at ten all. MTSU now knew what they were up against; a team that was going to play with good hands, strong defense, and a team that could make shots when left open. Fast break and transition points were going to be key both ways.

Cam Weston continued to provide offense for a team that was struggling against the strong defense of Charlotte, who had quite a height advantage on The Raiders, with two of their starters standing at 6-11 and 6-10. After some back and forth in what was a fast paced yet low scoring game, we reached the halftime break with a score of 27-26 49ers.

Middle had plenty of chances to be ahead in this game but missed some open looks that ended up being the difference in a half where they were leading in just about every statistical category and led the game itself the majority of the time. They also held Williams to just two points. Middle would have to come out and take control in the second, knock Charlotte down, and this time not let the 49ers get back up.

The second half continued to be the back-and-forth affair the teams had battled through in the first half as they continued to trade punches. At the 12:00 mark we were all tied up at 39, yet no Blue Raider had scored in the double digits. Middle was getting good contributions across the board but needed someone to step up and be great or finish open looks as a team. What would it be?

Well, Middle opted for the second option as they exploded for a 6-0 run with contributions from multiple scorers. Charlotte was not done just yet and fought right back into the game, taking a one-point lead before a three point play from Deandre Dishman put the raiders back on top with five minutes to go.

The whole game came down to the final four-minute segment. Who would take control? The first 2:30 seemed more like both teams trying to give away the momentum rather than capture it, until Cam Weston ignited The Blue Raider offense and The Murphy Center with a highlight fast break layup that you can watch below

If you thought that was loud, the reaction to Tyler Millin’s three ball to take a three-point lead with 40 seconds left was even louder. Free throws from Charlotte made it a two-point game, and Middle was going to have to make free throws. Lenard and Lawrence both made their two to join Millin and Weston in double digits as MTSU got the win 62-58

This is what Head Coach, Nick McDevitt, had to say post game:

The Blue Raiders’ next game is against LA Tech, in Ruston, at 4:00pm on Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Davidson County Source

Blue Raiders Beat Bulldogs in CUSA Battle

MTSU – 68 — LA Tech – 51 Ruston, LA. – Middle came into this one riding a three game win streak and would be looking to extend that streak to four before a highly anticipated matchup with FAU. The Raiders would have to be careful to make sure they played their best basketball and not look ahead to the 24th ranked Owls.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Davidson County Source

Vols Tame Tigers in Baton Rouge

LSU – 56 BATON ROUGE, La. – Tennessee came calling Baton Rouge as they traveled to Louisiana to take on The LSU Tigers. They had a little more help in this one with the return of Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key. However, they would be without Uros Plavsic who had become ill.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Davidson County Source

WEATHER ALERT1-24-25,2023 Wind Advisory, Rain, Cold

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-251200- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0003.230125T0300Z-230125T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Edward Jay Smotherman Sr.

Edward Jay Smotherman, Sr., age 59 of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023. Mr. Smotherman was born November 6, 1963 in Nashville to the late Charles William Smotherman and Amanda Lovinia Hudson Smotherman. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Frank Hubbard...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

WEATHER ALERT- 1-18,2023

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 157 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-190600- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0001.230119T0100Z-230119T1200Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 157 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

2023 Events at FirstBank Amphitheater

FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN located at Graystone Quarry. It opened in 2021 with performances that are held from May until October. Here are the upcoming events for 2023. Last updated January 23, 2023. Dermot Kennedy. Tuesday, June 6, 8 pm. Singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy officially announces...
FRANKLIN, TN
Davidson County Source

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Launches Night Train to Nashville Online Exhibit

Exhibit Highlights Nashville’s Pioneering and Influential R&B History. The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum has unveiled its newest online exhibition, Night Train to Nashville: Music City Rhythm & Blues, 1945-1970, which is available to access for free on the museum’s website. The multimedia exhibit explores the significant story of Nashville’s vibrant and pioneering R&B scene and its important role in helping the city to become a world-renowned music center.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

WEATHER 1-19,2023 Wind Advisory Extended , Temps To Drop

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 922 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-200000- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0002.230119T1800Z-230120T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 922 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Edward Alan Coleman

Edward Alan Coleman was born on September 6, 1936 and passed away peacefully Monday morning with his three children by his side, he was 86 years old. Alan was born in Nashville to R.A. Coleman and Anne Timothy Coleman. From 1st-8th grade, Alan attended Christ the King School and Church...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Centennial Art Center Awakens Winter With an Expressive Exhibit

Centennial Art Center enlivens winter with a collection of works by the Nashville Calligraphers Guild (NCG), abstract paintings by Sandy Spain, and inventive ceramic art by Larry and Tracey Rogers. A gallery opening will be held February 3, 2023, 5:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Centennial Art Center; this exhibit will capture the viewer’s imagination and immerse visitors in a world of scripted words and inviting colors.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Mildred Nichols Harding

Mildred Nichols Harding, age 93 of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Preceded in death by husband, Leo Edward Harding. Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother & sister went to be with her Lord and Savior – Jesus Christ. She loved everyone unconditionally and was the perfect example of what it means to be a Christian. She loved her Lord, family & friends. She laughed, sang, grew flowers and loved those who cared for her. She will be missed and we look forward to seeing her in Heaven one day.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Billy Jeffery Diggs

Billy Jeffery Diggs, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on January 14, 2023 at his residence with family at his side. He was 45 years old. Born to Deborah Johnson Taylor and Jackie Wayne Diggs on February 14th, The day of Love. Jeffery also leaves behind his children Dustin, Nathan, Jacob...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

2023 Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater

The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead!. Ascend Amphitheater is located at 310 1st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201. It is an open-air event venue located on the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

First Look at BNA’s Renovated Grand Lobby

Nashville International Airport (BNA) unveiled the new Grand Lobby in the completely renovated and reimagined 200,000-square-foot space in the center of the terminal, including 24 TSA security screening lanes and multimedia digital and visual art. A core component of the BNA Vision® plan, the Grand Lobby will officially open to the public on the morning of January 24, marking the return to a single terminal at Nashville International Airport.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy