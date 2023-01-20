DraftKings Sports & Social to Open in Former George Jones Museum

At the unveiling of DraftKings headquarters Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for DraftKings

The vacated George Jones Museum in downtown Nashville will soon have a new occupant.

DraftKings Sports & Social has filed a permit with the Metro Historic Commission, reports Nashville Business Journal.

DraftKings combines the traditional elements of a sports tavern with classic games and live entertainment. Other DraftKings location feature ping pong, bowling, arcade games, billiards, shuffleboard and more.

The building on Second Avenue sold for $28.5 million last year. It also appears the signage includes the Nashville Professional Bull Riders logo, reports Nashville Business Journal, although it is unknown how the organization is involved.

Nashville Business Journal reports that the first level of the building will be the restaurant, level two (former museum space) will be a bar and restaurant and the third level is slated for an event space and the rooftop area will remain.

In 2021, DraftKings and Sports & Social announced a partnership in a release stating they would open a restaurant and entertainment space in two markets- Nashville and Detroit.

There is no open date at this time for the new space.