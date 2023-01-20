Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
Women’s college basketball: Late rally falls short for Lady Demons in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS – A furious fourth-quarter rally nearly snatched victory from defeat for Northwestern State, but ultimately fell short in a 70-59 loss to New Orleans on Saturday afternoon. An 11-0 run in the span of a minute and 11 seconds of game time early in the fourth quarter...
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: Well-rounded Demons pull away from New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS – The road warriors lived up to their name Saturday afternoon. Less than 48 hours after an overtime win, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team made much quicker work of New Orleans, shaking off a slow offensive start to methodically pull away from the Privateers for an 88-65 Southland Conference victory.
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: Tech falls to hot-shooting Middle Tennessee
Louisiana Tech could not make it two straight games of overcoming double-digit deficits, falling to a hot-shooting Middle Tennessee by a score of 68-51 on Saturday afternoon inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. LA Tech (11-9, 4-5 C-USA) had one of its worst offensive performances of the...
NOLA.com
Edna Karr standout chooses LSU walk-on chance ahead of offers from other schools
Edna Karr cornerback Ryan Robinson has enrolled at LSU and will be a preferred walk-on for the Tigers, according to Karr coach Brice Brown. Listed by 247Sports.com as the No. 28 player from Louisiana for the 2023 class, Robinson chose LSU after he received offers from several major college programs during his recruitment.
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Haughton boys get non-district victory
The Haughton Bucs defeated North Caddo 8-0 in a non-district match Monday night at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Carter Ebarb scored three goals and had two assists. Abdul Zidan, Jose Montes, Coleman Pratt, Ridge Rodriguez, Homer Villarreal and Brandon Martinez scored one goal apiece. Caleb Bencke had one assist.
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Haughton boys roll past West Ouachita
The Haughton Bucs routed West Ouachita 9-1 in a boys match Saturday. Abdul Zidan scored three goals and Jose Montes two. Carter Ebarb, Jacob Wood and Chris Ontiveros scored one apiece. Carlos Obregon, Hudson Culver and Yohan Roche were cited for their all-around effort. The Haughton JV closed its season...
WAFB.com
Mass shooting at BR nightclub leaves 12 injured; shooter remains on loose
LSU Panhellenic hosted a candlelight vigil for sophomore Madison Brooks on Sunday, January 22, one week after her death. Former LSU baseball star and current third baseman for the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman, visited Liam Dunn in the hospital. POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
An enhanced threat of severe storms is forecast for Louisiana tomorrow. Here is when and where we are expecting the worst of the storms to occur.
Southern University marching band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
State Police said a 1997 Freightliner hit all three after drifting onto the shoulder.
wbrz.com
Four arrests made after investigation into LSU student's death; rape charges filed
BATON ROUGE – Multiple people have been arrested on rape charges by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office amid an investigation into the death of 19-year-old LSU student Madi Brooks, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Monday. Sources said a 17-year-old was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish...
brproud.com
Victim killed at apartments near Southern University identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The victim who was shot and killed on Friday, Jan. 20 at an apartment complex near Southern University has been identified. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they responded to the 7800 block of Scenic Highway around 6 p.m. and learned that Geore R. Hankton, 19, and an 18-year-old unnamed victim were shot.
travelawaits.com
5 Delicious Foods To Try On The Cajun Bayou Food Trail
Southeastern Louisiana is in a class all by itself when it comes to authentic food. Firmly rooted in Acadian culture and tradition, the flavors of Cajun cuisine are on full display. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in Lafourche Parish created the Cajun Bayou Food Trail as a fun way for people to try all the best restaurants in the area.
Mardi Gras Indian Chief grandson killed in double shooting outside Sothern University campus, second victim in hospital
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting near an apartment complex at Southern University Friday.
WAFB.com
‘They were just innocent bystanders’: 2 BR families recover after deadly Houston shooting
La. in crisis mode over fallout from insurance companies making mass exits. Over the last few years, more than 20 companies have either withdrawn coverage from the state of Louisiana or have gone under. Leaders make plans for permanent housing for homeless in BR. Updated: 6 hours ago. Baton Rouge...
tulanehullabaloo.com
TUPD reports drugging at fraternity house
On Friday, a female student reported an incident of “substance-facilitated assault” at a fraternity party, according to the Tulane University Police Department. The victim told TUPD that she took a drink offered to her by an unknown male. She was at a fraternity house party at 835 Broadway Street, the address of the fraternity Delta Tau Delta.
WAFB.com
Creole White Beans with Shrimp
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beans with ham and sausage have been cooking in the pots in South Louisiana for 300 years. People from all walks of life and in every area, from the bayous to New Orleans, found beans to be the basis of a delicious and satisfying meal. Imagine up-scaling this simple dish to “gourmet” with the addition of fresh Louisiana shrimp. You may wish to freeze any leftover beans for later use.
19-year-old Mardi Gras Indian member shot and killed
NEW ORLEANS — A young member of the Mardi Gras Indians was shot and killed in Baton Rouge. The Indian community says they're hurting from the loss. Bo Dollis says he was shocked to learn that one of his fellow Indians was shot and killed Friday night. It happed...
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
WWL-TV
Trucker arrested, charged in the deaths of the Southern University band members
NEW ORLEANS — The man who was driving the semi-truck that crashed into and killed three band members of Southern University's Human Jukebox Marching Band on Interstate 49 has been arrested, according to our partners at WBRZ. 62-year-old Clyde Gay was charged with three counts of negligent homicide. Gay...
NOLA.com
New Orleans charter schools now required to provide school bus transportation through 8th grade
Each morning, two sisters in New Orleans East get ready for school. The younger, a 4th grader, is picked up by a yellow school bus outside their home. The older, a 6th grader, heads to a city bus stop to begin a trek that involves three RTA buses to make it to class on time.
