Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘A Thousand And One’ Review: Teyana Taylor Electrifies a Graceful Tale of Us-Against-the-World Motherhood
One of the many things that sets “A Thousand and One” apart from other, similarly tough-minded stories of urban struggle, poverty and marginalization can be felt practically from the start, as director A.V. Rockwell introduces Inez (R’n’B performer and choreographer Teyana Taylor) walking the pavement along a painted brick wall in early-’90s Harlem. The way composer Gary Gunn’s symphonic music swells and swirls on the soundtrack, and the way the camera gazes up at her from below as it tracks her purposeful stride, give this ordinary woman, whom we already know has only recently been released from Rikers Island, a heroic kind of dignity.
SFGate
‘The Last of Us’ Scores HBO’s Largest-Ever Viewership Growth for a Drama From Premiere to Episode 2
According to measurements by Nielsen combined with first-party data from Warner Bros. Discovery, Episode 2 brought in 5.7 million viewers across linear airings on HBO and streams on HBO Max. That marks a 22% increase from last week’s record-breaking 4.7 million, a number that Warner Bros. Discovery later reported had already jumped to 10 million after two days of availability.
SFGate
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 12 Adds ‘CODA’ Star Troy Kotsur in Guest Role (EXCLUSIVE)
According to an individual with knowledge of the series, Kotsur will appear as himself in one episode as a member of Larry David’s golf club. Television Academy Appoints Six New Members to Executive Committee (TV News Roundup) Kotsur is best known for his role in the film “CODA,” in...
Alleged Activist Group Deems Aretha Franklin’s “Natural Woman” Offensive To Transwomen
Aretha Franklin’s song “Natural Woman” has been deemed offensive to transwomen by an outraged “activist” group. Read more inside.
SFGate
Jimmy Kimmel to Executive Produce Vice TV Series Based on ‘Super70sSports’ Twitter Feed
Vice TV has ordered the series “Super Maximum Retro Show,” from Jimmy Kimmel’s Kimmelot and ITV America. The series, which is based on the Super70sSports viral Twitter feed, launches on Tuesday, March 7 at 10 p.m. ET. Ricky Cobb is behind the Twitter account, while comedian Chris...
Social Media Erupts When Twitter Calls Aretha Franklin Ballad “Harmful”
Singer, songwriter, and pianist Aretha Franklin is remembered as the Queen of Soul, selling over 75 million records around the globe. She is credited by the Pulitzer Prize jury for providing an “indelible contribution to American music and culture for more than five decades.” However, one song in particular, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” has been the center of a lot of attention thanks to one divisive social media post.
SFGate
Brendan Fraser Shocks ‘The Mummy’ Fans by Crashing London Screening: ‘This Film Was Made in Britain. Be Proud!’
Brendan Fraser took a break from his Oscar press tour for “The Whale” to give his fans the surprise of a lifetime at a recent double feature screening of “The Mummy” and “The Mummy Returns” in London. The Prince Charles Cinema screened Fraser’s original two “Mummy” movies on 35mm on Jan. 20, an event that Fraser couldn’t resist the opportunity to show up to himself. Fraser stopped by the event and was met by a big standing ovation.
Comments / 0