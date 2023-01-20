ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Sales of 2 office properties totaling $2M highlight recent deals by NAI Horizon

By Real Estate Daily News Service
realestatedaily-news.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
realestatedaily-news.com

Kidder Mathews 4Q22 Phoenix Market Reviews

LEASING ACTIVITY slowed considerably in the fourth quarter, down 35% from the same time last year dropping to a new record low in almost 15 years. Demand is strongest in regions such as Downtown, Tempe, and Chandler. Although these areas command some of the highest rents in the market, businesses are now targeting prime office buildings to attract and retain employees.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Wespac Construction completes Mesa at Newberry Station

Located a half-block from Mesa City Plaza, Wespac Construction Inc. recently revitalized a classic 22,000 SF vintage space into a modern, updated collaboration and innovation hub. Expansive's Mesa at Newberry Station brings flexible office space with exclusive features such as digital editing suites, podcast studios, and high-end co-working spaces to the Main Street corridor of Downtown Mesa. Originally a JJ Newberry variety store, the project partners completed a transformational rehabilitation of the 1948 space, keeping vintage details of the building’s history, such as the original lunch counter, and adapting it to modern day as a repurposed full-service barista bar.
MESA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Housing market in one part of Valley favoring sellers again

House hunters hoping to take advantage of a buyers’ market in metro Phoenix might have missed their chance. Home sales are down, but so is the number of houses listed for sale. That combination is stabilizing the market, according to local real estate analysts. Several Phoenix-area cities that were...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert garbage truck demolishes car, owner wants damage, costs taken care of

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A garbage truck smashed into Jessica Garcia’s 2013 Hyundai Veloster a couple of months ago. The vehicle was parked in front of her house, off Higley Road and Chandler Heights Road in Gilbert. She figured the town of Gilbert would take care of the damage and all the costs. It hasn’t worked out that way. “We just want to be treated fairly,” said Garcia.
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Noodles & Company opening Scottsdale location in February

PHOENIX — American restaurant Noodles & Company is expanding in the Valley with its first Scottsdale location set to open in February, officials said. The latest restaurant opening Feb. 1 near Tatum and Shea boulevards will become the seventh Valley location, the company said in an email. Customers will...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
santanvalley.com

Arizona Department of Revenue to Auction Unclaimed Property Items

The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) will hold an online public auction of unclaimed property items from abandoned safe deposit boxes beginning Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Items for sale will include jewelry, coins, currency, and a variety of collectible items that have not been claimed by their owners after many years.
KOLD-TV

Bakers scramble to keep business afloat as egg prices skyrocket

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People and businesses are seeing a nationwide price increase and a shortage of eggs in stores. There’s been a lot of empty store shelves and higher price tags on eggs when people do find them. Tiffany Pate, owner of Desert Bloom Confections in...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

City of Mesa unveils new facility with 5 multi-sport fields

PHOENIX — The city of Mesa on Saturday celebrated the grand opening of a new facility featuring five multi-sport fields that will primarily be used for soccer. Kids took the pitch to begin playing after a brief program and a ceremonial goal kick to officially unveil Lehi Sports Park near Center Street and the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway.
MESA, AZ
Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix

Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
themesatribune.com

Lehi, city at war over apartment project

Many residents of the Lehi community in northwest Mesa cherish an agriculture-based lifestyle within an easy drive from more urban areas. “It’s a place where you can still work in the city, but you can come back and then you can enjoy a country lifestyle,” Lehi Community Improvement Association President Marilyn Crosby said.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Rio Verde water crisis: Here's what you should know as an Arizona town's battle over water supply continues

NEAR SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A rural Arizona town's battle for water has captured national and global attention. Since Jan. 1, residents in the community of Rio Verde Foothills lost their access to water, after the City of Scottsdale ended their water hauling service to the area. Since residents there lost their access to water, they have been waging a battle to have its water supply restored.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County

Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?

Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Team Coverage: Wintery conditions north of Phoenix; slick roads on I-17

Expect super-sized prices across metro Phoenix ahead of the Big Game. The Super Bowl is just weeks away; we're seeing mortgage prices for a single night at Valley hotels. Tickets are hitting thousands of dollars, too. How to protect your water pipes from freezing amid Phoenix-area temperature drop. Updated: 6...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Newsmaker: FBI's Special Agent in Charge & Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps

In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're chatting with the FBI's Special Agent in Charge of the Phoenix Field Office, Akil Davis, who is an Arizona native and served in the Scottsdale Police Department. He says the biggest issue he's facing right now, like all other major cities, is a spike in violent crime. In the second segment of Newsmaker, we're talking with Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps about the city's turnaround within the last decade and where Phelps sees it going as Super Bowl LVII makes its way to the home of the Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium.
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy