Sales of 2 office properties totaling $2M highlight recent deals by NAI Horizon

Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 MonthsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus moreBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
A Great Place to Visit: the Riparian Preserve in GilbertSuzy Jacobson CherryGilbert, AZ
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com
Kidder Mathews 4Q22 Phoenix Market Reviews
LEASING ACTIVITY slowed considerably in the fourth quarter, down 35% from the same time last year dropping to a new record low in almost 15 years. Demand is strongest in regions such as Downtown, Tempe, and Chandler. Although these areas command some of the highest rents in the market, businesses are now targeting prime office buildings to attract and retain employees.
azbigmedia.com
Wespac Construction completes Mesa at Newberry Station
Located a half-block from Mesa City Plaza, Wespac Construction Inc. recently revitalized a classic 22,000 SF vintage space into a modern, updated collaboration and innovation hub. Expansive's Mesa at Newberry Station brings flexible office space with exclusive features such as digital editing suites, podcast studios, and high-end co-working spaces to the Main Street corridor of Downtown Mesa. Originally a JJ Newberry variety store, the project partners completed a transformational rehabilitation of the 1948 space, keeping vintage details of the building’s history, such as the original lunch counter, and adapting it to modern day as a repurposed full-service barista bar.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Housing market in one part of Valley favoring sellers again
House hunters hoping to take advantage of a buyers’ market in metro Phoenix might have missed their chance. Home sales are down, but so is the number of houses listed for sale. That combination is stabilizing the market, according to local real estate analysts. Several Phoenix-area cities that were...
AZFamily
Gilbert garbage truck demolishes car, owner wants damage, costs taken care of
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A garbage truck smashed into Jessica Garcia’s 2013 Hyundai Veloster a couple of months ago. The vehicle was parked in front of her house, off Higley Road and Chandler Heights Road in Gilbert. She figured the town of Gilbert would take care of the damage and all the costs. It hasn’t worked out that way. “We just want to be treated fairly,” said Garcia.
KTAR.com
Noodles & Company opening Scottsdale location in February
PHOENIX — American restaurant Noodles & Company is expanding in the Valley with its first Scottsdale location set to open in February, officials said. The latest restaurant opening Feb. 1 near Tatum and Shea boulevards will become the seventh Valley location, the company said in an email. Customers will...
Peoria hires Valley attorney as new city manager
Peoria City Council has appointed Henry Darwin as its new city manager following the resignation of its city manager and deputy city managers in November.
santanvalley.com
Arizona Department of Revenue to Auction Unclaimed Property Items
The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) will hold an online public auction of unclaimed property items from abandoned safe deposit boxes beginning Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Items for sale will include jewelry, coins, currency, and a variety of collectible items that have not been claimed by their owners after many years.
AZFamily
Judge sides with City of Scottsdale in lawsuit for Rio Verde Foothills water loss
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A judge with the Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County has denied the residents in Rio Verde Foothills a temporary stay in their lawsuit with the City of Scottsdale regarding the community’s water loss. For years the City of Scottsdale has provided water...
KOLD-TV
Bakers scramble to keep business afloat as egg prices skyrocket
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People and businesses are seeing a nationwide price increase and a shortage of eggs in stores. There’s been a lot of empty store shelves and higher price tags on eggs when people do find them. Tiffany Pate, owner of Desert Bloom Confections in...
KTAR.com
City of Mesa unveils new facility with 5 multi-sport fields
PHOENIX — The city of Mesa on Saturday celebrated the grand opening of a new facility featuring five multi-sport fields that will primarily be used for soccer. Kids took the pitch to begin playing after a brief program and a ceremonial goal kick to officially unveil Lehi Sports Park near Center Street and the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway.
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix
Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
themesatribune.com
Lehi, city at war over apartment project
Many residents of the Lehi community in northwest Mesa cherish an agriculture-based lifestyle within an easy drive from more urban areas. “It’s a place where you can still work in the city, but you can come back and then you can enjoy a country lifestyle,” Lehi Community Improvement Association President Marilyn Crosby said.
fox10phoenix.com
Rio Verde water crisis: Here's what you should know as an Arizona town's battle over water supply continues
NEAR SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A rural Arizona town's battle for water has captured national and global attention. Since Jan. 1, residents in the community of Rio Verde Foothills lost their access to water, after the City of Scottsdale ended their water hauling service to the area. Since residents there lost their access to water, they have been waging a battle to have its water supply restored.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County
Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek purchases Barney Family Sports Complex for future public safety facility
The Town of Queen Creek recently purchased the Barney Family Sports Complex to be used for a future public safety facility. The nearly 65,000-square-foot facility is located at 22050 E. Queen Creek Road on 10 acres. Current operations may continue at the facility through the summer of 2023. “Public safety...
azbigmedia.com
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
You'll need reservations to eat at these top Valley restaurants during Super Bowl week
PHOENIX — A long time ago, the joke about Phoenix's culinary scene was a bitter "Tacos, steak and one French guy." Things have changed (though the French guy, Vincent Guerithault, still has a great restaurant here) and Phoenix is the home to the kind of places that get featured on Netflix specials and Yelp favorite lists.
AZFamily
Team Coverage: Wintery conditions north of Phoenix; slick roads on I-17
Expect super-sized prices across metro Phoenix ahead of the Big Game. The Super Bowl is just weeks away; we're seeing mortgage prices for a single night at Valley hotels. Tickets are hitting thousands of dollars, too. How to protect your water pipes from freezing amid Phoenix-area temperature drop. Updated: 6...
fox10phoenix.com
Newsmaker: FBI's Special Agent in Charge & Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps
In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're chatting with the FBI's Special Agent in Charge of the Phoenix Field Office, Akil Davis, who is an Arizona native and served in the Scottsdale Police Department. He says the biggest issue he's facing right now, like all other major cities, is a spike in violent crime. In the second segment of Newsmaker, we're talking with Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps about the city's turnaround within the last decade and where Phelps sees it going as Super Bowl LVII makes its way to the home of the Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium.
Barro’s Pizza Opens New Chandler location
Barro’s Pizza is known for the fluffy crust, savory and sweet pizza sauce, chicken wings, pasta, salads and subs
