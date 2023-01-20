In continued efforts to provide students with accessible mental health care, the Southern University System recently announced its partnership with Togetherall to offer all students free 24/7 online peer-to-peer mental health support. The Togetherall portfolio of services will soon be available to students at all five campuses of the System: Southern University and A&M College, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Baton Rouge; Southern University at New Orleans; and Southern University at Shreveport.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO