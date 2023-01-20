The death of an American attorney at a Mexico hotel did not show signs of violence, official says

Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
Albany Herald
Accused El Paso Walmart shooter intends to plead guilty to federal charges, court docs show
The man accused of killing 23 people and wounding nearly two dozen others in the 2019 mass shooting at a Texas Walmart in 2019 intends to plead guilty to federal charges, according to court filings. Days after the US government indicated it would not seek the death penalty, attorneys for...
Zara Aleena’s family may sue over murder by released prisoner
The family of Zara Aleena are considering taking legal action over the disastrous failings that led to her murder by a recently released prisoner, the Guardian has been told. It follows an official report that found Jordan McSweeney, 29, who murdered the aspiring lawyer in June 2022, should have been assessed by probation officers as a high-risk offender, but was classed as posing a medium risk when he was released part way through a sentence.
